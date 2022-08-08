ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man apologizes after leading Brook Park police on high-speed vehicle chase, rolling over car

BROOK PARK, Ohio – A man, 31, was arrested at about 11:30 p.m. July 27 after he led police on a high-speed vehicle chase, then crashed his car in Cleveland. Brook Park police tried to pull over the man’s Nissan after seeing the vehicle drive past a red light on northbound Fry Road at Snow Road. The man turned west onto Snow and didn’t stop for police.
Women steal $1,700 worth of Ulta merchandise: Fairview Park Police Blotter

On Aug. 3 at 12:17 a.m. an officer on patrol stopped a driver for equipment and lane violations. While at the car, the officer noticed evidence of alcohol impairment in the actions of the 40-year-old Cleveland man driving the car. As backup arrived, the officer asked the driver to exit the car to perform a standardized field sobriety test. Prior to the tests, the officer asked the driver if he had any weapons. The driver said he was unarmed. The driver was too intoxicated to drive and he was arrested. During the arrest search, the officer found a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun in the driver’s waistband. A computer check of the gun’s serial number showed the gun was reported stolen from Bedford Heights, Ohio.
Thieves steal from port-a-potty and school bus depot: Bainbridge Township police blotter

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Fraud, Chillicothe Road:. A man forgot to pick up his wallet after using a port-a-potty near his Cleveland work site July 20, but police believe an employee servicing the facility took it. The employee is accused of using one of the credit cards that was in the wallet to charge $1 in gasoline and $69.36 in merchandise from inside the Bainbridge Township Seven Eleven store July 25. Police identified him with store video. He will likely be charged with felony fraud for using a stolen credit card.
Intersections to receive new crosswalks, flashing beacons: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

Working in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), the city will be installing high visibility crosswalks and rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFBs) to increase pedestrian safety. Curb ramps that do not meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements and adjacent sidewalks, will also be replaced. According to information posted by the city, the improvements will be made at the Walker/Armour roads, and Lear Road/Creekside Drive intersections.
OVI tip leads to arrest on felony charge for stolen gun

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Receiving stolen property: Bay Landing Drive. A resident at 11:32 p.m. on July 31 called to report a possibly intoxicated driver. Westlake police officers caught up with the described vehicle on Bay Landing Drive, and they discovered the man in the driver’s seat did not have a license. He claimed that he had just changed seats with a woman passenger and that she had been driving. They claimed they had been delivering for DoorDash food delivery service.
Shop local this back-to-school season: 25 Greater Cleveland businesses to check out

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The school bells will soon be ringing for Northeast Ohio students, as the fall semester begins and classes kick off. Now is the time for back-to-school shopping, stocking up all the materials students will need for their classes and clubs. If you’re looking to shop local, we’ve put together a guide to some Greater Cleveland stores to visit when you’re checking items off your shopping list.
Woman charged in OVI collision: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – OVI: Lake Avenue. A caller at 10:57 p.m. on July 31 said a woman hit the caller’s vehicle on Lake Avenue and then left westbound. The woman was “swerving all over and possibly impaired,” according to a police event report. Officers stopped the vehicle on Andrews Avenue and charged the driver with operating a vehicle under the influence. The woman also is charged with failing to stop after an accident and failure to control, according to Lorain Municipal Court records.
Saying goodbye to the family minivan

CLEVELAND, Ohio – For a decade, I was a minivan mom. We bought our Honda Odyssey near the beginning of our parenting odyssey, when we had 90-pound dog, a 2-year-old son and a baby daughter on the way. We filled the trunk with a massive double BOB running stroller, and I made mix CDs of kid hits, like PBS’s “Dinosaur Train,” to keep us entertained.
