USISB: Officials searching for missing Knoxville teen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Edward Houser, a 15-year-old boy, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville, according to the United States Investigative Services Bureau. He may travel to Sweetwater, Tenn., and may go by the name Ejay. Edward has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5'10'', and weighs 208 pounds.
Missing Clinton man found dead in Little River
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount County search and rescue crews have found the body of a Clinton man who disappeared on Wednesday. The Blount County Sheriff's Office said crews with its Special Operations Response Team and the Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad found the body of Anthony Haynes, 58, in the Little River on Friday.
TPD: Sergeant breaks ankle while arresting man
TAZEWELL, Tenn. — A sergeant with the Tazewell Police Department was hurt while attempting to detain a man, according to a Facebook post from the department. Sgt. Andrew Sturgill made a traffic stop on a maroon Dodge Caravan with temporary a Florida license plate at the corner of Elk Street and Mimosa Street on Thursday, August 11, the TPD said.
WBIR
Sevierville homeowner catches injured cub on camera
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — It was barely past noon when a Sevierville homeowner received a notification on her phone. Far away in Ohio, she turned on her security camera to check what was going on. To her surprise, a group of bears was passing by her home. One of the...
DNA testing confirms bones found in 1996 belong to Knoxville homicide victim
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Almost 26 years after her bones were found in a box in Grainger County, the identity of a homicide victim finally has been made. Now authorities need the public's help to find who killed Brenda Clark, 38. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday the identity...
KFD responded to overdoses 61 times during week ending Aug. 12
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the span of a week, the Knoxville Fire Department said they responded to 61 overdoses. That's a call about an overdose around every 3 hours. The number include calls from August 5 through August 12. They announced that they would start releasing statistics surrounding overdose...
Fourteen people indicted for trying to distribute at least 1,000 kilograms of marijuana
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fourteen people total were indicted on July 20 by a federal grand jury in Knoxville. The counts included conspiracy to distribute at least 1,000 kilograms of marijuana and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Eleven people were from Knoxville. One was from Luttrell and another person was...
Four Knoxville firefighters honored Thursday for saving a woman's life
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Four Knoxville firefighters were honored Thursday for their work to save a woman's life during flooding. They sprung to action in July when Knox County was hit by severe storms, leading to floods in many areas. During the rain, a woman's car got trapped in floodwaters and was swept underwater. The woman was able to get out of the car and clung to a small tree in the middle of the fast-moving water.
WBIR
Monroe Co. inmate smuggles fentanyl through his rectum, 10 others overdose | The problem of in-custody contraband
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Between May 19 and June 27, 10 inmates at the Monroe county jail overdosed on Fentanyl. Three corrections officers also said they sought treatment for exposure to the drug, but it was not immediately clear if the treatments were due to an overdose from ingesting fentanyl or if their treatments were related to a panic attack.
Man convicted of second-degree murder in May 2020 killing, caught with drugs in jail cell
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, a man was convicted in Knox County Criminal Court for a May 2020 killing in North Knoxville. Ralph Lee Atkins, 69, was convicted after police said he stabbed Eric Yorker, a 48-year-old man, near Knox Area Rescue Ministries on North Broadway. He was charged with second-degree murder and then indicted.
COVID cases and hospitalizations decline in East TN; mask recommendation dropped for Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — COVID-19 appears to be waning again across most of East Tennessee after public health agencies reported fewer COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations this week. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Knox, Blount, Sevier and other counties had dropped to "medium" COVID-19 community level/risk....
WBIR
TopGolf opens in Knoxville
Katie Inman takes in the new TopGolf in West Knox County. August 12, 2022-4pm.
DA decides not to charge homeowner after shooting man trying to break into a home
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The District Attorney General of Loudon County announced Wednesday that he would not bring criminal charges against a person who shot a man he said was trying to break in through his front door. On Wednesday, District Attorney Russell Johnson said a Grand Jury concurred with the decision.
Knoxville police issue dozens of school zone traffic citations on first day back to class
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is warning drivers to follow school zone traffic laws after issuing several citations on the first day back to school. As the new school year begins, drivers should remember that school zone speed limits are back in effect. KPD said it issued...
KPD: Scammers using threats of violence to intimidate Latino victims into paying money
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department's Latinx Task Force gathered to discuss how leaders could address a new issue impacting communities of color in the city. They said four people so far received messages that threatened violence unless the victims paid money to a scammer. The messages contained cartel imagery which can contain threats against the victim's life. Sometimes, they said victims could receive graphic kidnapping images.
Lane closures planned on the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge starting Aug. 15
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Traffic on the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge will be slower than normal starting Aug. 15 as crews do some routine maintenance work. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park said there will be temporary single-lane closures along the northbound and southbound sides of the Spur to give crews space to remove trees, clean up litter, cut grass, and clean culverts.
Knoxville man convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot arrested for having guns as a felon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man convicted of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot is now facing a new charge for possessing guns as a felon, according to a grand jury indictment. Authorities arrested Clifford Meteer on July 29 in Lexington, Ky. following the indictment...
KPD: Person arrested after attempting to break into cars in Fourth and Gill neighborhood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A person was arrested after attempting to break into two cars in the Fourth and Gill neighborhood Sunday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to Deery Street around 9:30 p.m. after a homeowner saw two people trying to break into her two cars....
More development is on the way to downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tons of new development is happening in downtown Knoxville. City leaders said it is all being done to make the city a better place to work, live and play. "We've taken a lot of efforts over many years really to make downtown an attractive area for folks to visit,” said Rick Emmett, Knoxville's downtown urban coordinator.
Sweet P's Uptown Corner temporarily closed after crash, KPD says passenger was sleeping
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sweet P's Uptown Corner in Fountain City is temporarily closed after a car crashed into and damaged the building Sunday morning, according to a statement from the restaurant. The Knoxville Police Department is investigating the crash and said it happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The car...
