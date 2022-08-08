One thing we could say about the analysts on NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of US$16.24 reflecting a 16% rise in the past week. Whether the downgrade will have a negative impact on demand for shares is yet to be seen.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO