San Rafael, CA

NBC Bay Area

San Jose Council Approves Cambrian Village Development

An old-school shopping center in San Jose is getting a long-promised makeover. Cambrian Village, best known for its carousel sign, was built in the 1950s and hasn't changed much. On Tuesday, the San Jose City Council approved a dramatic redesign combining shopping with residential units. It includes 300 apartments, about...
SAN JOSE, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County Well Regulations Changes Kicked Down the Road

Possible changes to Sonoma County’s well regulations will have to wait. The Board of Supervisors decided not to adopt changes during Tuesday’s meeting, saying there needs to be more studies, analysis and public outreach. The proposed changes are meant to put the county’s well ordinance in line with California’s Public Trust Doctrine, which says local governments must protect certain waterways for public uses, like commerce, recreation, navigation, and habitat. The main waterways classified as so-called public trust resources in Sonoma County are the Russian River, Petaluma River, and Sonoma Creek. The board is considering regulations that would require applicants for wells to undergo a review of potential impacts to any nearby public trust resources.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
San Rafael, CA
San Rafael, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch City Council Tables Vote Aimed at Attracting More Cops

On Tuesday, the Antioch City Council agreed to table its vote on an employee referral and recruitment signing bonus program for the Antioch Police Department. Antioch Police Chief Steve Ford requested a continuance of the item in an effort to come back with a “more complete product”. Councilmember...
ANTIOCH, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Fatal Motorcycle Accident on Washington Avenue in Alameda County

Officials reported a fatal motorcycle crash involving a van on Castro Street and Washington Avenue in Alameda County on the afternoon of Saturday, July 30, 2022. The motorcycle accident took place around 4:10 p.m. and involved a van, according to the San Leandro Police Department. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
climaterwc.com

San Mateo preps for ‘September Nights on B Street’

September Nights on B Street is set to return to San Mateo with live music and pop-up dining between First and Third avenues. “The street will be transformed into an outdoor dining pavilion featuring tables and chairs beneath the twinkle lights,” the city said. The dates are Saturday, Sept....
SAN MATEO, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

South San Francisco City Employees Headed Towards A Strike

South San Francisco, CA August 8, 2022 Press Release. Preschool teachers, 911 dispatchers, park employees and other people working for the City of South San Francisco may soon be voting on whether to strike for the first time in memory. A city worker strike could impact South City’s parks, libraries, preschools, 911 call centers, building permits, and other essential services.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Bold Italic

An Only in San Francisco City Kind of Walk….

Walking to the Volvo shop from my home, about a two-mile journey, I usually go straight down Gough from Japantown. (Coming home after leaving the 14th Street shop it’s uphill all the way and I do a lot of zig-zagging.) This trip I walked Franklin, which brought me face to face with the Baby With Handgun mural for the first time. Turns out, it’s been there since November 2019 — does anyone remember 2019? But if you don’t live in Hayes Valley or walk south on Franklin (when you drive on Franklin, which is one-way north, the mural’s only in your rearview mirror) you may have missed it too.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Update: Arson Arrest Made in Antioch Fire on Deer Valley Road

On Monday, the Antioch Police Department located a suspect related to an arson that occurred Monday in the City of Antioch. The fire occurred just before 8:00 pm Monday in the area of Deer Valley Road and Prewett Ranch which threatened multiple homes and caused a 2-alarm fire response by Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and shut down the roadway for several hours.
ANTIOCH, CA
architizer.com

Telegraph Hill Residence Expands Cliffside Space and Maximizes Views

Telegraph Hill Residence – The project draws inspiration from the landscape as a source of both prospect and refuge. In designing the front entry stair, the team took advantage of the challenging spatial conditions to create overlooks to access the spectacular views from the site, and to provide an experiential journey leading from the sidewalk to the front door. At the rear of the house, a sheltered shade garden comprised of soft plantings and blossoming trees provides a quiet refuge. The design elicits visceral responses to the landscape and encourages introspection and connection to the larger environment.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin firefighters have been both lucky and good when it comes to devastating wildfires

When it comes to devastating wildfires, Marin’s been lucky. Very lucky. But that good fortune could change with one little spark in the wrong place and the wrong time. That knowledge is what keeps Marin firefighters up at night. Consider this story in the San Francisco Chronicle about a careless cigarette that sparked a fire on Mount Tamalpais, terrain that hasn’t burned since 1945.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Car Accident on Eastbound I-580 and Hopyard Road in Pleasanton

Authorities reported a crash on eastbound Interstate 580 and the Hopyard Road offramp in Pleasanton on the afternoon of Monday, August 8, 2022. The traffic collision occurred around 2:50 p.m. and involved four vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Crash on Interstate 580 and Hopyard Road...
San José Spotlight

Wheatley: Cambrian Village is a strong step forward for San Jose

The San Jose City Council on Tuesday will consider approving the Cambrian Village mixed-use project that would bring 428 much-needed new homes to San Jose. Cambrian has a longtime history of being a social hub for the area, but it did not age like a fine wine. Today it stands a largely vacant strip mall... The post Wheatley: Cambrian Village is a strong step forward for San Jose  appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Updated: Brentwood Police Arrest 5 in Connection With Downtown Armed Robbery

The Brentwood Police Department arrested five individuals Tuesday evening in connection with an armed robbery in the downtown area of the City of Brentwood. According to police, just before 7:00 pm, they were made aware of several armed robberies that had just occurred involving multiple victims in the city hall parking garage and area of city park–both adult and juveniles victims. The victims reported a firearm was used in the robberies.
BRENTWOOD, CA

