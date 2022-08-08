Read full article on original website
3 wanted for shooting teen in Robeson County: deputies
The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men and one teenager connected to the shooting of another teenager, according to a release.
cbs17
Traffic stop turns into drug bust: Deputies arrest man in Hoke County
MAXTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after deputies say a traffic stop led to a drug bust Friday night. At about 10 p.m., deputies say they attempted to stop an SUV for an equipment violation near the intersection of Lower Macedonia Road and South Old Wire Road in Maxton.
6 teenagers shot, injured at private party at Raleigh night club, says police
Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department said early Saturday morning it is investigating a shooting that left 6 teenagers injured. A large police presence blocked Hodges Street in northwest Raleigh Friday night. Raleigh police told WRAL News that 6 teenagers were shot at a private birthday party at...
Robeson County deputies looking for wanted SC man
The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find a man wanted in South Carolina.
Police: 6 teenagers shot at North Carolina nightclub
RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six teenagers were shot when a fight occurred at a nightclub in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department said it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night, but the agency […]
Woman killed, man shot in rural area of Robeson County
Orrum, N.C. — One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting in a rural area of Robeson County Thursday night. Authorities said the shooting happened at around 9 p.m. along Wiregrass Road in Orrum, which is near Smyrna, surrounded by woods and farmland. Tamika Locklear, 41,...
cbs17
Pedestrian in critical condition, hit by car in Fayetteville: police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say a pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car Saturday morning. At about 6:01 a.m., officers say they were called to a pedestrian-involved traffic accident along the 2800 block of Owen Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital...
Wake deputy killed was 13-year veteran. ‘We will find who’s responsible,’ sheriff says.
“It breaks my heart to report that a member of this office was fatally wounded,” Sheriff Gerald Baker said.
Police hunt for NC teen suspected in fatal shooting involving stolen gun
One person was killed in a Fayetteville shooting involving a stolen gun, according to police.
Killed Wake County deputy identified by sheriff as 13-year veteran, search underway
A Wake County deputy was killed after being shot, according to Wake County Sheriff's office officials.
2 adults dead, 2 children injured in North Carolina head-on crash
The crash involved a Dodge Challenger and a Pontiac Bonneville, Trooper J.N. Collinsworth told CBS 17.
jocoreport.com
Teen Driver Accused Of Using Blue Lights
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A driver reportedly displaying blue lights from the visor of his pickup truck was reported by an IMAP unit driving east on Interstate 40 near the Johnston-Wake County line, Thursday morning. They were able to obtain the license plate number on the pickup. Law enforcement officers...
2 accused of stealing $15,000 of products from NC paper plant
Khalic Damon Monroe, 23, and McKenzie Layne Bennett, 22, were arrested after the Cascades plant reported a break-in.
Rockingham man charged with kidnapping
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man with second degree kidnapping. Joe Dickie Russell, 62, is charged with one felony count of second degree kidnapping and one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats, resisting a public officers and communicating threats to law enforcement.
WMBF
Death investigation underway in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a death that happened in the Pee Dee on Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators responded to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in Lumberton. More details are expected later. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
cbs17
Police track down relatives of woman who died in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said Thursday they have found the relatives of one of two people who recently died. On Tuesday night, police said they needed the public’s help to find the family members of a woman and man. The deaths of both people do not...
Deadly shooting suspect identified after stealing gun from family member, police say
A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect, Karon Peair Streets, robbed a family member of a handgun on North Windsor Drive and then opened fire on a home on South Windsor Drive.
2 dead, 3 injured in Harnett County crash
Two people were killed and three others injured in a car crash in Harnett County.
Child abduction charge filed against mother at center of Cary AMBER Alert
The missing 5-year-old at the center of an AMBER Alert out of Cary has been found safe.
cbs17
Woman, man injured in Raleigh broad-daylight drive-by shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and woman were injured in a drive-by shooting just south of downtown Raleigh on Thursday, police say. Around 3 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Schenly Drive. Police say multiple gunshots were fired into a mobile home in a mobile home park.
