South Texas Health System announces new patient tower

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday morning, South Texas Health System Edinburg announced their new patient tower is officially open and accepting patients.

The hospital addition allows paramedics and community easier access into the ER from Trenton and Sugar Road.

Additionally, STHS Edinburg relocated its radiology department to the new patient tower. The department upgraded to offer services such as 3T MRI, 640-slice CT, 3D mammograms, bone density exams and more.

STHS Edinburg will begin accepting patients through the hospital’s new entrance.

Map of South Texas Health System Edinburg new entrance.

