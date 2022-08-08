A Racist Text Gets A Whole Police Wiped Out; $100,000 A Year To Eat Candy; & A 9 Year Old Boy Shoots A 15 Year Old Girl.

THE BUZZ!

Alabama town abolishes police department after officer’s slavery text surfaces

A police department in Alabama is no more.

The move comes after an officer allegedly sent a racist text. Per the report the text read allegedly texted, “What do y’all call a pregnant slave? … BOGO Buy one, get one free.”

That lead to the town’s city council voting to close down the police department and fire the police chief and assistant chief. The small town with about 2,000 people will not be without law enforcement as the county’s sheriff office will step in to help out in the meantime. Text messages can ruin relationships, and I guess police departments too.

Source: New York Post / The Guardian

Get paid $100,000 a year to eat candy. Applicants must be at least 5 years old

Must be at least 5 years old

Must live in North America

leading board meetings

be the head taste tester of more than 3,500 products a year

approve all candy in the company’s inventory

and decide whether to award a treat with the official “Chief Candy Officer Stamp of Approval

9-year-old boy shot 15-year-old girl to death on her dad’s porch, Baltimore police say