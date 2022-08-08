ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Florida teacher quits after staff removed posters of Black leaders

(The Hill) — A Florida teacher quit days before the beginning of the school year after staff removed posters of Black leaders, sharing an account of the situation that conflicts with that of the school. Michael James, a teacher at an Escambia County public school, said that the employee...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs17

Female NCDOT employee fatally struck while on job Friday

SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 17-year-veteran of the North Carolina Department of Transportation was killed while on the job Friday after being hit while on the side of the highway, officials said. Anna Bradshaw was cleaning up debris on a shoulder of U.S. 264 Alternate in Wilson County when...
WILSON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Woman dies after being impaled by beach umbrella in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after being accidentally impaled by a beach umbrella, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. At about 12:40 p.m., Tammy Perreault was at a Garden City beach when the umbrella was carried by the...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy