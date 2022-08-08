ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

South Texas Health System announces new patient tower

By Gabriela Gonzalez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YGLL4_0h9HzWaM00

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday morning, South Texas Health System Edinburg announced their new patient tower is officially open and accepting patients.

The hospital addition allows paramedics and community easier access into the ER from Trenton and Sugar Road.

Hidalgo County libraries collect books for youth initiative

Additionally, STHS Edinburg relocated its radiology department to the new patient tower. The department upgraded to offer services such as 3T MRI, 640-slice CT, 3D mammograms, bone density exams and more.

STHS Edinburg will begin accepting patients through the hospital’s new entrance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FVRUf_0h9HzWaM00
Map of South Texas Health System Edinburg new entrance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Patient information leaked due to Valley Baptist Medical Center security breach

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville and Harlingen announced it is reviewing an internal investigation regarding a data security incident that involved personal information about patients. According to a news release from the hospital, the incident involves the personal information of certain Texas residents. As part of an ongoing investigation, it […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
megadoctornews.com

DHR Health Urology Institute Welcomes New Physician

EDINBURG, Texas – Dr. Diego Andres Aguilar Palacios is the newest member of the DHR Health Urology Institute team bringing experience in urology and general surgery to the Rio Grande Valley. He provides specialized care in the male and female urinary tract and male reproductive organs utilizing minimally invasive...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Aug. 12, the Office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. was notified that 7 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Employees from the International Bridge System, Department of Elections, Juvenile Probation Department, Public Health and Public Works Precinct 2 have tested positive to COVID-19. This notice comes one […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Hinojosa: Study showed 3 of least-connected US cities were in RGV

For many Texans across the state, access to reliable and affordable internet services can be hard (and sometimes impossible) to come by. In fact, a 2019 study by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance found that four of the five least-connected U.S. cities can be found in Texas, three of which can be found in the Rio Grande Valley.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edinburg, TX
Sports
City
Edinburg, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Edinburg, TX
Government
Edinburg, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Trenton, TX
ValleyCentral

186 new cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported over 180 additional cases of COVID-19 today. Of the 186 new cases, 87 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing. The county has also reported 99 probable reports based on antigen testing. Cameron County’s death toll remains at 2,277. The county did not report any new deaths. […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Harlingen reminds residents of a COVID-19 and booster clinic. The city’s social media post said vaccines and boosters will be available on: August 10 at the Harlingen Health Department located at 502 E. Harrison Ave. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. August 12 at the Harlingen Convention Center […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

New locks part of added safety measures at Weslaco ISD

New locks are being installed in classrooms at the Weslaco Independent School District as an added safety measure for the new school year. It's just one of many increasing security in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. Gov. Greg Abbott ordered school districts statewide to make sure their exterior...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

IMAS prepares students for the upcoming school year

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The International Museum of Art and Science and McAllen Public Utility are partnering together to prepare students and family members for the upcoming school year with their Back to School Blast Off event. Children and family members will be able to participate in hands-on art and science activities, inquire at community […]
MCALLEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Medical Services#General Health#South Texas Health System#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

Brownsville ISD nurses receive life support training

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health and the Brownsville Independent School District offered trauma and life support training for their nurses. The two-day training helped prepare educators, school medical personnel, and first responders in the event of an active shooter scenario. Nurses from across BISD attended the hands-on training at Veterans Memorial Early College High School. They faced potential scenarios […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
utrgvrider.com

From one virus to another

Monkeypox confirmed cases have been reported since May. The virus is compared to smallpox but is less severe and can be transmitted human to human via bodily fluids, lesions on the skin, respiratory droplets and contaminated objects, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Eduardo Olivarez, chief administrative officer for...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Improvements to be made to Los Tomates bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Los Tomates Land Port of Entry will undergo a large-scale infrastructure improvement project. Customs and Border Protection personnel at the Los Tomates Land Port of Entry, better known as the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville typically process an average of 3,035 vehicles per day, including 655 trucks. Due to the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
tpr.org

Scorched border counties downstream of depleted Falcon Lake face ‘threat of imminent disaster’

Two county judges in the Rio Grande Valley issued declarations of disaster this week in response to the increasingly severe water shortage and ongoing drought in the region. Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a local state of disaster on Thursday. It explained that Hidalgo County “has suffered exceptional drought conditions that pose a threat of imminent disaster.”
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
ValleyCentral

Pharr asks for residents’ feedback in survey

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr announced a plan for pedestrian safety and wellness. The city’s social media post is seeking community feedback via a survey. Residents can take part and voice their opinions in regards to sidewalk connectivity, bicycle infrastructure, and pedestrian safety throughout the city. Pharr residents may take the survey […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Mid-Valley cities announce first multi-county marathon

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is partnering with cities of Donna and Weslaco to bring the Valley’s first annual multi-county marathon. The participating cities met with start directors Andy Deschenes and Matt Auger along with the marathon’s race director, Basilio Mendoza to discuss the new marathon and the proposed route across Hidalgo […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

School districts hiring to fill in staff vacancies

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownsville Independent School District (BISD) is ready to hire for the 2022-2023 school year to help fill in teacher and bus driver vacancies.  Maricela Franco, the Director of Human Resources for BISD said the district is currently in need of 30 bus drivers.  “Bus drivers are very important to the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

IBC Bank partners with MD Anderson for benefit event

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — IBC-Bank-McAllen is partnering with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for its 2022 Strut for the Cure fashion show. The community of McAllen and surrounding areas are encouraged to participate in fundraiser. “IBC Bank has been a proud supporter of MD Anderson for many years,” said Edna Posada, IBC-Bank-McAllen […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Valley residents selected as finalists in H-E-B recipe competition

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley residents were selected as finalists in H-E-B’s “Quest for Texas Best.” The products, “I Love Chamoy – Sugar Free Chamoy” and “The Sweet Blvd – Japanese Cotton Cheesecake” were selected as two of the 10 finalists, a press release from H-E-B stated.  “I Love Chamoy” […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Three COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported three new COVID-19-related deaths since Friday. The three additional deaths raise the county’s death toll to 3,952. Among the dead is a woman in her 50s from Edinburg, a woman in her 70s from Edinburg and a man in his 70s from Pharr. Of the three, one […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy