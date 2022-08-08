MUNCIE, IN – David W. Heeter, executive vice president and corporate ambassador/advisor, Northwest Bank, was honored by the Indiana Bankers Association (IBA) during a special ceremony in Indianapolis on Friday, August 5, 2022 with the IBA Leaders in Banking Excellence award. As the IBA’s highest honor, the Leaders in Banking Excellence awards recognize the shining stars of the Indiana banking community and celebrates the exceptional bankers that have left their mark in the banking industry, as well as in community service and civic involvement.

