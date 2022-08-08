ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friendsville, MD

WVNews

Retta Jean West

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Retta Jean West, 95, of Clarksburg, passed away Friday morning…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Norma Grace Swiger Bennett

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Norma Grace Swiger Bennett was a loving mother, nannie, sister and friend. She left this world suddenly at her home on August 11, 2022, at the age of 82. She was born in Brown, WV, on July 22, 1940, a daughter of the late...
SHINNSTON, WV
Friendsville, MD
Maryland Crime & Safety
WVNews

Potomac Valley Hospital's Phone Buddies reach out to those feeling lonely

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital is now offering the Phone Buddy Program to those who are in need. The program was started in December 2021, during the pandemic when many people felt isolated. Patricia Barbarito, RN and manager of Preventive Medicine for PVH, said they saw a need during that time for people to have more social interactions with others.
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Donna Marie Craven

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Donna Marie Craven, 61, of Clarksburg, passed away Friday, Au…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Susan Annabelle Barnard

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Susan Annabelle Barnard, 88, of Nutter Fort, passed on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at United Hospital Center. She was born September 14, 1933, in Linn, WV, daughter of John Henry and Mabel Reda Ratcliff Lowther.
NUTTER FORT, WV
WVNews

West Virginia team strives to make a better eye shield

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — More than 6 million people per year undergo eye surgeries and require an eye shield for protection during the healing process. A team at Intermed Labs in Morgantown learned in July 2021 that the shields on the market aren’t very comfortable or easy to use, and so set out to make something better. The result was SNAPS, which is now in beta testing before going to mass market.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Jesus Fest wrapped up another successful event at Clarksburg’s…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

PB's Michael Salisbury looks forward to full season

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Initially, the pain didn’t hit with its full severity. Last season, with his Philip Barbour team trailing Liberty by eight points with 30 seconds remaining, Michael Salisbury, a wide receiver/linebacker for the Colts, dove for a pass intended for him.
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

Clarksburg VFW looking for honor guard members

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 573 is looking for new members for its honor guard. Honor guard participants must be veterans but do not need to be members of the Clarksburg VFW. Materials such as uniforms are provided.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Mother Nature finally cooperated with a local festival Friday …
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Hip-hop legends Tone Loc, Rob Base headline Palatine Park Community Jam

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Hip-hop legends Tone Loc and Rob Base headlined the first-ever Palatine Park Community Jam Saturday evening, marking one of the first times the park has ever featured rap artists. Tone Loc, performer of rap classics “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina,” and Rob Base,...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

WVU's offensive line is led by 3 state natives

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Used to be we were thinking we were getting those rough and tough linemen out of West Virginia because they wanted to stay out of the coal mines. Like it was a tough way to make a living down there in the dark, so...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – Jesus Fest 2022 came to an end Saturday night at Jackson Squar…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Jones, Hilliard set to fill King's shoes at Robert C. Byrd

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — How do you replace a King?. That is a question Robert C. Byrd football must answer this season as it begins a new era following the graduation of running back Jeremiah King, whose 6,000-plus career rushing yards powered the Flying Eagle offense for years.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

WVU 2022 Fall Football Practice Photo Gallery VI

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Photos from West Virginia football's 2022 Fan Day and practice at Milan Puskar Stadium. Sunny skies and excellent weather were once again the order of the day as the Mountaineers ticked off another page of the calendar on the countdown to the Backard Brawl with Pitt, which is fast approaching on Sept. 1.
MORGANTOWN, WV

