Water main extension underway in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A water main extension project has started along M-553 south of Division Street in Marquette. According to the city engineering department, Oberstar Inc. will be working to install water main to service Rippling River Resort. The work started Friday and is happening on the east side of M-553 south of Division Street.
DNR expects ‘average’ deer population this summer
Marquette Township hosts annual Catch the Vision Day. Updated: 2 hours ago. Marquette Township is hosting its "Catch the Vision Day" to focus...
Upper Peninsula State Bank holds grand opening for Marquette location
Rainfall amounts around half-inch possible, higher from thunderstorms.
Marquette County Fair holds ‘inclusive hours’
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Everyone was welcome at the Marquette County Fair Friday. For two years, the fair has held an all-silent, no-lights carnival opportunity for people dealing with high sensory sensitivity. Marquette County Fair President Walt Maki says the inclusive hours are important in order to serve the...
‘Be prepared to be amazed’ at sunflowers in full bloom at Hall Farms
ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Families from all over the state are making their way to a special field in Rock. “Be prepared to be amazed,” said Jack Bogan, who was visiting Hall Farms with his family. The Bogan family traveled from Menominee County to see the sunflowers in bloom.
Nao Trinidad docks in for Marquette Festival of Sail
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Nao Trinidad is preparing for the Festival of Sail at Marquette’s Lower Harbor this weekend. The Nao Trinidad was a Spanish flagship for Ferdinand Magellan. This replica of the ship set sail in 2018. The ship has more than 1,200 square feet of visiting...
Med Pros Share holds grand opening
Marquette Township is hosting its “Catch the Vision Day” to focus on connecting with the community and enjoying what Marquette Township has to offer. Marquette Police and Fire, Michigan State Police, and the Coast Guard were all present during the activity. The exercise focused on understanding building layouts and learning new techniques.
Houghton, Baraga counties struggle to keep meth out of communities
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Over the past decade, crystal meth has reached nearly every corner of Upper Michigan. Houghton County is no exception, says Sheriff Joshua Saaranen. “In the last five to ten years, our community was introduced to crystal methamphetamine,” said Saaranen. “I would say in that time the amount of crystal methamphetamine and usage has gone up in Houghton County.”
Feeding America mobile food pantry stops in Chocolay Township
CHOCOLAY TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - A mobile food pantry stopped in Chocolay Township Thursday. Feeding America brought 540 boxes of food to Silver Creek Thrift Store. With rising inflation and gas prices, more people rely on food pantries than usual. Cars filled the Silver Creek parking lot starting around 7:30 Thursday morning.
NMU conducts multi-agency shooter training
Marquette Police and Fire, Michigan State Police, and the Coast Guard were all present during the activity. The exercise focused on understanding building layouts and learning new techniques.
Record number of racers for annual Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic is all set for Saturday morning. On Friday night, inside Lakeview Arena, the Negaunee Lions Club hosted a spaghetti dinner to help bikers fuel up for the races. Racers could also register and pick up their packets, race...
Marquette County Fair returns with strong first day turnout
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A sure sign of the heart of summer in upper Michigan, fair season continues as the Marquette County Fair opened up Thursday. The fairgrounds in Sands Township have dozens of vendors, games, rides, fair food and live entertainment for the fair. Last year attendance exceeded...
‘Run Walk Roll’ event returns to Iron County church
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County church is hosting its second annual “Run Walk Roll” event. The community event is designed to get people outside and enjoy each other’s company. The walk starts at United Lutheran Church in Crystal Falls and follows a path to Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp.
Escanaba event celebrates credit union members, honors veterans
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An event celebrating credit union members also helped veterans. Great Lakes First Federal Credit Union hosted its member appreciation day on Friday. The credit union had brats, ice cream, popcorn and a bouncy house. There was also a 50-50 raffle supporting the U.P. Honor Flight. The...
Free fishing event for kids at Lake Antoine on Saturday
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A free family fishing event in Dickinson County hopes to hook younger kids on the outdoors. The Lake Antoine Park Partners is hosting the first ever “Family Fishing Fun Event.” 150 fish will be stored in a 1,500-gallon pond for kids to fish with.
World’s largest rubber duck visits Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Many residents and tourists may have noticed a big rubber duck in Marquette this week. The world’s largest rubber duck, “Mama Duck” made a visit to Marquette’s Lower Harbor this weekend as part of the Festival of Sail. The duck is 61 feet high, 69 feet wide, 79 feet long and weighs 31,500 pounds.
Festival of Sail happening this weekend in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Festival of Sail has landed in Marquette. Travel Marquette’s Mike Bradford joins TV6′s Tia Trudgeon to talk about festivities during the busy weekend-long event. Bradford adds what you need to know when heading to the festival grounds. You can learn more about the...
‘Pay the Day’ starting at YMCA
Marquette Township hosts annual Catch the Vision Day. Updated: 3 hours ago. Marquette Township is hosting its "Catch the Vision Day" to focus...
Humungous Fungus Festival returns to Crystal Falls
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Preparations are underway for another Humongous Fungus Festival in Crystal Falls. The event celebrates the mushrooms that grow in the community. “It is important to know about the mushrooms,” said Barbara Luck, Crystal Falls Business Association president. “When do you pick them, which ones can you eat, which ones can you pick. We do have a gentleman coming to take people on a morning trip and afternoon trip on Saturday.”
