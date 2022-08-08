ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AOL Corp

Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble

(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
InvestorPlace

5 Investors Betting Big on Helbiz (HLBZ) Stock

Shares of Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock are in the red today but still up by about 180% in the past five trading days. The price appreciation for the micro-mobility company seemingly comes on no company-specific news, leading investors to rationalize that HLBZ may be the next big meme stock. Yesterday, Helbiz...
Benzinga

Apple, Twitter And 2 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Dow Jones closed higher on Friday after the country’s economy added 528,000 jobs in July. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
NASDAQ

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.19. This compares to loss of $0.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.92%....
tipranks.com

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday

Here is a list of stocks that witnessed the most price movement on Tuesday. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Topping the list is Goodrx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), which gained 52.7% in...
tipranks.com

Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%

An earnings miss in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 by Tyson Foods seems to have disappointed investors. Shares of TSN fell 8.5% on Monday. Shares of $31-billion food company Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) declined 8.5% to close at $80.10 on Monday after it delivered mixed results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended July 2, 2022). Earnings missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% in the quarter, and sales exceeded the estimate by 1.9%.
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Verona Pharma VRNA stock moved upwards by 35.8% to $9.44 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 32.8 million shares, making up 35311.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $569.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
via.news

SmileDirectClub Stock Is 8% Up On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) rose 8.12% to $1.27 at 16:12 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 2.52% to $12,808.61, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, an all-around bullish trend trading session today.
Benzinga

Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling

U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Wendy's, Coinbase, Buzzfeed and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Wendy's (WEN) – Wendy's shares fell 1% in premarket trading following a mixed quarter, which saw the restaurant chain report better-than-expected earnings while revenue fell short of Street forecasts. U.S. same-restaurant sales rose 2.3%, less than analysts had estimated, as consumers spent more cautiously.
NASDAQ

The NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Sales Forecasts

One thing we could say about the analysts on NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of US$16.24 reflecting a 16% rise in the past week. Whether the downgrade will have a negative impact on demand for shares is yet to be seen.
via.news

Ambev Already 7% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The NYSE Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and Ambev‘s pre-market value is already 7.45% down. The last session, NYSE finished with Ambev (ABEV) dropping 1.05% to $2.82. NYSE slid 0.27% to $15,264.79, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat down trend exchanging session.
Benzinga

Where Walt Disney Stands With Analysts

Walt Disney DIS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Walt Disney. The company has an average price target of $133.93 with a high of $151.00 and a low of $120.00.
NASDAQ

Cash Dividend On The Way From CVR Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/11/22, CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 8/22/22. As a percentage of CVI's recent stock price of $32.93, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of CVR Energy Inc to trade 1.21% lower — all else being equal — when CVI shares open for trading on 8/11/22.
tickerreport.com

Research Analysts Set Expectations for Papa John’s International, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a report released on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will earn $3.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.35. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.
