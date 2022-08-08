Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Molly Walling to speak in Abingdon
ABINGDON — Bristol, Virginia, native Molly Walling will return home this weekend for her long-awaited visit in the Sunday with Friends’ program. Originally scheduled for last winter, Walling will speak Sunday, Aug. 14, at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon. Sponsored by the Friends of the Washington County Public Library, the program is free and open to the public.
Kingsport Times-News
Some Sullivan County offices planning move to former school
BLOUNTVILLE — At least two major county departments are planning to relocate from their relatively cramped quarters in the historic Sullivan County Courthouse. The Sullivan County Finance Department and the Sullivan County Purchasing Agent’s Office are making preliminary steps to move to the former Blountville Elementary School.
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Aug. 15-21)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County BOE approves supply allotment of $40 per student
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education voted to approve a budget amendment to allow for a supply allotment for instructional materials typically provided by parents. The board discussed the amendment at its Thursday, Aug. 11 board meeting.
Kingsport Times-News
Mount Carmel considers offering recycling services to residents
MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen is considering offering recycling services to its citizens. The BMA discussed the topic at its last meeting on July 28.
Kingsport Times-News
Crown Laboratories breaks ground on expansion project
Crown Laboratories held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday morning to mark the beginning of the company’s recently announced expansion project. The company announced on July 12 that they would be adding 60,000 square feet to their manufacturing complex in Johnson City. The facility is currently home to leading dermatological brands such as PanOxyl® acne wash, Blue Lizard® Australian Sunscreen, and Sarna® anti-itch lotion, according to a press release.
Kingsport Times-News
Ballad Health sends donations to Kentucky
KINGSPORT — Tears came from her eyes on Thursday, thinking of what had happened. Laura Roark, nurse manager for Ballad Health, talked about how she recently visited her former home in Whitesburg, Kentucky, and saw the destruction from July’s flash flooding firsthand. Her sister and her best friend’s house were wrecked.
Kingsport Times-News
New banners displayed in Downtown Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — There are a bunch of bright new banners hanging above the streets and sidewalks of Downtown Elizabethton, thanks to the generosity of Carter County Bank. The bank purchased 80 additional banners for the downtown area as a gift partnership with Main Street Elizabethton. The new designs add to the banners Carter County Bank sponsored last fall, totaling 160 rotating banner designs to beautify downtown. Banners can be seen above Elk Avenue, E Street, Sycamore Street and Armed Forces Drive in the downtown district.
Kingsport Times-News
Called Kingsport school board meeting to consider Colonial Heights Middle purchase, Jefferson HVAC bid
KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s Board of Education will hold a called meeting next week to vote on pursuing the auction purchase of the former Colonial Heights Middle School property from Sullivan County Schools. The city school board has discussed using the school as a site for a new elementary...
Kingsport Times-News
Move Mountains clinic starts Monday in Wise County
WISE — The Health Wagon continues its two decades of free summer medical clinics starting Monday with the Move Mountains Medical Mission. This year’s clinic will be on an appointment-only basis from Aug. 15-24 at the Wise County Fairgrounds in order to protect patients, staff and volunteers from COVID-19 exposure.
Kingsport Times-News
Emergency services, economic development on Wise County supervisors' agenda
WISE — Emergency services funding, economic development progress and updates to the county’s food and beverage tax arose during Thursday’s Wise County Board of Supervisors meeting. Referring to Tuesday’s board workshop meeting with leaders from fire and rescue departments in the county, Supervisor Chair J.H. Rivers told...
Kingsport Times-News
Ballad: 155 hospitalized with COVID-19
JOHNSON CITY — There are 155 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ballad Health’s hospitals, according to data released by the hospital system on Friday. Friday’s inpatient update is the first Ballad has released since the health system stopped providing updates in April after hospitalizations fell to their lowest level since last summer.
Kingsport Times-News
'Project Imagination,' a high school senior helps St. Jude
JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill High School senior Julia Gilmore is asking for your help in her 9th annual fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This year’s fundraiser is titled “Project Imagination” because of St. Jude’s need for arts and crafts supplies for young patients. Through Gilmore’s platform, The Gilmore Giving Tree, she has set up an Amazon wish list full of art supplies that anyone can purchase for patients, as well as a webpage that sends cash donations straight to the St. Jude research team. Gilmore is also looking for local businesses to make donations to her cause.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport's bicentennial celebration to be held at Netherland Inn
Kingsport’s bicentennial celebration will take place at the Netherland Inn on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The celebration is free and open to the public and will include reenactors and storytellers, craft demonstrations, live music, a mock charter signing and historical documents on display. Visitors can also take a self-guided tour of the inn’s grounds and take a photograph with an authentic stagecoach.
Kingsport Times-News
Recent property tax collections exceed 97% in Washington County
JONESBOROUGH — The Washington County Trustee’s office has reported collecting 97.6% of the county’s property tax bills for the recently completed fiscal year. According to Trustee Rick Storey’s report to county commissioners for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ended on June 30, tax notices totaling $74.8 million were billed for the period. More than $73.1 million in taxes and interest have been collected to date.
Kingsport Times-News
Second suspect in fatal Kingsport shooting apprehended in Knoxville
KINGSPORT — U.S. marshals in Knoxville have arrested a second suspect in a November 2020 shooting death on Osage Drive in Kingsport. Lekendrick D. Malone, 24, Trenton, Tennessee, was indicted by a Sullivan County grand jury on July 13 on multiple felony charges in the death of Eduardo Oviedo-Velazco.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton and Carter County officers were part of national investigation that brought life sentence for Charles Elsea
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton and Carter County Joint Drug Task Force, made up of officers from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office and the Elizabethton Police Department, was one of a long list of law enforcement agencies from Tennessee to California credited with helping to convict Charles Elsea, Jr, on federal charges of drug trafficking and money laundering. He received a life sentence on Monday.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan school board holding ESSER work session, director search called meeting next week
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, to discuss further ESSER or Emergency Secondary Schools and Emergency projects. Following the work session to address possible projects to cost $25 million at Sullivan East High School ($15 million),...
Kingsport Times-News
Man dies days after confrontation with Kingsport police
KINGSPORT — A man who became unresponsive following a confrontation with a city police officer on Monday died at a local hospital Saturday morning. Immediately after Monday's incident, Kingsport Police Department spokesman Tom Patton said Saturday, the agency contacted the office of the 2nd Judicial District attorney general with a request for an independent inquiry to be conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Kingsport Times-News
Canter scores career win No. 100 at Kingsport Speedway; VanDyke rolls on
KINGSPORT — Kevin Canter hit a milestone with his 100th career victory Friday night at Kingsport Speedway. Driving the Dale Earnhardt-themed black No. 3 Ford, Canter went from fourth place to the lead on the opening lap of the Mod 4 feature. He proceeded to score a flag-to-flag victory at the three-eighths-mile concrete oval.
