cbs17

Traffic stop turns into drug bust: Deputies arrest man in Hoke County

MAXTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after deputies say a traffic stop led to a drug bust Friday night. At about 10 p.m., deputies say they attempted to stop an SUV for an equipment violation near the intersection of Lower Macedonia Road and South Old Wire Road in Maxton.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Police: 6 teenagers shot at North Carolina nightclub

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six teenagers were shot when a fight occurred at a nightclub in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department said it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night, but the agency […]
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Teen Driver Accused Of Using Blue Lights

JOHNSTON COUNTY – A driver reportedly displaying blue lights from the visor of his pickup truck was reported by an IMAP unit driving east on Interstate 40 near the Johnston-Wake County line, Thursday morning. They were able to obtain the license plate number on the pickup. Law enforcement officers...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Rockingham man charged with kidnapping

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man with second degree kidnapping. Joe Dickie Russell, 62, is charged with one felony count of second degree kidnapping and one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats, resisting a public officers and communicating threats to law enforcement.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WMBF

Death investigation underway in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a death that happened in the Pee Dee on Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators responded to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in Lumberton. More details are expected later. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Woman, man injured in Raleigh broad-daylight drive-by shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and woman were injured in a drive-by shooting just south of downtown Raleigh on Thursday, police say. Around 3 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Schenly Drive. Police say multiple gunshots were fired into a mobile home in a mobile home park.

