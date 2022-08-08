Read full article on original website
Related
Woman gave birth to 44 children by the age of 40 due to a rare condition
Doctors asked a woman with a rare condition to continue giving birth to avoid serious health issues. Mariem Nabatanz, a woman living in Uganda, an East African country, gave birth to 44 children by the age of 40 due to a health issue.
MedicalXpress
More than 1 in 4 children hospitalized with COVID-19 or MIS-C have lingering complications more than two months later
In one of the largest follow-up studies to date, involving 25 pediatric hospitals, more than a quarter of children and adolescents hospitalized with coronavirus infection early in the pandemic still had health problems two to four months later, either persisting symptoms or activity impairment. The study, led by Boston Children's Hospital, is published August 12 in the journal Pediatrics.
KIDS・
MedicalXpress
Secret behind 'nic-sickness' could help break tobacco addiction
If you remember your first hit on a cigarette, you know how sickening nicotine can be. Yet, for many people, the rewards of nicotine outweigh the negative effects of high doses. University of California, Berkeley, researchers have now mapped out part of the brain network responsible for the negative consequences...
MedicalXpress
Reframe the pain: Reducing needle anxiety in children
Tears, tantrums, and distress—when it comes to needles, many children struggle with anxiety. But with vaccinations becoming more regular, finding ways to help reduce needle-related fear and pain is high on the agenda. Now, new research from the University of South Australia shows that children's vaccination and needle fear...
KIDS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Left ventricular failure—the silent condition that could be fatal
Left ventricular dysfunction is the medical name for a weak heart pump. It's a condition that impacts about 9% of people over the age of 60. Paul Friedman, M.D., a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, explains the condition and how it can be diagnosed and treated. Left ventricular dysfunction...
MedicalXpress
Immune-inflammatory biomarkers higher in severe mental illness, type 2 diabetes mellitus
Individuals with severe mental illness or type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) have increased levels of peripheral immune-inflammatory biomarkers, which may contribute to neurocognitive and social deficits, according to a study recently published in the Frontiers of Neurology. Marta Garés-Caballer, M.D., from the University of Valencia in Spain, and colleagues conducted...
MedicalXpress
Who fares worse after multiple sclerosis strikes?
For people with multiple sclerosis, certain factors early in their disease may determine their quality of life in the years to come, a new study suggests. In medicine, there are ways to objectively measure a disease's course, such as whether a medication is keeping it under control. And then there's health-related quality of life—the way people with a medical condition feel about their day-to-day physical and mental functioning.
MedicalXpress
Research finds biomarkers in older adults with late-life depression
Major depression in older adults is very common, disabling, and increases the risk of many diseases of aging, including Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, cardiovascular issues and even mortality. Therefore, it constitutes a major public health issue, especially considering the growing number of older adults in the U.S. and worldwide.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Opinion: Putting patients first in prescription opioid regulation
When I agreed to lead the Stanford-Lancet Commission on the North American Opioid Crisis, I knew I was striding into a combat zone. For the past quarter century, the medical community—as well as the rest of the country—has formed competing camps that emphasize either the destructive power of opioids or their therapeutic usefulness.
MedicalXpress
Testosterone promotes 'cuddling,' not just aggression, animal study finds
Testosterone can foster friendly, prosocial behavior in males, a new animal study finds. The Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences published the research on Mongolian gerbils conducted by neuroscientists at Emory University. "For what we believe is the first time, we've demonstrated that testosterone can directly promote nonsexual,...
MedicalXpress
French region urges youth meningitis vaccinations after death
Officials in southeast France said Friday they were urging some 56,000 young people to get vaccinated against meningitis, after 12 cases over the past year that led to at least one death. The alarming number of Meningococcal B cases may be linked to a new variant of the bacteria, which...
MedicalXpress
More than two years into the pandemic, hospital care still may not save you from dying of COVID-19
By the fall of 2020, the pandemic's first year, doctors treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients said they were starting to get the regimen down to a science. They learned when to put patients on ventilators, administer steroids, and deploy an expanding array of newer drugs. Yet the latest data from Pennsylvania...
MedicalXpress
Social rejection could drive people to take COVID-19 safety precautions, new research finds
Interpersonal rejection can motivate people who do not normally worry about disease to protect themselves against COVID-19. The experience of feeling interpersonally hurt or rejected, known as social pain, makes people more likely to feel that they need to protect themselves from others, according to new research in Social Psychological and Personality Science.
MedicalXpress
Study of OTC supplements shows some have very high levels of levodopa, which can lead to paranoia
A team of researchers from the Cambridge Health Alliance and the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy has found that over-the-counter supplements that are advertised as containing extracts from Mucuna pruriens, a type of bean that contains levodopa, sometimes contain high levels of levodopa. In their paper published in the journal JAMA Neurology, the group describes testing the levels of levodopa in several Mucuna pruriens–based supplements.
MedicalXpress
FDA: Take 3 home tests if exposed to COVID to boost accuracy
If you were exposed to COVID-19, take three home tests instead of two to make sure you're not infected, according to new U.S. recommendations released Thursday. Previously, the Food and Drug Administration had advised taking two rapid antigen tests over two or three days to rule out infection. But the agency says new studies suggest that protocol can miss too many infections, and could result in people spreading the coronavirus to others, especially if they don't develop symptoms.
MedicalXpress
Nationwide study shows rise in pregnancy-related complications during COVID-19 pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic caused unprecedented stressors on the U.S. health care system and resulted in decreased access to routine, in-person prenatal care and reproductive health services, less monitoring of potential pregnancy-related complications, and avoidance of care by patients and clinicians trying to limit COVID-19 exposure. How the pandemic affected pregnancy outcomes—particularly among people with low incomes and people of minoritized racial and ethnic groups—is unknown, and few empirical studies examine the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on obstetric outcomes at the national level.
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover that people with blood-related cancers have a higher chance of COVID breakthrough infections
Individuals with blood-related cancers are more likely to experience a COVID-19 infection even after being vaccinated, a University of Kansas Cancer Center study has found. Researchers of the study, published in the Journal of Hematology & Oncology, discovered that patients with blood-related cancers, such as leukemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma, are 1.6 times more likely than other cancer patients to have breakthrough infections of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
MedicalXpress
Study on serotonin and depression sparks fierce debate
A controversy in the scientific community over recent claims anti-depressants can be ineffective at treating depression has highlighted the difficulties in understanding mental health conditions. One of the prevailing theories currently focuses on serotonin. Depression has been linked to a lack of the molecule, which is involved in transmitting emotions...
MedicalXpress
Key blood clotting protein could be 'warning light' for severe COVID cases
A protein that could be an early indicator of severe COVID-19 has been identified and described by scientists at the University of Aberdeen. Patients who get seriously ill following a COVID-19 infection frequently show evidence of a severe form of lung disease and in around 30% of patients blood clots are evident. Blood clots arise due to deposits of fibrin within the lung contributing to pneumonia and respiratory distress. These fibrin deposits restrict the amount of oxygen absorbed into the lung.
MedicalXpress
DNA associated with autism and schizophrenia: A synaptic adhesion signaling mechanism linked to disabilities
A joint research team of Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology professors Um Ji-won and Ko Jae-won of the Department of Brain Sciences reported a new genetic mutation related to intellectual disability and discovered an excitatory synaptic activation signaling mechanism related to the mutation. The discovery is expected to present a new research direction to the treatment of brain developmental disorders by coordinating the excitatory synaptic signaling activity.
Comments / 1