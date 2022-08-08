ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Jim Boeheim talks NIL on ESPN Radio Syracuse “Orange Nation Show”

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – SU head coach Jim Boeheim joined Sports Director Steve Infanti and Paulie Scibilia to discuss the world of NIL on ESPN Radio Syracuse “Orange Nation Show” on Wednesday. To listen to the full interview click on the link below:. https://www.espnsyracuse.com/2022/08/10/jim-boeheim-orange-nation-8-10/ During the nearly...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica Pioneers football camp begins

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica University Pioneers football team began their 2022 preseason camp on Wednesday, but that was mostly moving into dorms and filling out paperwork, the real work began on Thursday. The day began early for players, a 7 am wake-up right into weight and conditioning...
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Section III High School Football Media Day

CICERO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A big day for football in the Mohawk Valley started Thursday morning with the Central New York high school football media day hosted by syracuse.com. The event took place at Cicero-North Syracuse High School’s Michael J. Bragman Athletic Complex, and over 40 of the 70-plus Section III football teams attended, including a double digit number of Utica-area schools making the drive.
CICERO, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Unadilla ready for racing after passing of founder Ward Robinson

NEW BERLIN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Professional motocross has a long history in Upstate New York, in fact longer than there has been a professional motocross racing circuit. The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Circuit is celebrating its 50th year this race season, and in doing so is making its way to the “grandad” of courses in the United States, Unadilla.
NEW BERLIN, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Free outdoor movie nights to be held along Erie Canal

HERKIMER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Canal Corporation is hosting free outdoor movie nights along the Erie Canal in Herkimer. In partnership with LI Movie Nights and Gems Along the Mohawk, this first-of-its-kind canalside event will offer free screening of top box office hits, including “Encanto,” “In the Heights,” and “Dune.”
HERKIMER, NY
cnyhomepage.com

NYS Police looking for info on unknown woman’s remains

TOWN OF MORRIS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneonta have reported the remains of an unknown woman have been found in the Town of Morris and are asking the public for information. What is known at this time, is that the remains are of an...
MORRIS, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Four Acres Rockin’ for the Vets Event

MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – If you lived in this area during the 70s and 80s, you probably remember the Four Acres Club. The venue is famously known for hosting concerts put on by huge names like Eddie Money and John Cougar Mellencamp. And this weekend, fans of this era...
cnyhomepage.com

UPD looking for woman in Grand Larceny investigation

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in a Grand Larceny investigation after an incident that took place at the Walmart on Horatio Street in North Utica on July 22nd. If you know the identity of the woman shown in the images...
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica Fire responds to fire on Buchanan Rd

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Fire Department is reporting that there was an afternoon structure fire in Utica on August 11th that has left several people without a place to live. Around 3:52 pm on Thursday, the Utica Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 408 Buchanan...
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Sheriff arrests burglary suspect, one still at large

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that one man has been arrested and another is still at large after a burglary that took place at a Rome storage unit company in the early morning hours of August 11th. Around 1:30 am on Thursday,...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

