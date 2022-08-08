Read full article on original website
x95radio.com
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – AUGUST 10TH, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — On Wednesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 43-year-old Damien Reed of Mt. Vernon was arrested Tuesday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for False Reporting of...
LINK system to shut down for maintenance
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois is transitioning the Illinois Link Card System to a new system and has scheduled maintenance that will interrupt Link card access. This means SNAP recipients cannot make purchases or withdrawals with their Link card from 11 p.m. Saturday August 20th through at 6 p.m. Sunday, August 21st.
