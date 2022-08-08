Head coach Matt Eberflus and the Bears came away with a win in their first preseason game of the year. Technically, the Bears defeated the Chiefs. However, The Bears' first team defense looked helpless against the MVP quarterback. Patrick Mahomes strolled down the field on his first and only drive of the game for a touchdown, helping put up one of two quick touchdowns in the first half to go ahead of the Bears.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO