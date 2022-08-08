ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Racist Text Gets A Whole Police Wiped Out; $100,000 A Year To Eat Candy; & A 9 Year Old Boy Shoots A 15 Year Old Girl.

By Ryan Da Lion
 5 days ago

Alabama town abolishes police department after officer’s slavery text surfaces

A police department in Alabama is no more.

The move comes after an officer allegedly sent a racist text. Per the report the text read allegedly texted, “What do y’all call a pregnant slave? … BOGO Buy one, get one free.”

That lead to the town’s city council voting to close down the police department and fire the police chief and assistant chief. The small town with about 2,000 people will not be without law enforcement as the county’s sheriff office will step in to help out in the meantime. Text messages can ruin relationships, and I guess police departments too.

Source: New York Post / The Guardian

Get paid $100,000 a year to eat candy. Applicants must be at least 5 years old

I’m not sure what your salary is per year and what you have to do to earn it. But how would you like a job that pays $100,000 yearly to eat candy. Candy Funhouse a Canadian candy company has an open position for a Chief Candy Officer. Some qualifications needed are:
  • Must be at least 5 years old
  • Must live in North America
Some duties include:
  • leading board meetings
  • be the head taste tester of more than 3,500 products a year
  • approve all candy in the company’s inventory
  • and decide whether to award a treat with the official “Chief Candy Officer Stamp of Approval
According to the description posted on LinkedIn
the candidate will also go through an extensive palate training. The position also comes with an extensive Dental plan. Since the listing was posted a few weeks ago, over 100,000 applications have been received. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31. Source: The Griot

9-year-old boy shot 15-year-old girl to death on her dad’s porch, Baltimore police say

Here back in town, tragedy strikes again. A shooting has left a 15 year old girl dead in the Edmondson Village area. Authorities say witnesses told investigators a 9 year old boy was playing with a loaded handgun when it accidentally discharged and striking the young girl in the head. The young girl was taken to the hospital but did not make it. The gun, according to police, was registered to a woman related to the boy, who works as an armed security guard. Police records show this is the fifth teenager shot and killed in the Edmondson Village area in the past year. Source:
CBS

Cassandra Joseph
4d ago

This is Sad our children see this in adults thank God many don't C color It Needs To Stop People are People In The Eyes Of God. be a solution Not The Problem 🙏👀🙏

