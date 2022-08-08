Read full article on original website
What we learned in Bears' 19-14 preseason win vs. Chiefs
CHICAGO – The first game of the Matt Eberflus era didn’t go as expected, but the Bears got the desired result. After relatively uninspired play from the first-string offense and defense Saturday at Soldier Field, the Bears rallied to score 19 second-half points to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 19-14.
How Fields looked in Bears' preseason opener vs. Chiefs
CHICAGO -- It was only one preseason game. Eighteen snaps, to be specific. But Justin Fields showcased why the 2022 season has to be all about him and his development as the Bears' franchise quarterback. The first-string offense, as a whole, was a tough watch. In three series, that group...
Rapoport on Roquan Smith contract: 'It's way backloaded'
Another day and no contract news from Roquan Smith's end. The Bears caught themselves in a mess when the linebacker announced his official request to be traded from the team. The team seemingly countered by removing him from the PUP list (physically unable to perform), allowing the opportunity for the organization to fine him for not participating in practice.
Chuck Pagano on Roquan Smith dispute: 'It's tiring'
The Roquan Smith contract situation is a tiring mess for him and the front office. The two sides want to make a deal, but they don't want to pass on their desires. Because of the stalemate, Smith is conducting a "hold-in," meaning he shows up to practice, but doesn't participate. However, the situation made a turn for the worst on Tuesday. Smith announced his desire to be traded from the Bears in light of the stagnant negotiations.
Schefter: Bears' front office has 'played nice' with Roquan Smith
Roquan Smith made some noise after releasing a two-page note that announced his official trade request. The dispute between Smith and the front office includes negotiations in "bad faith," according to Smith. The Bears have offered the linebacker deals that would be "bad for [me] and the linebacker market," according to the note.
Bears risers and fallers following 1st preseason game
TAJAE SHARPE - WIDE RECEIVER. Sharpe has been practicing with the first-team offense since Byron Pringle, Velus Jones Jr. and N’Keal Harry are all hurt, and he’s made the most of his opportunity, jelling with Justin Fields. That carried over to Sharpe’s first game with Fields, as the two connected for an incredible 27-yard catch on a 3rd-and-9 play.
'Everything is pointing up:' Now healthy, Jenkins ready to 'show out'
CHICAGO – As the clock wound down on the Bears' 19-14 preseason win over the Kansas Chiefs at Soldier Field, Teven Jenkins found himself staring at the scoreboard, elation washing over him. It was the pure, unfiltered kind of joy one feels when they experience something they truly love....
2022 NFL preseason: Which games are scheduled for Thursday?
The full flow of NFL preseason is about to get underway. After the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars opened play in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game, the time has come for the remaining 30 teams to join in on the party. With two games slated for Thursday night,...
How Bears rookie Jones has impressed Quinn in camp battles
LAKE FOREST – Braxton Jones has a lot of fans in the Bears' organization. There's a reason the fifth-round draft pick has seemingly taken hold of the starting left tackle spot and not let go. Battling veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn in practice has been a critical part of...
2022 NFL preseason: 10 breakout stars to watch out for
NFL training camp is the perfect time for players to make an early impression with their head coach. That goes for rookies getting their first taste of the pros, emerging players looking to climb the depth chart and players coming off disappointing or injury-riddled seasons. And, of course, for fringe players hoping to secure the 53rd and final roster spot.
Fields responds to late hit that wasn't flagged
Last season, Justin Fields took his fair share of hits that went unflagged. Usually quarterbacks are seriously protected by officials from late contact, but the Bears rookie, like many other rookies, was not afforded the same protection that we see for veteran QBs. In his first game of 2022, nothing...
Dick Butkus congratulates Matt Eberflus on preseason win
Head coach Matt Eberflus and the Bears came away with a win in their first preseason game of the year. Technically, the Bears defeated the Chiefs. However, The Bears' first team defense looked helpless against the MVP quarterback. Patrick Mahomes strolled down the field on his first and only drive of the game for a touchdown, helping put up one of two quick touchdowns in the first half to go ahead of the Bears.
Why Fields says bad grass at Soldier Field is advantage
The Bears played their first preseason game on Saturday, so storylines could finally shift from what we’ve seen in practice to what we saw on the field in game. Problem was it was the game field itself which became a storyline early in the afternoon. That was the Bears...
Fields impresses at practice with rotating WR group
In the Bears’ final practice before taking on the Chiefs in preseason action this Saturday, the offense looked better than it has in quite some time. They were once again effective in the low red zone, they moved the ball consistently and there were fewer penalties. For the first time, you could consider practice a “tie” between the offense and defense.
Mahomes discounts grass dilemma: 'I love playing here at Soldier Field'
The disheveled grass at Soldier Field was a big talking point for the Bears' preseason game against the Kanas City Chiefs. Spectators, players, coaches and even the NFLPA noticed the poor field conditions. Bears kicker Cairo Santos mentioned his unorthodox preparation for kicking at the field earlier in the week...
Kyler Gordon among 2022-23 NFL DROY favorites
With the 2022 NFL preseason in full swing and the regular season just 27 days away, we have already begun looking toward which rookie will take home a special award: Defensive Rookie of the Year. This year's rookies are among some of the most-talented prospects in football and they are...
Twitter buzzes after Bills' Matt Araiza boots 82-yard punt in debut
The Punt God has arrived. Matt Araiza, a rookie sixth-round pick for the Buffalo Bills, was one of the hottest prospects in the draft. He regularly booted monster punts while at San Diego State, earning the Ray Guy Award as the best punter in the nation last year. Araiza’s first...
Bears rookie records two takeaways in first preseason game
Bears' linebacker and Illinois native, Jack Sanborn, is making the most of his preseason snaps. Sanborn recorded an interception off backup quarterback Shane Buechele in the Chiefs' first possession of the second half. Two Chiefs possessions later, Sanborn recovered a fumble from running back Derrick Gore. Roquan Smith's ongoing contract...
Watson to start for Browns in preseason, appeal decision still awaits
Deshaun Watson will take the field tonight in an NFL game – albeit a preseason one – for the first time since Week 17 of the 2020 season. Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns named Watson the starter for their first preseason game, in Jacksonville against the Jaguars, which kicks off tonight at 7 p.m. ET.
Fields-Getsy pairing among five things to watch in Bears vs. Chiefs
The first game of the Matt Eberflus era kicks off Saturday at noon when the Bears welcome old friend Matt Nagy and the Kansas City Chiefs to Soldier Field for their preseason opener. Through 13 days of training camp, the Bears have lost several players to various unknown ailments and...
