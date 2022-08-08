ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

Silver Alert issued for Gatlinburg woman

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
 5 days ago

GATLINBURG, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 76-year-old woman missing from Gatlinburg.

Claudene Whaley, 76, may be traveling in a white 2007 Toyota Highlander with a Tennessee tag: EP1946. Authorities believe she may be in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park area.

Whaley also has a medical condition and that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance, according to the TBI. Whaley is described as a white female standing at 5’1″ and weighing 150 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone knows of her whereabouts, they’re asked to call Gatlinburg Police Department at 865-436-5181 or 1-800-TBI-FIND .

Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case

The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
Claiborne Progress

Drugs: been there, left there; not 1 more

Two local nonprofit organizations are giving drugs a run for its money with special events planned to attack the “scourge” that threatens the fabrics of our lives. Claiborne and a handful of adjacent counties in east Tennessee has long been known by law enforcement and parts of the drug underworld as a ‘drop-off’ point for drug trafficking. Stand in the Gap Coalition and Live Free-Claiborne are doing everything they can to change that moniker.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville Cold Case: Muhammad “Bazzy” Allen unsolved murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Muhammad “Bazzy” Allen, 41, was shot and killed outside of an East Knoxville residence on May 17, 2021. Allen was one of the many Knoxville men whose murders remain unsolved. Knoxville Police responded to a shooting at 2710 Louise Ave., where they found...
KNOXVILLE, TN
