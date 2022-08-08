KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Four Knoxville firefighters were honored Thursday for their work to save a woman's life during flooding. They sprung to action in July when Knox County was hit by severe storms, leading to floods in many areas. During the rain, a woman's car got trapped in floodwaters and was swept underwater. The woman was able to get out of the car and clung to a small tree in the middle of the fast-moving water.

