Man shot on Campostella Road in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 39-year-old man was sent to the hospital following a shooting on Sunday morning in Norfolk.
According to police, officers responded to the shooting around 7:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of Campostella Road.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 39-year-old man suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
