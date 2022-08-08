ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Flint boxers from same gym to compete at national Golden Gloves tournament

FLINT, MI -- Three boxers from the same gym will be representing Flint on one of amateur boxing’s biggest stages next week. Jaquan McElroy, Christopher Thompson and Sardius Simmons, all who train out of the Berston Field House boxing gym located on the city’s north side, will compete in the National Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions in Tulsa, Oklahoma next week.
Fashion experts bring first 810 Day Fashion Show to downtown Flint

Flint, MI -- Dressed to the nines, Flint celebrated 810 Day this year in style with a sidewalk runway and a showcase of the area’s high fashion apparel. Flint residents, designers, models and fashion enthusiasts gathered in Buckham Alley on Wednesday, Aug. 10, to watch some of Flint’s best local designers in the first ever 810 Day Fashion Show.
Annual Flint Drop Fest set to takeover downtown

FLINT, MI – Rain or shine, the popular electronic music festival Flint Drop Fest is set to return to the center of downtown Flint this Saturday, Aug. 13. The 10th annual Flint Drop Fest will be a free, 11-hour event for people of all ages who wish to celebrate electronic music, arts and culture. The fest begins at noon and goes on until 11 p.m. This year, the event areas will feature 12 main event areas with over 150 performers across the city center of downtown Flint. DJs from across the midwest such as DJ Swamp and Marvel Years will be in attendance.
