ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Cocoa, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Cocoa, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Blake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Academy#City Council#Brevard County Cocoa#Home Depot
spacecoastdaily.com

Lily Pad Recording Studio in Cocoa Village Works with Local Artists to Record their Musical Creations

ABOVE VIDEO: Have you ever thought about having a professional recording done but you thought it might be too expensive? Well it’s not expensive at The Lily Pad Recording Studio in historic downtown Cocoa Village. Owners Mark and Billy are helping all kinds of people with a wide variety of recording sessions. Check out some of the examples of our local talent with the very cool and friendly couple who are changing the face of music in Brevard.
COCOA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox13news.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - It's no surprise that it's pricey to live in paradise. Florida's housing market surged in popularity during the pandemic, with Tampa seeing some of the sharpest rises in home prices in the entire country. The Miami and Orlando housing markets also experienced significant jumps — though rising mortgage rates are already slowing that momentum.
FLORIDA STATE
spacecoastdaily.com

Titusville Native Latavius Murray to be Inducted Into UCF Athletics Hall of Fame

BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – Titusville native and former UCF football standout Latavius Murray will be honored by UCF on September 23 for his induction into the UCF Hall of Fame, where he will be joined by four former UCF Knights Mackenzie Audas (softball), Joe Burnett (football), Linda Gooch (cheer coach) and Krystina Sarff (rowing).
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy