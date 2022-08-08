ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

NBC Sports Chicago

Rapoport on Roquan Smith contract: 'It's way backloaded'

Another day and no contract news from Roquan Smith's end. The Bears caught themselves in a mess when the linebacker announced his official request to be traded from the team. The team seemingly countered by removing him from the PUP list (physically unable to perform), allowing the opportunity for the organization to fine him for not participating in practice.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Chuck Pagano on Roquan Smith dispute: 'It's tiring'

The Roquan Smith contract situation is a tiring mess for him and the front office. The two sides want to make a deal, but they don't want to pass on their desires. Because of the stalemate, Smith is conducting a "hold-in," meaning he shows up to practice, but doesn't participate. However, the situation made a turn for the worst on Tuesday. Smith announced his desire to be traded from the Bears in light of the stagnant negotiations.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears risers and fallers following 1st preseason game

TAJAE SHARPE - WIDE RECEIVER. Sharpe has been practicing with the first-team offense since Byron Pringle, Velus Jones Jr. and N’Keal Harry are all hurt, and he’s made the most of his opportunity, jelling with Justin Fields. That carried over to Sharpe’s first game with Fields, as the two connected for an incredible 27-yard catch on a 3rd-and-9 play.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

2022 NFL preseason: 10 breakout stars to watch out for

NFL training camp is the perfect time for players to make an early impression with their head coach. That goes for rookies getting their first taste of the pros, emerging players looking to climb the depth chart and players coming off disappointing or injury-riddled seasons. And, of course, for fringe players hoping to secure the 53rd and final roster spot.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Fields responds to late hit that wasn't flagged

Last season, Justin Fields took his fair share of hits that went unflagged. Usually quarterbacks are seriously protected by officials from late contact, but the Bears rookie, like many other rookies, was not afforded the same protection that we see for veteran QBs. In his first game of 2022, nothing...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Dick Butkus congratulates Matt Eberflus on preseason win

Head coach Matt Eberflus and the Bears came away with a win in their first preseason game of the year. Technically, the Bears defeated the Chiefs. However, The Bears' first team defense looked helpless against the MVP quarterback. Patrick Mahomes strolled down the field on his first and only drive of the game for a touchdown, helping put up one of two quick touchdowns in the first half to go ahead of the Bears.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Fields impresses at practice with rotating WR group

In the Bears’ final practice before taking on the Chiefs in preseason action this Saturday, the offense looked better than it has in quite some time. They were once again effective in the low red zone, they moved the ball consistently and there were fewer penalties. For the first time, you could consider practice a “tie” between the offense and defense.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Kyler Gordon among 2022-23 NFL DROY favorites

With the 2022 NFL preseason in full swing and the regular season just 27 days away, we have already begun looking toward which rookie will take home a special award: Defensive Rookie of the Year. This year's rookies are among some of the most-talented prospects in football and they are...
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears rookie records two takeaways in first preseason game

Bears' linebacker and Illinois native, Jack Sanborn, is making the most of his preseason snaps. Sanborn recorded an interception off backup quarterback Shane Buechele in the Chiefs' first possession of the second half. Two Chiefs possessions later, Sanborn recovered a fumble from running back Derrick Gore. Roquan Smith's ongoing contract...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
