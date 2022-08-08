ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens sign All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker to $24M extension

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00R79z_0h9I0KjX00

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens signed Justin Tucker to a four-year extension, which will keep the All-Pro kicker under contract through the 2027 season, the team announced Monday.

Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and Pro Football Network that the deal is worth $24 million and includes $17.5 million guaranteed.

Tucker, 32, made a league-best 94.6% of his field goal attempts (35 of 37) in 17 games last season. He also made a 66-yard field goal, the longest in NFL history, in a Sept. 26 win over the Detroit Lions.

The five-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection made 91.1% of his career attempts over his first 10 seasons. He joined the Ravens in 2012 as an undrafted free agent.

The Ravens will host the Tennessee Titans in their first preseason game at 7:30 p.m. EDT Thursday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

They will start the regular season with a game against the New York Jets on Sept. 11 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

NFL preseason, golf playoffs, NASCAR lead weekend sports schedule

MIAMI, Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A full slate of NFL preseason games, the start of the FedExCup Playoffs and two NASCAR races lead this weekend's schedule of sports events. MLB and MLS regular-season games also should provide entertainment for sports fans. But the return of football will likely draw the...
NFL
The Associated Press

McCullers goes 6 shutout innings in return, Astros down A's

HOUSTON (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. pitched six shutout innings in his season debut, Alex Bregman homered and Trey Mancini had three hits as the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 8-0 on Saturday night. McCullers, an All-Star in 2017, allowed two hits, struck out five and walked four, tossing 47 of his 81 pitches for strikes. It’s his first shutout since August 31, 2021. “He was surprisingly sharp with most of his pitches, especially his breaking stuff,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “He was very competitive today. We didn’t know what to expect. He was great.” The 28-year-old McCullers (1-0) pitched for the first time in 305 days for Houston, last going for the Astros in Game 4 of the 2021 AL Divisional Series against the Chicago White Sox. McCullers went on to miss the 2021 ALCS and World Series for the Astros due to a right flexor tendon strain.
HOUSTON, TX
