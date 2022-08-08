ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Associated Press

Logan Webb stars as Giants beat slumping Pirates 2-0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb struck out nine in eight sparkling innings, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 on Saturday night. Webb (11-5) allowed five hits and walked two in his second straight win. He pitched seven effective innings in a 6-4 victory at Oakland last weekend. Camilo Doval got three outs for his 17th save. Greg Allen walked with one out, stole second and advanced to third on a groundout. But Rodolfo Castro lined to left for the final out. LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a solo homer, helping San Francisco to its fifth win in seven games. Wade also doubled and scored on Joc Pederson’s double in the first.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Gallen dominates, Rivera 2 HRs, Rockies beat D-backs 2-0

DENVER (AP) — Zac Gallen pitched two-hit ball over seven innings, Emmanuel Rivera went deep twice for his first career multi-homer game, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 6-0 on Saturday night. Gallen (8-2) struck out six and extended his shutout streak to 14 innings over his past two starts. He gave up three hits in seven scoreless innings against Pittsburgh on Monday. The Rockies managed just two singles and a walk against Gallen, who retired 13 of his last 14 batters. He is 4-0 in his last five starts and his ERA has dropped from 3.56 to 2.94 since July 13. Alek Thomas made a great catch on the last play of the game to preserve the shutout, leaping and reaching over the wall in center to take away a likely two-run homer by C.J. Cron.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Acuña, Olson power Braves to doubleheader sweep of Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Chadwick Tromp doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs in his first major league action of the season, leading the Atlanta Braves over the Miami Marlins 5-2 Saturday in the opening game of a doubleheader. Matt Olson homered and Ronald Acuña Jr. and Robbie Grossman had two hits each for the Braves, who won their fourth straight after losing four of five to the NL East-leading New York Mets. Atlanta starter Kyle Muller scattered two runs and three hits in five innings. Recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett earlier Saturday, Muller (1-1) walked one and struck out five. Immediately after Muller’s outing, the Braves returned the left-hander to Gwinnett. “It’s nice to come up here when they need me and produce,” Muller said. “Now they know I’m ready whenever they need me.”
ATLANTA, GA

