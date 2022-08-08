Read full article on original website
Twiddle Announces Frendsgiving 2022
Twiddle has announced that their annual Frendsgiving concerts will return to the Capitol Theatre on Nov. 25 and 26. The jam band’s Thanksgiving tradition continues into its fifth year, and this time will feature support from Dogs in a Pile on night one and Neighbor on night two. Vermont-based...
The Lemonheads Announce Tour Dates With NY Stop at LPR
Alternative rock band, The Lemonheads, have announced North American tour dates to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their acclaimed album, It’s a Shame About Ray. The tour’s lone stop in NY at the Le Poisson Rouge will occur on Dec. 15. The anniversary tour kicks off in Lititz,...
Summer Hoot Festival Returns for its 10th Year
The 10th annual Summer Hoot Festival will return to Olivebridge, NY, from Aug. 26-28 for three days of music, food, nature, and community. The festival will feature nearly two dozen musical performances in a family-friendly environment. Folk-roots musicians Mike Merenda and Ruth Ungar Merenda of The Mammals together produce and...
Baby Got Back Talk Release “Season Premiere” Single and Video
New York city-based punk band, Baby Got Back Talk, has released a single and music video, “Season Premiere,” off of their upcoming full-album, Existential Shred, out on Sept. 9. The band’s previously released single, “Model Minority,” debuted back in June, and paid homage to the My Chemical Romance...
