Tyla

Another Love Islander has unfollowed Jacques after bullying claims

Love Island star Jacques O'Neill has found himself in an increasing amount of hot water for his actions after leaving the villa. While he left because he wasn't being 'the best version of himself', the rugby player, 23, has now been accused of bullying in the outside world. Watch him and Luca mock Remi's rapping below:
Tyla

Love Island's Summer and Coco go for 'round two' with new clips

Love Island stars Summer Botwe and Coco Lodge have taken their disagreement to social media after Sunday’s (7 August) reunion show. Watch their social media posts below:. Viewers watched on as tensions briefly flared between the former Islanders over Josh Le Grove, but the majority of the argument was cut.
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
Tyla

Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day

A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tyla

Woman left 'ugly crying' after haircut goes wrong

We've all left the hairdresser's and not been totally happy with the results - but one woman had a total nightmare when she left the salon, admitting to 'ugly crying' over her new hair 'do. You can watch the clip below:. TikToker @rosaamazapan explained that visiting the hair salon was...
HAIR CARE
Tyla

Married At First Sight's Daniel Holmes announces split with Carolina

Married At First Sight’s Daniel Holmes has announced his split with girlfriend Carolina Santos. Fans previously speculated that the pair were no longer together, and the 31-year-old reality TV star put an end to everyone’s suspicions with a statement posted to Instagram on Monday. He wrote: “I'm getting...
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Love Island's Andrew breaks silence on why he unfollowed Jacques

Love Island star Andrew Le Page has explained his reasoning for unfollowing fellow islander Jacques O'Neill on Instagram. Since coming out of the villa, the Love Island finalists have regained control of their social media accounts - and it seems they're already deciding which of their former castmates they plan to keep in touch with.
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Tristan Thompson shares cryptic post following birth of baby with Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson has shared a cryptic post on social media after welcoming his second child with Khloe Kardashian in the midst of his latest infidelity scandal. Khloe, 38, and Tristan, 31, who were already parents to four-year-old True Thompson, welcomed their second child via surrogate this week - though their parenting journey has been something of bumpy ride.
NBA
Tyla

Tyla

