KSAT 12
Man accused of killing two goes free - for now
SAN ANTONIO – Richard Montez was supposed to go to trial for capital murder on Aug. 1, almost exactly four-and-a-half years after prosecutors say he and two other men killed a teenager and an elderly man in a robbery. Instead, with several witnesses unavailable and the judge unwilling to...
KSAT 12
‘I saw it all’: More eyewitness testimony in trial of man accused in brutal murder
SAN ANTONIO – Another eyewitness took the stand on Friday in the trial of a man accused of brutally murdering a woman in 2020. Rafael Castillo is facing a murder charge in the death of Nicole Perry. Perry’s body was found in November 2020 off South W.W. White Road...
KSAT 12
South Side woman seeks justice after man exposes himself on her front porch
SAN ANTONIO – A South Side woman is seeking justice after a man walked onto her front porch, exposed himself, and touched himself inappropriately in July. The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the man has not been arrested. “I was just completely grossed out, like, it was...
KSAT 12
Mother calls police after 18-year-old son returns from party with gunshot wounds, police say
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a shooting after a teenager was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside his home. At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, the teen’s mother called 911 for help at their home in the 200 block of Joe Blanks Street.
KSAT 12
Eyewitness reveals horrific details of woman’s death involving a machete, ax, on the witness stand
SAN ANTONIO – **Warning details in this story are graphic. A jury on Thursday heard horrific details of the moments a woman was killed with a machete and ax. Rafael Castillo is on trial for murder in the death of Nicole Perry. The jury was shown images of the...
KSAT 12
Man accused of shooting woman’s car five times; steering wheel stopped bullet, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police said he allegedly shot at a woman as she drove away from his house. An arrest warrant affidavit states that 28-year-old Paul Riojas opened fire on the car, striking the vehicle five times on June 14. The woman...
KSAT 12
Group arrested after allegedly trying to smash open North Side ATM
SAN ANTONIO – At least four people are in custody facing criminal charges in connection with the attempted burglary of an ATM on the city’s North Side Friday morning. San Antonio police tracked down the suspects as they allegedly tried to run from the scene of the crime in the 5200 block of Blanco Road.
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers seeks clues from public about shooting deaths of 2 teenage cousins
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers of San Antonio is appealing to the public for clues regarding a shooting that left two young teenage cousins dead. According to police, officers responding to a shooting on July 23 at 2:27 a.m. found the victims inside a vehicle. Edgar Rojas, 14, was...
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers seeks clues from public into fatal carjacking
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers of San Antonio is appealing to the public for clues into a fatal shooting in late July that claimed the life of a man who was waiting for his food. According to police, Luis Escobedo Flores was sitting inside his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado in...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after drive-by shooting at barbecue gathering, records show
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a suspect accused of shooting up a man’s vehicle during a barbecue. An arrest warrant affidavit states that on Tuesday, people were having a gathering at a house when the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Jonathan Edward Trevino, drove by and opened fire.
KSAT 12
Man shot, injured while installing carpet in North Side building, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A group of workers was installing carpet at a North Side building when one of them pulled a gun and shot and injured their coworker, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called to the shooting around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 15600 block of Huebner...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for man wanted in robbery at Jack in the Box
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man accused of a robbery at a North Side Jack in the Box. A Crime Stoppers report states that the robbery happened at around 3:50 p.m. on July 31 at the location in the 7200 block of Blanco Road.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who robbed Hazel Sky Smoke Shop
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who they say robbed Hazel Sky Smoke Shop on the North Side. Police said a man walked into Hazel Sky Smoke Shop at 7071 San Pedro on August 8 and asked an employee to show him multiple items.
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers seeks clues into fatal shooting of two people inside car
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers of San Antonio is appealing to the public for clues into a shooting in April that left two people dead. Police said three people were sitting inside a car in a parking lot in the 5500 block of Fredericksburg Road around 9:40 p.m. on April 27 when another vehicle drove up.
KSAT 12
Comal Co. Sheriff’s Office’s new program aims to protect elementary schools
COMAL COUNTY – School safety, primarily safety for our youngest elementary children, is at the forefront as districts are heading back to school. In an effort to better protect them, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and Comal ISD are launching a new program. “We wanted the kids that...
KSAT 12
Shooter takes aim at man walking along NW Side street
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to learn more about the person who took aim at a man as he walked along a Northwest Side street late Thursday night. Thy say the 18-year-old was shot three times, twice in his backside and once in his arm. He...
KSAT 12
Man dies at hospital after he was found shot on East Side street
SAN ANTONIO – Police are still looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning at an East Side intersection. According to information from SAPD, neighbors called for help after hearing shots fired. Officers arrived at the intersection of N. Polaris & Canton St. just after 1:30 a.m. to find a man in a pool of blood.
KSAT 12
San Antonio police seek tips in fatal East Side shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers and San Antonio police are asking the public for clues into a fatal shooting on the city’s East Side. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Aug. 8 in the 100 block of Gabriel Street. Police said they received a call about a...
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after threatening to shoot Victoria’s Secret employees during robbery at Ingram Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a woman who they say stole from a Victoria’s Secret in Ingram Park Mall and threatened to shoot the people inside. Anna Marie Apreciado, 44, was taken into police custody. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on June 7 Apreciado...
KSAT 12
Authorities searching for suspect who shot, killed 2 teens at South Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Two teens were shot and killed last month at a South Side apartment complex. Now, San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers need the public’s help in tracking down the suspect responsible. On Friday, July 29, Angel Ray Garcia, 15, and Gregorio Ricardo Cordova-Mejia, 19, were...
