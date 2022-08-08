ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

KSAT 12

Uvalde CISD school board will consult attorney on Pete Arredondo’s termination hearing in closed session

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde CISD school board will consult an attorney during a closed session next week in regards to Pete Arredondo’s delayed termination hearing. According to the school board’s agenda for its next meeting on Monday, Aug. 15, the closed session will include an attorney consultation about Arredondo’s termination hearing and “procedural rules, legal representation and updates on legal issues surrounding Robb Elementary property.”
