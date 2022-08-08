ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ overtakes ‘Titanic’ in U.S. box office

By Rob Black
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W6906_0h9I1Klk00

(KRON) — In today’s installment of Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black discusses climbing stock markets, the recently-passed Inflation Reduction Act and the success of “Top Gun: Maverick” at the box office.

Winner:  Markets climb as Wall Street rally continues

The stock market rally since the June 16 low looks to have legs.

Stocks are rising following the S&P 500′s third straight weekly gain, as investors shifted focus to a key inflation report this week.

The gains came despite Nvidia announcing weak revenue for the second quarter, putting pressure on semiconductor stocks.

Friday gave us a surprisingly strong monthly jobs report eased some recession fears.

Markets will look ahead to Wednesday’s all important CPI report.

Second-quarter earnings season continues this week with reports from Walt Disney, Coinbase, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Rivian Automotive.

The climate and tax package passed by the Senate could trigger private investments that reach into the trillions.

CVS Health is attempting to buy in-home health company Signify Health, whose large mobile network of healthcare professionals do in-home checkups. One Medical inked a deal to be acquired by Amazon.

Bitcoin has extended its rally as stocks elevate, climbing above $24,000 as CoinBase also surges.

Winner:  Senate passes climate bill

After 18 months of fierce negotiations, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a milestone victory for President Joe Biden’s economic agenda.

The IRA brings major changes to taxes and healthcare and ramps up the fight against climate change with the country’s largest ever federal investment in clean energy.

What’s in the bill?

Here’s my best effort in condensing a 755-page whopper into three bullet points:

Climate change: The bill includes $260 billion in tax credits for renewable energy in order to bring down the cost of solar, wind and other clean power sources. By the end of this decade, the energy field may well look vastly different. Renewables will overtake as the primary source of power generation.

Taxes: The bill allots $700 billion in government revenue over a decade. The bill slaps a 15% minimum tax on mega corporations with meaty profits and introduces a 1% excise tax on share buybacks. The IRS will get its biggest budget increase in history to beef up  tax collection efforts.

Healthcare: The bill includes a suite of changes that are intended to lower drug prices, including allowing Medicare to negotiate some prescription drug prices with pharma companies.

One thing the Inflation Reduction Act does not appear to do: reduce inflation.

Lawmakers in Washington are quietly having a very productive summer.

Winner:  ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ overtakes ‘Titanic’ at the U.S. box office

Going to the movies is bad news for streaming services like Netflix and HBO Max but good news for theatres.

“Top Gun: Maverick” has overtaken “Titanic” to become the seventh highest-grossing movie ever at the U.S. box office, earning $662 million in ticket sales.

Maverick surpassed Titanic by more than $3 million.

It is now positioned behind Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” which grossed $678 million in the U.S.

Some records Maverick did hit are:

  • Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing film of all time
  • Paramount’s number one movie at the U.S. box office

Maverick has also earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and has become the highest-grossing movie of 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Former SF Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum’s wife dies

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants announced on Thursday the passing of Tim Lincecum’s wife Cristin Coleman, according to a tweet. The team said Coleman was beloved by the Giants organization as she spent time around the team when Lincecum was a pitcher for the Giants from 2007-2016. “Our deepest condolences go out […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose homicide suspect found in Mexico

SAN JOSE (KRON) – The man San Jose police allege is responsible for an April 9 homicide was turned over to the United States government by Mexican authorities this week as he awaits homicide charges from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office. Jose Alberto Aguirre was arrested in Mexicali, Mexico August 9 and was […]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KRON4 News

2 detained after deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — One was killed and three injured at a shooting early Thursday outside a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness, police confirmed to KRON4. There is a major law enforcement presence at and outside the gym, located at 5961 Lone Tree Way, and police are telling people to avoid the area. “BPD officers are […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

Brentwood gym shooting suspect arrested, victim identified

BRENTWOOD (BCN) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting that took place Thursday at a 24-Hour Fitness location in Brentwood. The suspect, a 17-year-old Brentwood resident, was one of two suspects identified early in the investigation. He was positively identified as one of the shooters who was wounded in the incident, according […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Walt Disney
KRON4 News

Oakland Uber driver’s suspected killers charged

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County prosecutors said two people have been charged with murdering an Uber driver, 52-year-old Kon Woo Fung, in Oakland. Fung was murdered in broad daylight at 11 a.m. on July 17 at the intersection of East 22nd Street and 13th Avenue in the Little Saigon neighborhood. The two accused killers […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

11 arrested after retail thefts in Pittsburg; meth and heroin seized

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A series of retail thefts were reported earlier this week in Pittsburg, police announced in a Facebook post on Thursday. A total of 11 arrests were made for theft-related crimes at Century Plaza Shopping Center located on Century Blvd and N. Park Blvd. The Pittsburg Police Department also recovered a firearm, […]
PITTSBURG, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Excise Tax#Top Gun#Renewable Energy#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Winners Losers#Rivian Automotive#Senate#Cvs Health#Signify Health
KRON4 News

Surveillance photos of missing Truckee teen released as search continues

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California released a frame from surveillance video showing a missing 16-year-old at a store before she disappeared over the weekend and asked Wednesday for anyone with information to contact officials, saying they are not getting new leads. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser […]
TRUCKEE, CA
KRON4 News

Lance’s deep TD pass leads 49ers to 28-21 win vs. Packers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Trey Lance flashed his big arm in a brief preseason stint for San Francisco with a 76-yard touchdown pass to speedy rookie Danny Gray that helped the 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 28-21 on Friday night. Lance played just two series in the game but that was enough to show why […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Netflix
KRON4 News

Woman’s death in Union City ruled a homicide

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A 28-year-old woman was shot to death on Medallion Drive in Union City just after midnight Friday, police said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 12:20 a.m. and found the woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was […]
UNION CITY, CA
KRON4 News

15 tons of cannabis uncovered in Monterey County berry farm

State and local agencies discovered an unpermitted cannabis operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday. Investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes. The investigation is still ongoing, prosecutors […]
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy