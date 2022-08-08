ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Molly Walling to speak in Abingdon

ABINGDON — Bristol, Virginia, native Molly Walling will return home this weekend for her long-awaited visit in the Sunday with Friends’ program. Originally scheduled for last winter, Walling will speak Sunday, Aug. 14, at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon. Sponsored by the Friends of the Washington County Public Library, the program is free and open to the public.
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Some Sullivan County offices planning move to former school

BLOUNTVILLE — At least two major county departments are planning to relocate from their relatively cramped quarters in the historic Sullivan County Courthouse. The Sullivan County Finance Department and the Sullivan County Purchasing Agent’s Office are making preliminary steps to move to the former Blountville Elementary School.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Crown Laboratories breaks ground on expansion project

Crown Laboratories held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday morning to mark the beginning of the company’s recently announced expansion project. The company announced on July 12 that they would be adding 60,000 square feet to their manufacturing complex in Johnson City. The facility is currently home to leading dermatological brands such as PanOxyl® acne wash, Blue Lizard® Australian Sunscreen, and Sarna® anti-itch lotion, according to a press release.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ballad Health sends donations to Kentucky

KINGSPORT — Tears came from her eyes on Thursday, thinking of what had happened. Laura Roark, nurse manager for Ballad Health, talked about how she recently visited her former home in Whitesburg, Kentucky, and saw the destruction from July’s flash flooding firsthand. Her sister and her best friend’s house were wrecked.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

New banners displayed in Downtown Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — There are a bunch of bright new banners hanging above the streets and sidewalks of Downtown Elizabethton, thanks to the generosity of Carter County Bank. The bank purchased 80 additional banners for the downtown area as a gift partnership with Main Street Elizabethton. The new designs add to the banners Carter County Bank sponsored last fall, totaling 160 rotating banner designs to beautify downtown. Banners can be seen above Elk Avenue, E Street, Sycamore Street and Armed Forces Drive in the downtown district.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Move Mountains clinic starts Monday in Wise County

WISE — The Health Wagon continues its two decades of free summer medical clinics starting Monday with the Move Mountains Medical Mission. This year’s clinic will be on an appointment-only basis from Aug. 15-24 at the Wise County Fairgrounds in order to protect patients, staff and volunteers from COVID-19 exposure.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Emergency services, economic development on Wise County supervisors' agenda

WISE — Emergency services funding, economic development progress and updates to the county’s food and beverage tax arose during Thursday’s Wise County Board of Supervisors meeting. Referring to Tuesday’s board workshop meeting with leaders from fire and rescue departments in the county, Supervisor Chair J.H. Rivers told...
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Ballad: 155 hospitalized with COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY — There are 155 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ballad Health’s hospitals, according to data released by the hospital system on Friday. Friday’s inpatient update is the first Ballad has released since the health system stopped providing updates in April after hospitalizations fell to their lowest level since last summer.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

'Project Imagination,' a high school senior helps St. Jude

JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill High School senior Julia Gilmore is asking for your help in her 9th annual fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This year’s fundraiser is titled “Project Imagination” because of St. Jude’s need for arts and crafts supplies for young patients. Through Gilmore’s platform, The Gilmore Giving Tree, she has set up an Amazon wish list full of art supplies that anyone can purchase for patients, as well as a webpage that sends cash donations straight to the St. Jude research team. Gilmore is also looking for local businesses to make donations to her cause.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport's bicentennial celebration to be held at Netherland Inn

Kingsport’s bicentennial celebration will take place at the Netherland Inn on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The celebration is free and open to the public and will include reenactors and storytellers, craft demonstrations, live music, a mock charter signing and historical documents on display. Visitors can also take a self-guided tour of the inn’s grounds and take a photograph with an authentic stagecoach.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Recent property tax collections exceed 97% in Washington County

JONESBOROUGH — The Washington County Trustee’s office has reported collecting 97.6% of the county’s property tax bills for the recently completed fiscal year. According to Trustee Rick Storey’s report to county commissioners for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ended on June 30, tax notices totaling $74.8 million were billed for the period. More than $73.1 million in taxes and interest have been collected to date.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Second suspect in fatal Kingsport shooting apprehended in Knoxville

KINGSPORT — U.S. marshals in Knoxville have arrested a second suspect in a November 2020 shooting death on Osage Drive in Kingsport. Lekendrick D. Malone, 24, Trenton, Tennessee, was indicted by a Sullivan County grand jury on July 13 on multiple felony charges in the death of Eduardo Oviedo-Velazco.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton and Carter County officers were part of national investigation that brought life sentence for Charles Elsea

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton and Carter County Joint Drug Task Force, made up of officers from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office and the Elizabethton Police Department, was one of a long list of law enforcement agencies from Tennessee to California credited with helping to convict Charles Elsea, Jr, on federal charges of drug trafficking and money laundering. He received a life sentence on Monday.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Man dies days after confrontation with Kingsport police

KINGSPORT — A man who became unresponsive following a confrontation with a city police officer on Monday died at a local hospital Saturday morning. Immediately after Monday's incident, Kingsport Police Department spokesman Tom Patton said Saturday, the agency contacted the office of the 2nd Judicial District attorney general with a request for an independent inquiry to be conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Canter scores career win No. 100 at Kingsport Speedway; VanDyke rolls on

KINGSPORT — Kevin Canter hit a milestone with his 100th career victory Friday night at Kingsport Speedway. Driving the Dale Earnhardt-themed black No. 3 Ford, Canter went from fourth place to the lead on the opening lap of the Mod 4 feature. He proceeded to score a flag-to-flag victory at the three-eighths-mile concrete oval.
KINGSPORT, TN

