Ravens sign All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker to $24M extension

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens signed Justin Tucker to a four-year extension, which will keep the All-Pro kicker under contract through the 2027 season, the team announced Monday.

Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and Pro Football Network that the deal is worth $24 million and includes $17.5 million guaranteed.

Tucker, 32, made a league-best 94.6% of his field goal attempts (35 of 37) in 17 games last season. He also made a 66-yard field goal, the longest in NFL history, in a Sept. 26 win over the Detroit Lions.

The five-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection made 91.1% of his career attempts over his first 10 seasons. He joined the Ravens in 2012 as an undrafted free agent.

The Ravens will host the Tennessee Titans in their first preseason game at 7:30 p.m. EDT Thursday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

They will start the regular season with a game against the New York Jets on Sept. 11 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.