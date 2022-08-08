Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
LOOK: LeBron James gets 'emotional' watching sons Bronny and Bryce playing together in Europe
LeBron James is well established as one of the greatest players in NBA history after a legendary high school career. Now his two sons, Bronny and Bryce James, are attempting to make their own strides on the basketball court in their teenage years. Both Bronny, 17, and Bryce, 15, play...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ken Giles: Solid rehab outings at Triple-A
Giles (shoulder) made his most recent pair of rehab appearances Tuesday and Wednesday with Triple-A Tacoma, firing two scoreless innings during which he's allowed a hit and a walk while recording one strikeout. The veteran right-hander has been impressive during his time in the minors save for one hiccup Friday...
CBS Sports
Bears' James O'Shaughnessy: Unlikely to play Saturday
O'Shaughnessy (undisclosed) isn't expected to suit up for Saturday's preseason opener against the Chiefs, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports. Among a number of players battling injuries, O'Shaughnessy was reported to be one of those who is not expected to face the Chiefs. Currently third on the Bears' depth chart at tight end, he's competing for a backup role with Ryan Griffin (undisclosed).
CBS Sports
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Exits game early
Diaz left Wednesday's loss to St. Louis early after hurting his hand during a swing and will undergo an MRI, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Diaz has endured a lingering issue with his hand, according to manager Bud Black. An MRI scan will help determine the severity of the injury and how long -- if at all -- he will have to sit out. Diaz is slashing .229/.291/.372 this season with 33 RBI in 76 games.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Sits out preseason opener
Dickerson did not participate during Friday's exhibition matchup against the Jets while he deals with a sore foot, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports. Dickerson should be considered day-to-day with foot soreness, according to Shorr-Parks. The 23-year-old should step back in as Philadelphia's starting left guard once...
CBS Sports
Patriots' Pierre Strong: Seven touches in preseason opener
Strong rushed six times for 25 yards and caught his only target for no gain in Thursday's 23-21 preseason loss to the Giants. Strong has reportedly shown good receiving ability in camp, which could be his ticket to a complementary role in the wake of James White's retirement, but he failed to make much of an impact in that regard Thursday. It's also a bit worrisome that he was deployed after both J.J. Taylor and rookie sixth-round pick Kevin Harris, which suggests that Strong could be below both in New England's backfield pecking order, but the 2022 fourth-rounder has time to make up some ground on that front. On the bright side, Strong's average of 4.2 yards per carry was the highest among Patriots rushers Thursday, which gives him some momentum to build on for the second preseason game against Carolina next Friday.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Ineffective in preseason debut
Jones carried the ball four times for just one yard in Saturday's preseason opener against the Bears. Jones has been working as the team's No. 2 running back in camp, and it played out that way against the Bears. Jones' first carry didn't come until the team's third series, and he wasn't able to do much with his limited touches.
CBS Sports
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Remains out of lineup
Alfaro (knee) is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Nationals. Alfaro will miss a third straight game after he hurt his right knee in Monday's loss to the Giants. He's expected to sit for one more game before returning to start behind the plate Sunday, Bob Scanlan of Bally Sports San Diego reports. Austin Nola will start at catcher and bat ninth in Friday's series opener.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Luis Robert: Suffers sprained wrist
Robert left Friday's game against the Tigers with a sprained left wrist, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. X-rays were negative, so Robert appears to have avoided the worst-case scenario, but it's still possible he misses time. That would be a big blow to the White Sox, who remain in the thick of a playoff race, as Robert increased his slash line to .301/.336/.454 with a pair of hits prior to the injury.
CBS Sports
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Showing consistent power
Pasquantino went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk Thursday against the White Sox. Pasquantino continued his recent power surge, taking Dylan Cease yard in the second inning to tally his third homer in his last four games. He has at least one hit in eight of his last 10 starts, maintaining a .324 average with five RBI and four runs scored in that span. After taking some time to adjust to the big-league level, Pasquantino has six homers across 162 plate appearances and a .246/.333/.408 line.
CBS Sports
Giants' Collin Johnson: Excels in exhibition opener
Johnson reeled in seven of eight targets for 82 yards in Thursday's 23-21 preseason victory over New England. Johnson led New York pass catchers in targets, receptions and yards in the opening game of the preseason slate. The third-year pro caught five passes for 51 yards in Week 3 last season but had only six receptions the rest of the campaign. He's on the bubble for a spot on the 53-man roster, so Thursday's performance could prove to be especially important for his chances of making the squad.
CBS Sports
Braves' Bryce Elder: Called up ahead of nightcap
Elder was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Marlins, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Elder spent a week in the minors but will rejoin Atlanta's bullpen to provide assistance during Saturday's nightcap. He should be available as a multi-inning reliever after he posted a 5.48 ERA and 1.73 WHIP in 21.1 innings over his first five appearances (four starts) in the big leagues.
CBS Sports
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Ends slump Friday
Ramirez went 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and a walk in Friday's 8-0 win over the Blue Jays. Ramirez had gone 8-for-39 (.205) with only two extra-base hits in the first 10 games of August. He put the slump to rest with a three-run home run in the fourth inning after previously contributing a sacrifice fly in the third. The third baseman's recent cold stretch hasn't done much damage to his season stats -- he's slashing .285/.355/.551 with 22 homers, 92 RBI, 63 runs scored and 14 stolen bases through 108 contests.
CBS Sports
Mets' James McCann: Remains on bench Saturday
McCann isn't in the lineup Saturday against Philadelphia. McCann is out of the lineup for the fifth time in the last seven games, and he appears to have lost his job as the Mets' primary catcher for now. Tomas Nido will start behind the plate and bat ninth once again.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: Leaves Friday's game
Wilson went to the locker room after sustaining an undisclosed injury during Friday's preseason game at Philadelphia, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The injury occurred at the end of a seven-yard scramble, after which he dove forward, attempted to get up and then remained on the turf for a few minutes, according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic. With Joe Flacco sitting out Friday, the Jets are down to Mike White and Chris Streveler at quarterback.
NFL・
CBS Sports
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Remains out of lineup
Garcia isn't starting Friday against the Tigers. Garcia recently started four consecutive games, but he'll be held out of the lineup for a third consecutive matchup. Lenyn Sosa is starting at shortstop and batting ninth.
CBS Sports
Astros' Jake Meyers: Sits again Saturday
Meyers will not start Saturday's game against Oakland, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Meyers had been serving as the Astros' primary center fielder, but he's now been on the bench for two consecutive games and for three of the last four contests. His .218/.260/.328 slash line in 37 games this season doesn't make a very good case that he should be an everyday regular for a team with World Series aspirations. Chas McCormick will be the center fielder Saturday.
CBS Sports
Braves' Guillermo Heredia: Recalled by Atlanta
Heredia was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday. Heredia was sent to the minors Sunday but will rejoin the major-league roster less than a week later after Ehire Adrianza (undisclosed) was placed on the injured list Friday. Heredia saw sporadic playing time prior to his demotion and will likely serve in a depth role now that he's back in the big leagues.
