Update: Three fatalities confirmed in Marion Co., West Virginia, plane crash; plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana to Pennsylvania
METZ, W.Va. (WV News) — A Thursday evening plane crash in Marion County has left three confirmed casualties, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle told WV News that Thursday evening that a plane went down in the Mannington/Metz area of Marion County.
Retta Jean West
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Retta Jean West, 95, of Clarksburg, passed away Friday morning…
Norma Grace Swiger Bennett
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Norma Grace Swiger Bennett was a loving mother, nannie, sister and friend. She left this world suddenly at her home on August 11, 2022, at the age of 82. She was born in Brown, WV, on July 22, 1940, a daughter of the late...
31st annual Dulcimer Festival held at Fort New Salem (West Virginia)
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Fort New Salem is holding its 31st annual Dulcimer Festival this weekend. The festival draws folks from all over to enjoy listening to and playing traditional folk music.
Potomac Valley Hospital's Phone Buddies reach out to those feeling lonely
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital is now offering the Phone Buddy Program to those who are in need. The program was started in December 2021, during the pandemic when many people felt isolated. Patricia Barbarito, RN and manager of Preventive Medicine for PVH, said they saw a need during that time for people to have more social interactions with others.
Donna Marie Craven
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Donna Marie Craven, 61, of Clarksburg, passed away Friday, Au…
Jesus Fest 2022 in Clarksburg, West Virginia: The Gospel and good times
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Jesus Fest wrapped up another successful event at Clarksburg’s Jackson Square on Saturday night. Musical acts and inspirational speakers took the stage from noon until 9 p.m. Saturday.
Susan Annabelle Barnard
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Susan Annabelle Barnard, 88, of Nutter Fort, passed on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at United Hospital Center. She was born September 14, 1933, in Linn, WV, daughter of John Henry and Mabel Reda Ratcliff Lowther.
West Virginia team strives to make a better eye shield
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — More than 6 million people per year undergo eye surgeries and require an eye shield for protection during the healing process. A team at Intermed Labs in Morgantown learned in July 2021 that the shields on the market aren’t very comfortable or easy to use, and so set out to make something better. The result was SNAPS, which is now in beta testing before going to mass market.
PB's Michael Salisbury looks forward to full season
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Initially, the pain didn’t hit with its full severity. Last season, with his Philip Barbour team trailing Liberty by eight points with 30 seconds remaining, Michael Salisbury, a wide receiver/linebacker for the Colts, dove for a pass intended for him.
Clarksburg VFW looking for honor guard members
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 573 is looking for new members for its honor guard. Honor guard participants must be veterans but do not need to be members of the Clarksburg VFW. Materials such as uniforms are provided.
Hip-hop legends Tone Loc, Rob Base headline Palatine Park Community Jam
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Hip-hop legends Tone Loc and Rob Base headlined the first-ever Palatine Park Community Jam Saturday evening, marking one of the first times the park has ever featured rap artists. Tone Loc, performer of rap classics “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina,” and Rob Base,...
WVU's offensive line is led by 3 state natives
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Used to be we were thinking we were getting those rough and tough linemen out of West Virginia because they wanted to stay out of the coal mines. Like it was a tough way to make a living down there in the dark, so...
After Casey Mitchell's arrest, Huggins reflects on troubled scorer's time at West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W,Va. (WV News) — It was early in what would become Bob Huggins’ run to the Final Four in 2010. He knew he had himself a pretty good team, for sure, and he had gotten himself the No 1 rated junior college player out of Chipola Junior College named Casey Mitchell.
Jones, Hilliard set to fill King's shoes at Robert C. Byrd
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — How do you replace a King?. That is a question Robert C. Byrd football must answer this season as it begins a new era following the graduation of running back Jeremiah King, whose 6,000-plus career rushing yards powered the Flying Eagle offense for years.
WVU 2022 Fall Football Practice Photo Gallery VI
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Photos from West Virginia football's 2022 Fan Day and practice at Milan Puskar Stadium. Sunny skies and excellent weather were once again the order of the day as the Mountaineers ticked off another page of the calendar on the countdown to the Backard Brawl with Pitt, which is fast approaching on Sept. 1.
