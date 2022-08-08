Read full article on original website
Another Love Islander has unfollowed Jacques after bullying claims
Love Island star Jacques O'Neill has found himself in an increasing amount of hot water for his actions after leaving the villa. While he left because he wasn't being 'the best version of himself', the rugby player, 23, has now been accused of bullying in the outside world. Watch him and Luca mock Remi's rapping below:
Love Island's Luca says Gemma has 'changed' as they respond to split rumours
Love Island runners up, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish appeared on Good Morning Britain today (8 August), where they responded to split rumours since leaving the villa. The pair ruled out any speculation that they could be on the rocks, with Luca explaining Gemma 'had changed' since leaving the show.
Love Island's Luca admits he was 'fuming' after coming in second place
Love Island star Luca Bish admitted that he was left ‘fuming’ that he and partner Gemma Owen missed out on being crowned 2022’s winning couple. Watch the moment below:. The pair lost out to Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti who won by a landslide with 63.7 percent of the public vote.
Married At First Sight's Olivia Frazer speaks out following Jackson split
Olivia Frazer has spoken out for the first since announcing her split from Jackson Lonie. Watch below:. The 28-year-old Married at First Sight Australia star took to Instagram on Monday (8 August) to share a message of gratitude to her followers for sending their love and support. Dressed in what...
Love Island's Summer and Coco go for 'round two' with new clips
Love Island stars Summer Botwe and Coco Lodge have taken their disagreement to social media after Sunday’s (7 August) reunion show. Watch their social media posts below:. Viewers watched on as tensions briefly flared between the former Islanders over Josh Le Grove, but the majority of the argument was cut.
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day
A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
Woman stunned after date said she was 'unladylike' after she ate a whole salad
A woman has been left stunned after going on a date with a man who told her she was 'unladylike' for eating a whole salad. Diamond Jackson, 23, said she was rejected after the date last Tuesday (August 2) and has now shared the images of the message he sent her.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Woman left 'ugly crying' after haircut goes wrong
We've all left the hairdresser's and not been totally happy with the results - but one woman had a total nightmare when she left the salon, admitting to 'ugly crying' over her new hair 'do. You can watch the clip below:. TikToker @rosaamazapan explained that visiting the hair salon was...
Married At First Sight's Daniel Holmes announces split with Carolina
Married At First Sight’s Daniel Holmes has announced his split with girlfriend Carolina Santos. Fans previously speculated that the pair were no longer together, and the 31-year-old reality TV star put an end to everyone’s suspicions with a statement posted to Instagram on Monday. He wrote: “I'm getting...
Fans convinced Selling Sunset's Mary and Romain have split after cryptic post
Selling Sunset fans are convinced that Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet could have split, after a cryptic video shared on Mary's Instagram Stories. In the clip, Mary can be seen lying in bed, before turning the camera over to the other side of the bed, which appeared to be empty.
Olivia Newton-John's daughter pays tribute to mum in emotional post
Oliva Newton-John's daughter has paid tribute to the actress after she passed away yesterday (8 August) at the age of 73 in California. Chloe Lattanzi, 38, is the child of the late Grease star and her ex-husband Matt Lattanzi, and she took to Instagram to share the emotional post. She...
Love Island's Andrew breaks silence on why he unfollowed Jacques
Love Island star Andrew Le Page has explained his reasoning for unfollowing fellow islander Jacques O'Neill on Instagram. Since coming out of the villa, the Love Island finalists have regained control of their social media accounts - and it seems they're already deciding which of their former castmates they plan to keep in touch with.
90210 star Denise Dowse in a coma as actor's sister shares emotional post
Beverly Hills, 90210 star Denise Dowse is in a coma in hospital. Denise's sister, Tracey, said the actress, 64, is battling a 'virulent form of meningitis' and took to social media to explain to followers what's been happening. "As many of you have seen, my posts have been positive and...
Jennette McCurdy explains why she was jealous of co-star Ariana Grande
Jennette McCurdy has revealed why she was jealous of her former co-star Ariana Grande. The former Nickelodeon star, 30, has written candidly about her relationship with Grande, 29, in her new memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died. McCurdy and Grande starred in the comedy series Sam & Cat together,...
Tristan Thompson shares cryptic post following birth of baby with Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson has shared a cryptic post on social media after welcoming his second child with Khloe Kardashian in the midst of his latest infidelity scandal. Khloe, 38, and Tristan, 31, who were already parents to four-year-old True Thompson, welcomed their second child via surrogate this week - though their parenting journey has been something of bumpy ride.
NBA・
Renée Zellweger speaks out after wearing controversial fat suit in new series
Renée Zellweger has hit back at those who criticised her for wearing a fat suit in new true crime series The Thing About Pam. The actress, 53, was first under fire last year when pictures of her in the suit on set emerged, leading to accusations of fatphobia. Watch the trailer for The Thing About Pam below:
Uncoupled fans can't decide who is Kai's dad and it's driving them nuts
Fans of the hit Netflix rom-com Uncoupled have been left scratching their heads after trying to work out who is Kai's dad. Now, they've taken to Twitter to share their speculation about the subject, and let's just say that absolutely no one agrees. Watch the trailer for Uncoupled below:. In...
