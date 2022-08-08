Read full article on original website
Three Flint boxers from same gym to compete at national Golden Gloves tournament
FLINT, MI -- Three boxers from the same gym will be representing Flint on one of amateur boxing’s biggest stages next week. Jaquan McElroy, Christopher Thompson and Sardius Simmons, all who train out of the Berston Field House boxing gym located on the city’s north side, will compete in the National Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions in Tulsa, Oklahoma next week.
Top 50 recruits: Why Port Huron Northern DE Luke Fletcher committed to Eastern Michigan
MLive is spending the summer checking in on the top 2023 football recruits in Michigan. Each weekday, MLive will feature a new athlete. Today provides a look at Port Huron Northern defensive end Luke Fletcher, who is committed to Eastern Michigan. BIO. Height: 6-3 Weight: 240. Position: Defensive end; secondary...
All-State basketball player Sarah Rambus transferring from Flushing for senior year
FLINT – Sarah Rambus’ basketball career at Flushing is over. The 6-foot-4 All-Stater announced on Twitter this week that she is leaving Flushing to finish her high school career at the famed IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.,
What Genesee football team lacks in experience it makes up for in roster size
FLINT – Experience isn’t going to be a strength for Genesee’s football team. But the size of the roster sure will be. The Wolves have only two starters among five returning players but new coach Pat Johnson expects to have 25 players on the roster, which is a welcome bump from the 19 who were on the team a year ago.
A Saline resident is Michigan’s History Teacher of the Year
SALINE, MI - Adam Sakel wants students who take his history classes to have a better understanding of themselves, as well as know how to critically examine ideas and present their own ideas respectfully and persuasively. That learning process also should include hands-on activities to make the subject come alive,...
New Holly football coach to rely on NFL experience in attempt to turn program around
FLINT – It’s doubtful any high school football coach in the Flint area has spent more of his lifetime around the game than Holly’s Billy Keenist Jr. For as long as he can remember, Keenist has been around football. And we’re not just talking about on the...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Sweet Whimsies is the go-to source for milestone celebrations
DAVISON, MI - While some food trucks keep things simple, there is nothing ordinary about Sweet Whimsies. Sweet Whimsies is a food truck that specializes in making homemade sweets and desserts for people celebrating milestones in life with those they love and care about most. Ranging from weddings, birthday parties...
Mott Community College president elected chair of statewide board
FLINT, MI – Mott Community College President Beverly Walker-Griffea was elected chair of the Michigan Community College Association (MCCA) Board of Directors. Walker-Griffea was elected during the organization’s summer conference in July, according to a news release from Mott Community College.
‘Abhorrent’ actions lead to MSU teacher’s resignation in lieu of termination
EAST LANSING, MI – A former Michigan State University teacher resigned in lieu of termination last year, with the university finding he violated university policy by sexually harassing an individual. Arthur Ward, who had been a teaching specialist at MSU since 2013 in its Lyman Briggs College, resigned on...
CDC suggests masking in just 10 Michigan counties, as COVID cools in metro Detroit
Michigan has 10 counties at a high COVID Community Level, down from 18 counties last week, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 11. The CDC uses calculations called Community Levels to determine COVID risk. It puts counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high.
Ryder Cup captain, three major champions among latest Ally Challenge commitments
FLINT – A former U.S. Ryder Cup captain and three major championship winners are among the latest players to commit to play in the $2-million Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, tournament officials announced Thursday. Steve Stricker, Mark O’Meara, Mike Weir and Steven Alker join a...
MSU cuts ties with Genesee County judge, former adjunct professor in wake of harassment claims
EAST LANSING, MI – Michigan State University has cut ties with a Genesee County judge who had worked as an adjunct professor at the university’s School of Law amid allegations of sexual harassment issued by a student who previously worked as an intern for the judge. In an...
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
Inside the locker room: Taylor Decker felt newfound swagger on Lions’ reunited offensive line
DETROIT -- The projected starting offensive line for the Detroit Lions finally shared the field for the first time in over a year. It’s been a long road back, and the limited first look at the stout group did not disappoint in Detroit’s 27-23 preseason-opening loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Stock report: Lions WR Tom Kennedy again proves to be ‘Mr. Dependable’ in preseason
DETROIT -- Welcome to another preseason where Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy’s stock is trending up after the first game. Kennedy had a game-high eight catches on 12 targets for 104 yards in Detroit’s 27-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night. Kennedy made the right...
How to watch Lions vs. Falcons: Everything you need to know heading into preseason opener
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions open their preseason slate by hosting the Atlanta Falcons this Friday evening at Ford Field. Both head coaches have indicated that they plan to play their starters for about a quarter of action for this exhibition opener. The Lions haven’t won a preseason game...
Fashion experts bring first 810 Day Fashion Show to downtown Flint
Flint, MI -- Dressed to the nines, Flint celebrated 810 Day this year in style with a sidewalk runway and a showcase of the area’s high fashion apparel. Flint residents, designers, models and fashion enthusiasts gathered in Buckham Alley on Wednesday, Aug. 10, to watch some of Flint’s best local designers in the first ever 810 Day Fashion Show.
What’s being said nationally after Lions let preseason opener slip against Falcons
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions let their preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons slip away in the final minutes, losing 27-23 in front of 40,000-plus announced fans at Ford Field. Backup quarterback David Blough mishandled the handoff, and the Falcons recovered the fumble to take over after the two-minute warning....
‘Highly invasive’ spotted lanternfly finally lands in Michigan
PONTIAC, MI — It was probably inevitable. The invasive spotted lanternfly, a winged pest that likes to feast on the vines of fruit crops, particularly grapes, was found in Oakland County last week. Officials aren’t exactly where they came from, but said several egg masses were found in Pontiac...
Annual Flint Drop Fest set to takeover downtown
FLINT, MI – Rain or shine, the popular electronic music festival Flint Drop Fest is set to return to the center of downtown Flint this Saturday, Aug. 13. The 10th annual Flint Drop Fest will be a free, 11-hour event for people of all ages who wish to celebrate electronic music, arts and culture. The fest begins at noon and goes on until 11 p.m. This year, the event areas will feature 12 main event areas with over 150 performers across the city center of downtown Flint. DJs from across the midwest such as DJ Swamp and Marvel Years will be in attendance.
