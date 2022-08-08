Man shot on Campostella Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 39-year-old man was sent to the hospital following a shooting on Sunday morning in Norfolk.

According to police, officers responded to the shooting around 7:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of Campostella Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 39-year-old man suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

