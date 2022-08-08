Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry Lease
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Related
kshb.com
Former Wingstop CEO hopes to grow salad drive-thrus into a healthy fast-food powerhouse
The new CEO of Salad and Go has a plan for the drive-thru-only chain, and it includes an expansion that will bring cheap, healthy, tasty salads to people around the country. In March, Charlie Morrison left his position as CEO of Wingstop after nearly a decade to head the much smaller Arizona-based Salad and Go. After joining the board of the drive-through salad chain in 2020, Morrison believed he could help the brand grow. Salad and Go announced him as its new CEO in July.
This Mesquite Home is Literally Off the Charts
Just off I-20, between the intimate communities of Heartland and Crandall, sits an area almost undefined on the map. Here, residents enjoy beautiful, open countryside and the adjacent excitement of the DFW metroplex to the west. But where exactly is this utopia? Some say it’s Forney. Others swear it’s Mesquite. Honestly, both would have been right at one point.
checkoutdfw.com
What cities in DFW are getting H-E-B stores and when are they all opening?
The Dallas-Fort Worth area is getting several new H-E-B stores, according to the San Antonio-based grocery chain. Earlier this year, H-E-B announced that it would be opening stores in Frisco, Plano, Forney and Melissa. A store in McKinney also broke ground this year and is expected to open in 2023.
dallasexpress.com
DFW Airport Soars to New Heights
If you thought DFW airport could not get any bigger, think again, as nine new gates are coming to the international airport, four of which will be located in Terminal C, along with new amenities that could change how people travel. As reported by The Dallas Express, DFW Airport received...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
H-E-B Holding Hiring Event for Plano Store After Naming Store Managers
H-E-B is holding a job fair looking to hire 700 employees for its Plano store opening in September.Franki Chamaki/Unsplash. H-E-B continues to grow its presence across North Texas and with a store set to open in Plano, the company is holding a job fair on Saturday. Dallas News reports that the store in Plano will open this fall. While the opening dates have not been set, its hour of operations is set to be 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
checkoutdfw.com
This is the drop the Dallas area has seen in home showings
Home showings across the United States have declined year-over-year for June, according to the data collected by ShowingTime.com. According to the data, the decline in home showings is a strong indicator that as inventory increases and competition eases, the market is once again becoming more balanced. “The Northeast saw the...
Dallas Observer
DFW Vintage Swap Meet Celebrates 5 Years
Jason Won started the DFW Vintage Swap Meet in 2017 with some help from a few friends who shared an interest in exclusive shoes and deadstock clothing. Since then, Won and his small team went from packing a small family-owned ballroom with a handful of dedicated vendors to connecting with over 200 vendors from across the country and relocating to Dallas Market Hall, which has been the home of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet since 2019. This weekend on Aug. 13, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary with their largest show ever.
AOL Corp
H-E-B confirms location of first store in Tarrant County — and it’s not Alliance
H-E-B is finally making its way into Tarrant County, the grocery chain announced Thursday. The San Antonio-based retailer known for its Texas brands, butter tortillas and local produce said it will build a new store in Mansfield, about 20 minutes south of Fort Worth. It will be the first confirmed H-E-B grocery store in Tarrant County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Robson Ranch Rambler — August 2022
I’m retired and I just returned from a vacation… from my retired life. On one hand, I sought a change of scenery, gulf breezes and white sand beaches instead of green fairways and live oak trees. But equally important, I enjoyed having nothing to do and all day to do it.
planomoms.com
Our Favorite Cedar Creek Lake Getaway￼
Renting a home or a lake house on Cedar Creek Lake is a great way to spend a weekend away, together with family without a super far drive. At only 1-1.5 hours from the Dallas/Plano area, it’s an easy drive for a long weekend. You can take a few routes, via US-75, I-635 or US-80 to the I-175. The drive was a piece of cake.
keranews.org
This Arlington country club closure opens 100 acres of land. What do developers want to build?
Helen Moise, District 1 council member who represents Arlington's north side, says the plans could add more housing options for business executives aside from the master-planned community Viridian 10 minutes away. “If we’re going to bring jobs to Arlington, then we also have to bring housing,” Moise says. “We have...
peoplenewspapers.com
Preston Hollow’s Getting a “Hidden” Tex-Mex Restaurant
Jon Alexis, owner of Preston Hollow staple TJ’s Seafood, announced he will open Escondido Tex-Mex Patio sometime this winter. The new venture will be in the space occupied by Ruggeri’s Italian restaurant for 13 years but closed permanently after the October 2019 tornado. Escondido’s opening will fill a Tex-Mex food void in Preston Royal created when Cantina Laredo closed its Preston Royal Village location in December 2020.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Senior Talk DFW — August 2022
August 21st is National Senior Citizen Day. Throughout our history, older people have achieved much for our families, our communities, and our country. It’s a privilege to serve those who have served us. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 78 million people aged 65 and older will reside...
checkoutdfw.com
Ranking: These Dallas-Fort Worth cities are among least affordable cities in the country
After looking at several factors like average cost of rent, general cost of living and minimum wage, GOBankingRates was able to compile a ranking of the most and least affordable cities in the U.S. Despite Texas being generally more affordable than other states, it did not have any cities rank...
This Fort Worth BBQ Joint Just Set a Guinness World Record
If you’ve stepped outdoors in the last month, you know that it’s far too hot to stay outdoors. That’s why humans invented air conditioning. But a trio of Fort Worth pitmasters recently threw caution to the wind (or in this case, sun) and grilled their way to a new Guinness World Record.
Report claims these Tex-Mex restaurants around Dallas are a must-try
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many food staples across the Lone Star State but none more at the forefront than barbecue and of course, Tex-Mex. Finding your favorite Tex-Mex spot is a must for anyone living anywhere in the state of Texas. Tex-Mex is simple really, it’s a Texas take on Mexican cuisine. There is a ridiculous amount of Tex-Mex spots in the state and in North Texas, especially Dallas.
starlocalmedia.com
Celina to vote on alcohol sales item in November
Celina residents will have a chance to vote for or against legalizing the sale of alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages throughout the city this November. On Tuesday, City Secretary Lauren Field told the Celina City Council that a citizen petition submitted on July 8 garnered enough signatures to call an election for the item. The council called the election during its regular meeting on Tuesday.
The Top 7 Wineries And Vineyards To Try In Collin County
This article was originally published on November 19, 2021. They say home is where the wine is. Fortunately for North Texans, there’s a lot of it around here… and some of the best wineries are right here in Collin County!. Did you know that Texas as a whole...
cw39.com
Study claims Texas is best state in US for BBQ with 3 of its cities among top 12
DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbecue is one of the top cuisines in the United States of America and there’s no state that does it better than the great state of Texas. Don’t believe us? Well, Clever Real Estate did a study that proved just that. The publication said,...
Around Argyle — August 2022
Long-time Texas residents know that hot summers are more the norm than the exception. We live, however, in one of the two fastest growing counties in the US. Many newcomers may be asking themselves if they made a good decision in relocating to North Texas as the days of triple digit high temperatures drag on. 2022 is on track to be one of the top 10 hottest years since the 1980s. This is not a typical summer.
The Cross Timbers Gazette
Flower Mound, TX
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
Comments / 0