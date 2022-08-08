Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHNT-TV
Grissom High School parents respond to nutrition director on school lunches
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., (WHNT) — Complaints from the parents of Grissom High School students have turned the issue of school lunches into a wide-ranging conversation about the district’s health foods policy. The conversation has opened the door for parents from other North Alabama school districts to chime in. Most...
WHNT-TV
Sensory Rooms Built to Help Children in Limestone County
Students in Limestone County are back in the classroom this week. However, for some students, the lights, posters, noises and activity can be overwhelming.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Restaurant Week is Underway
Huntsville Restaurant Week celebrates dozens of culinary delights in the Rocket City. Grissom Parents Respond to School Lunch Controversy. Archery Team Ending Season in Statewide Competition. Philip Rivers Returns With St. Michael Catholic to …. Huntsville’s Green Team Launches Litter Survey. Man Charged With Murder, Abuse of a Corpse...
WHNT-TV
Madison County Parents Worried about Frequent Bus Delays
A school bus not bringing a child home from school on time would concern any parent. However, parents in the Madison County School District say at one point they had no idea where their son was due to bus issues and delays.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHNT-TV
Terry's Pizza Celebrating Huntsville Restaurant Week
Huntsville Restaurant Week celebrates dozens of culinary delights in the Rocket City. Staple restaurants like Terry’s Pizza have grown with the city for the past six decades.
WHNT-TV
Local Hardware Store Closes After 90 Years
Recently, a sign went up on the door at Lewter Hardware in Huntsville. It addresses customers saying in the wake of the untimely death of store owner Donnie Lewter the only way forward is to close the store's doors.
WHNT-TV
1 Dead in Crash Near Drake and Parkway
One person was killed in a crash near Memorial Parkway in Huntsville on Friday. Grissom Parents Respond to School Lunch Controversy. Archery Team Ending Season in Statewide Competition. Philip Rivers Returns With St. Michael Catholic to …. Huntsville’s Green Team Launches Litter Survey. Man Charged With Murder, Abuse of...
WHNT-TV
Philip Rivers Returns With St. Michael Catholic to Take on Athens
Athens' very own Philip Rivers is set to make a "special" return to his old stomping grounds. River's will coach his own high school football team, Saint Michael Catholic of Fairhope, against his alma mater, the Golden Eagles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHNT-TV
Taylor Haynes Found Dead During Search
Authorities confirm they found the body of Taylor Haynes while searching on a wooded area in Morgan County. Two people have been detained.
Comments / 0