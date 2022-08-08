Read full article on original website
informnny.com
Watertown Farm & Craft Market: Heidelberg Bread
ABC50 and the Watertown Farm & Craft Market are highlighting vendors at the local market through the summer season. Check out Heidelberg Bread by Dave Bunce and visit the Watertown Farm & Craft Market each Wednesday through October 5.
informnny.com
Canton’s Remington Trail temporarily closed
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Remington Trail in Canton is temporarily closed. According to the Village of Canton, the trail will be closed on Thursday, August 11 for wild parsnip abatement. This effort began at 4 a.m. on Thursday and will continue for 24 hours. All questions should be...
flackbroadcasting.com
Traditional auction returns for 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days
BOONVILLE- Rain or shine, the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days returns to Boonville this August 19-21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds. Arriving with the field days this year will be the traditional Woodsmen's Auction, aimed for the morning of Friday, August 19 - with previews available Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the morning of from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
informnny.com
Fourth Lake Boat Launch to close this fall
INLET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fourth Lake Boat Launch in the town of Inlet will be closed starting next month. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced that the launch would close effective on Monday, Sept. 12. The DEC said that the closure is intended...
informnny.com
Streets to be closed around Canton-Potsdam hospital next week
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — There will be additional road closures surrounding Canton-Potsdam Hospital next week. According to St. Lawrence County, road work will result in a temporary closure of Cottage Street. On August 15, the east end of Cottage Street will be closed from the Emergency Entrance to the...
wwnytv.com
Police to crack down on fast drivers this week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Drivers - slow down. Police officers will be cracking down on speeding. Governor Hochul announced that law enforcement agencies throughout the entire state will have more patrol cars on the roads next week to target speeding. The reason is because this week - August 14...
informnny.com
Portion of Fort Drum road to be closed August 18
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A main road on the Fort Drum military installation will be closed next week. According to Fort Drum officials, Lewis Avenue will be closed on Thursday, August 18 at the intersections of Lewis Avenue and 4th Street, as well as Lewis Avenue and Tigris River Valley Road.
Potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis found in upstate New York mosquitoes
Potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been discovered in mosquitoes in upstate New York. The infected insects were collected from a trap in the town of Sullivan, according to the Madison County Health Department. It’s the first sign of the virus in Madison County this summer. EEE was recently detected...
wwnytv.com
Oversized load snarls Ogdensburg traffic
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - There was a bit of a traffic jam in downtown Ogdensburg Thursday. What looked like a wind turbine tower delivery got hung up making a turn off State Street. City Manager Stephen Jellie told 7 News these deliveries are taking a different route, now going...
wwnytv.com
Local officials reflect on changes in Covid guidelines
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the Centers for Disease Control ease Covid-19 restrictions, local leaders are reflecting on the beginning of the pandemic, the rules and the last two-and-a-half years. In March 2020, Joe Lightfoot was the St. Lawrence County Legislature chair. “There was a lot of frustration in...
informnny.com
Ogdensburg woman arrested in relation to Dollar General theft
OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Ogdensburg was arrested following an incident earlier this summer. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated a larceny in the Town of Oswegatchie on July 2. An investigation alleged that 37-year-old Tara M. Redmond stole several items from...
Teacher’s Aide Arrested for Alleged Inappropriate Relationship with Child Under Age 11
A Oswego County teacher's aide is facing multiple charges following an investigation into alleged inappropriate interaction with a child. A search warrant was executed by members of the New York State Police (NYSO) barracks in Fulton on Friday, August 12, 2022 at a home located at Three Cherry Street in Phoenix, New York.
Tractor-trailer crash forces closures at I-81 and I-481 in Cicero
Update: The road were reopened about 4 a.m., according to an alert from the state. Cicero, N.Y. — A crashed tractor-trailer has forced closures where Interstate 81 and Interstate 481 meet in Cicero. The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on I-81 south, according to the Onondaga County 911...
Amish man hospitalized after car-buggy crash, troopers say
Le Ray, N.Y. — An Amish man was hospitalized Monday after a minivan hit a horse-drawn buggy from behind in Jefferson County Monday, troopers said. Joe Swartzentruber, 29, of Evans Mills, was in the buggy heading north on State Route 37 in Le Ray at about 2:32 p.m., according to a news release from the State Police.
flackbroadcasting.com
Ongoing meth investigations result in arrest, charges filed against five Lewis County residents
LEWIS COUNTY, NY- Five North Country people are all faced with various drug related accusations, stemming from ongoing meth investigations. On Wednesday, the Lewis County Drug Task Force announced the arrest of Lucas W. Dafoe, 32, of Port Leyden, NY for criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance in the third-degree, along with criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance in the fifth-degree.
flackbroadcasting.com
Troopers: Local man charged in town of Lee domestic dispute
LEE- A man from Oneida County is faced with various accusations stemming from complaints of a domestic incident earlier this week, authorities say. Matthew A. Bush, 25, of Lee, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lee) Thursday afternoon. He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of menacing in the second-degree (weapon), criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth-degree (w/intent to use).
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country man charged with felony offense in wake of shoplifting investigation
LERAY- A North Country man is faced with a felony offense in the wake of a shoplifting investigation, authorities say. Travis J. Dailey, 38, of Carthage, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Watertown) Thursday afternoon. He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the fourth-degree (property value exceeding $1,000).
informnny.com
Sheriff arrests burglary suspect, one still at large
ONEONTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that one man has been arrested and another is still at large after a burglary that took place at a Rome storage unit company in the early morning hours of August 11th. Around 1:30 am on Thursday,...
Upstate NY man dies in single-car crash after being ejected from truck
Alexandria, N.Y. -- A 47-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Alexandria Monday evening, troopers said. Steven J. Shoulette, of Redwood, was driving north on Bailey Settlement Road in a 2010 Toyota Tacoma when he lost control of the truck, according to a news release from State Police.
informnny.com
5 Lewis County residents arrested in connection to meth investigation
LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Five residents from Lewis County have been arrested following ongoing methamphetamine investigations. According to the Lewis County Drug Task Force, this includes Port Leyden residents 32-year-old Lucas W. Dafoe, 20-year-old Paul D. Dafoe Jr., 31-year-old Ashley M. Galarneau, 38-year-old Travis B. Weber, and Lowville man Tyler J. Moroughan.
