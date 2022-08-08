Read full article on original website
Two Arrested Following Police Chase
State Police arrested two people Thursday afternoon following a pursuit in Washington and Orange Counties. Police say the driver, 52-year-old Donald Bruce Roberts of Corydon, refused to pull over for speeding but eventually crashed his vehicle in Washington County and fled on foot with a female passenger. Both were apprehended.
Daviess Co. Arrests
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Petersburg woman Friday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court. 36-year-old Heather Phillips was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $2,000 bond. 155 inmates were being held in the security center early Saturday morning.
Daviess Co. Traffic Advisory
The Daviess County Highway Department advises a contractor for the highway department will be milling the County Road 650 South Friday from the Martin County line to the town of Alfordsville, then continuing West to Highway 257. The road will be open and workers will be directing traffic. The road...
Jasper Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Identifying Possible Suspects
The Jasper Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying subjects in the photograph in reference to an incident that occurred at approximately 4:00 AM on 08/07/2022. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255 or the anonymous tip line at 812-481-COPS.
Knox Co. Road Closing
The Knox County Highway Department says Rod & Gun Club Road, between Windmill Road and Clark Road, will be closed on Monday to replace a culvert. The road will be closed around 8:30 A.M. and will reopen by 2:30 P.M.
Three Killed in West Virginia Plane Crash; Plane Departed Daviess Co., IN Airport
Three people were killed Thursday when a small plane flying from Daviess County, Indiana to Myerstown, Pennsylvania crashed in northern West Virginia. The single-engine plane went down in a wooded area in the Marion County community of Metz, about 90 miles south of Pittsburgh. No word yet on the identities...
Road Closure Planned Monday for State Road 356 in Pike Co.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says State Road 356 is scheduled to be closed east of Alford in Pike County Monday for a culvert replacement project. Work is expected to take a day to complete, depending on the weather. The official detour will be State Road 57 to State Road...
Gibson Co. Sheriff Warns of Scam
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam where the scammers spoof the Sheriff’s Office phone number and tell people there’s a warrant for their arrest. The intended victims are told they can avoid jail by purchasing gift cards and providing the numbers...
Lawrenceville Building Collapse
Lawrenceville, Illinois officials say they are monitoring the collapse of a building on State Street. Although these buildings are privately owned and their future isn’t for the city to decide, city officials say they have a responsibility to provide safety in the area. They say they are working with...
Talent’s Hometown Program Focuses on Housing Gap
Nearly 400 new homes are being planned across southwest Indiana, to address the gap in quality workforce housing. The Indiana First region will focus much of its READI grant award on the “Talent’s Hometown” program. This initiative will support multiple public infrastructure projects in each county, opening...
KCARC Board of Directors Names Nash Dunn President
The KCARC Board of Directors voted this week to name Nash Dunn the New President of KCARC effective immediately. Dunn began his early career working with his family at Bestway Express. In 2018 he joined the staff at KCARC as Vice President of Program Services. In October of 2021, he...
