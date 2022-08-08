Read full article on original website
YWCA Hosts Youth Program Promising Life Skills
MUNCIE, IN—A leadership focused program for youth, administered by the city parks department, puts middle schoolers at the YWCA Central Indiana weekly, teaching them the value of giving back. More than 100 students – ages 12-16 – in the @ Promise Youth Employment and Mentor Program – participated over...
Muncie Central Alumni Association Scholarship Goes to Outstanding Football Player
MUNCIE, IN—Shoka Griffin is the 2022 Muncie Central High School Alumni Association scholarship recipient. He will attend Ball State University where he will play football and where he plans to major in sports management and criminal justice. Since 1998, the Muncie Central High School Alumni Association has awarded $37,000...
David Heeter Named to Indiana Bankers Association’s 2022 Class of Leaders in Banking Excellence
MUNCIE, IN – David W. Heeter, executive vice president and corporate ambassador/advisor, Northwest Bank, was honored by the Indiana Bankers Association (IBA) during a special ceremony in Indianapolis on Friday, August 5, 2022 with the IBA Leaders in Banking Excellence award. As the IBA’s highest honor, the Leaders in Banking Excellence awards recognize the shining stars of the Indiana banking community and celebrates the exceptional bankers that have left their mark in the banking industry, as well as in community service and civic involvement.
A Letter to the Community from Muncie Downtown Development Partnership
Fire Up DWNTWN, was created and organized by the Muncie Downtown Development Partnership. The goal was to implement an event that was unique and exciting—one that would instill community pride and togetherness and would appeal to all demographics in our community and throughout East Central Indiana. The event was...
Cardinal Walk to Close Out 2022 Summer Series on Cardinal Greenway
MARION & MUNCIE, IN —Cardinal Greenways will close out its 2022 Summer Series with the Cardinal Walk on Sept. 10. Featuring 5K and 10K routes in Muncie and Marion, Cardinal Walk is a non-competitive event for people of all ages and abilities with a focus on family fun. “This...
Muncie Civic’s Season Opener of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Begins on August 12th
MUNCIE, IN – Muncie Civic Theatre will open its 2022-23 season with a “tale as old as time.”. “Guests” of all ages are invited to “Beauty and the Beast” on the main stage Aug. 12-14, 19-21, 26-28 and Sept. 1-4. Performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will begin at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday matinees will begin at 2:30 p.m.
