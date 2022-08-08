Read full article on original website
Florida teacher quits after staff removed posters of Black leaders
(The Hill) — A Florida teacher quit days before the beginning of the school year after staff removed posters of Black leaders, sharing an account of the situation that conflicts with that of the school. Michael James, a teacher at an Escambia County public school, said that the employee...
Female NCDOT employee fatally struck while on job Friday
SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 17-year-veteran of the North Carolina Department of Transportation was killed while on the job Friday after being hit while on the side of the highway, officials said. Anna Bradshaw was cleaning up debris on a shoulder of U.S. 264 Alternate in Wilson County when...
He’s on — and in — the green! Raleigh golfer wins $250,000 top prize in new lottery game
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One Raleigh golfer went from being on the green to in the green. North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Thursday identified James Bock as the first winner of the $250,000 top prize in the new Mega Bucks Limited Edition game. Bock, 79, won $15 playing...
Woman dies after being impaled by beach umbrella in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after being accidentally impaled by a beach umbrella, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. At about 12:40 p.m., Tammy Perreault was at a Garden City beach when the umbrella was carried by the...
