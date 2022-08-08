ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

wtvbam.com

Name of Hillsdale County man electrocuted on Tuesday morning released

HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The identity of a man who was killed Tuesday morning after touching a live downed power line in Hillsdale County has been released. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Derreck Michael Dobbs of Jonesville. He was electrocuted while an unidentified 25-year-old Jonesville woman...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Second person dies following last Friday’s crash on SR 120 east of Orland, Indiana

ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – A second person from rural Fremont, Indiana has died following a two vehicle crash on State Road 120 east of Orland last Friday afternoon. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says they were informed by family members that the driver of the 2012 Volkswagen passenger car, 43 year old Lonnie Bright, succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Monday night at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
FREMONT, IN
Coldwater, MI
Coldwater, MI
Branch County, MI
wtvbam.com

Annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day set for September 24

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The City of Coldwater and Branch County’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection has been scheduled for Saturday, September 24 at the Branch County Fairgrounds. Residents in the participating cities, villages and townships can take advantage of the day to dispose of assorted hazardous waste...
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Lumen Christi announces plans to leave Interstate 8 in 2023-24

JACKSON, MI (WTVB) – In a summer that has seen Jonesville and Homer announce plans to leave the Big 8 Conference for the Cascades Conference, the next shoe in the conference realignment sweepstakes has dropped. Lumen Christi Catholic High School, a founding member of the Interstate Eight Athletic Conference, announced that it will join the Catholic High School League effective with the 2023-24 school year.
JONESVILLE, MI

