Name of Hillsdale County man electrocuted on Tuesday morning released
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The identity of a man who was killed Tuesday morning after touching a live downed power line in Hillsdale County has been released. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Derreck Michael Dobbs of Jonesville. He was electrocuted while an unidentified 25-year-old Jonesville woman...
Motorcyclist flown out after being struck by semi in St. Joseph County
STURGIS TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A 50-year-old man from Albion, Indiana was injured Wednesday afternoon when his motorcycle was struck by a turning semi at the intersection of M-66 and Bogen Road in St. Joseph County. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite reports the crash happened at about 4:18...
Second person dies following last Friday’s crash on SR 120 east of Orland, Indiana
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – A second person from rural Fremont, Indiana has died following a two vehicle crash on State Road 120 east of Orland last Friday afternoon. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says they were informed by family members that the driver of the 2012 Volkswagen passenger car, 43 year old Lonnie Bright, succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Monday night at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
West Garfield Marijuana Processor and Retail Establishment to come before Planners
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Planning Commission is scheduled to take action on a special land use permit request from Craft Leaf, LLC of Detroit Monday night for the operation of an Adult Use Recreational Marijuana Processor and Retail Establishment at 211 West Garfield Road. City Planner Dean...
Annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day set for September 24
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The City of Coldwater and Branch County’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection has been scheduled for Saturday, September 24 at the Branch County Fairgrounds. Residents in the participating cities, villages and townships can take advantage of the day to dispose of assorted hazardous waste...
BUSINESS BEAT: Harbor Freight Tools opens Coldwater store in Willowbrook Plaza
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Harbor Freight Tools, which calls itself America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, has opened its new store in Coldwater next to Big Lots at 373 North Willowbrook Road. The new store is open Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until...
Lumen Christi announces plans to leave Interstate 8 in 2023-24
JACKSON, MI (WTVB) – In a summer that has seen Jonesville and Homer announce plans to leave the Big 8 Conference for the Cascades Conference, the next shoe in the conference realignment sweepstakes has dropped. Lumen Christi Catholic High School, a founding member of the Interstate Eight Athletic Conference, announced that it will join the Catholic High School League effective with the 2023-24 school year.
