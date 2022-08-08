Read full article on original website
The Ringer
Why Warner Bros. Just Made the $90M ‘Batgirl’ Movie Disappear
Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit to find an explanation for Warner Bros. Discovery’s confounding decision to completely kill the release of the upcoming DC film Batgirl and discuss the potential repercussions. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Borys Kit. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Theme Song: Devon Renaldo.
epicstream.com
DC's Black Adam Reportedly Reshoots its Post-Credits Scene
It's been a crazy number of days for the DC Extended Universe after Warner Bros. Discovery announced the cancelation of the solo Batgirl project which would've dropped sometime this year on HBO Max. While no new developments have come to light as of now, the general belief within the fandom is that David Zaslav will be implementing some serious changes to the franchise.
‘The Gray Man’ Will Get a Sequel and Spinoff
Whatever they call it, Netflix announced today that their newly-released blockbuster The Gray Man, which premiered on the streaming service just last weekend, is doing well enough to get a sequel film and a spinoff. (In all seriousness, the whole franchise is based on a series of novels by Mark Greaney with titles like On Target, Ballistic, Dead Eye, Back Blast, Gunmetal Gray, and Sierra Six — so the sequel will definitely not be called The Grayer Man.)
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
NME
Iggy Azalea reveals she’s “coming back” to music: “Cry about it”
Iggy Azalea has announced that she’s returning to music, after claiming she would be taking “a few years” off last summer. The Australian rapper released her third and most recent studio album, ‘The End Of An Era’, in August 2021. Shortly before it came out,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Gates Reveals He & Lil Durk Are Related After Showing FBG Duck Love
Kevin Gates' recent press run has made waves of headlines, from admitting that he continued sleeping with his cousin after finding out they were related to his revelation about women with acne. This week, the rapper sat down with Akademiks for an in-depth interview where he shared details about his...
“I Could Even Style Them With a Balenciaga Look”: Kim Kardashian on Her Beats x Kim Collaboration
Kim Kardashian’s signature minimalist aesthetic knows no bounds; from her solution-oriented brand Skims to her just-launched ritual-based skin-care line Sknn by Kim, Kardashian has found a way to simplify everyday necessities beautifully. And her latest minimally focused venture will be available on Tuesday, August 16—a collaboration with Beats Fit Pro on a trio of wireless earbuds, each hand-painted in Kardashian’s signature neutral color palette. Beats x Kim is meant to combine function and functionality—like a wardrobe staple that seamlessly blends into whatever you’re wearing. “This concept was born from my love for neutral color palettes, but I also wanted to show that tech is as much a part of style as clothes. I believe that the things we wear every day should feel effortless, including headphones,” she tells Vogue exclusively.
Welcome to the DC Universe: Lady Gaga Confirms She Will Star Opposite Joaquin Phoenix In ‘Joker’ Sequel
Lady Gaga confirms she will star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à deux. Check out the announcement inside.
Celebrities trash Irv Gotti for discussing alleged romance with Ashanti
A few celebrities like Fat Joe and Judge Greg Mathis have publicly blasted Irv Gotti for speaking about an alleged sexual affair he had with singer Ashanti. Gotti was the boss of Murder Inc. record label at the turn of the century that once employed rising star singer and songwriter Ashanti. On the popular podcast “Drink Champs,” Gotti said that he fell in love with Ashanti, despite being married at the time. Gotti also explained that he was crushed when he learned that Ashanti eventually started dating Nelly.
Filmmaker Kevin Smith tears into Warner Bros. for scrapping 'Batgirl' instead of 'The Flash': 'In The Flash movie, we all know there's a big problem'
"The Flash" movie is facing controversy over its star Ezra Miller, who has been arrested twice this year.
digitalspy.com
Idris Elba lands next lead movie role in Netflix thriller
The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has found his next lead movie role in the form of Bang!, an upcoming thriller from Bullet Train director David Leitch. Based on the comic series of the same name by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, Bang! follows the world's most famous spy, who is tasked with assassinating the author of a series of novels created by a terrorist cult who want to use the books to start the apocalypse.
toofab.com
Lady Gaga Confirms She's Starring In Joker: Folie à Deux
The film is reportedly a musical. Lady Gaga has confirmed she'll star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming "Joker" sequel, officially dubbed "Folie à Deux." On Thursday, she announced her casting with a video shared to her social media pages in which silhouettes of both Phoenix's Joker and Gaga's character are seen dancing "Cheek to Cheek."
Stereogum
Doja Cat Hates Fans Asking If She’s OK For Shaving Her Head And Eyebrows: “I’m Rich, I’m Fine”
Doja Cat is having an eventful week. On Tuesday, the performer got into it with some fans on Twitter after she tweeted “people r so fuckin dumb istg it’s terrifying.” When some fans criticized her in the replies, Doja clapped back with comments like “ur being a cringe ass nerd please stop” and “ur a fuckin nerd and no one likes u.” Getting into it with fans isn’t that unusual for Doja, but later in the week things escalated when she revealed a shaved head on Instagram Live. She then proceeded to shave her eyebrows and made fun of fans expressing concern. Finally, on Friday, she went back on Live to talk about how much she dislikes “are you okay queen” comments.
digitalspy.com
Deadpool 2 star teases likely return for third movie
Zazie Beetz has teased her possible return as Domino in the hotly-anticipated Deadpool threequel. The Joker actress – most recently seen in Bullet Train alongside a star-studded cast – first played the mercenary character in Deadpool 2 opposite Ryan Reynold's titular antihero. As a third Merc with a...
Collider
'Blue Beetle' Movie Still in the Works Despite Warner Bros Discovery Restructuring
As revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, Blue Beetle is still on the Warner Bros. Discovery schedule, despite the ongoing restructuring of the DC Extended Universe. The movie stars Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes, a young man who becomes a superhero after accidentally acquiring a powerful alien technology that allows him to manifest a weaponized exoskeleton.
17 Fan Reactions To Netflix's "Keep Breathing"
Liv isn't the only one that this show took on a ride.
Batgirl: Director Kevin Smith calls cancellation of Latina-led film ‘an incredibly bad look’
Kevin Smith has condemned Warner Bros’s cancellation of the Batgirl film, calling the decision “an incredibly bad look”.Despite the fact that the film’s its $90m (£73.7m) shoot had been completed earlier this year, the film studio announced that there were no longer plans for the film to be released in any format.Explaining the reason behind cutting Batgirl, company CEO David Zaslav said: “We’re not going to launch a movie until it’s ready.”This news sparked significant discussion among film fans, with many criticising Warner Bros for the shock decision.In a recent edition of his YouTube series, Hollywood Babble-On, filmmaker Kevin...
Netflix's 'The Sandman' Spinoff Seemingly Confirmed For Popular Character
Netflix's The Sandman, an adaptation of Neil Gaiman's dark supernatural horror comic book, is off to a flying start on the streaming service. Amongst the rave reviews, there's one character who is a clear standout, so much so that the writer himself has shown support for a possible spinoff for this charming detective.
