Pennsylvania State

Star News

Rivers Casino hosting Party on the Pier for Labor Day

Rivers Casino recently announced it will be hosting a Party on the Pier to celebrate Labor Day on Sunday, Sept. 4. Starting at 6 p.m., the party will feature live music and entertainment, food, family-friendly activities and a fireworks display to cap off the night at 9 p.m. “Our third...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Star News

The Lords of 52nd Street to perform at Rivers Casino

The Lords of 52nd Street, best known for collaborating with Billy Joel, is set to perform at Rivers Casino on Friday, Aug. 26, at 9:30 p.m. The group, featuring Richie Cannata on the saxophone, Liberty Devitto on drums and Russell Javors on guitar, recorded and toured with Joel for the better part of 10 years throughout the 1970s and 1980s. Together, they recorded Grammy Award-winning albums such as 52nd Street, Glass Houses and Nylon Curtain.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Star News

2nd Street Festival returning to Northern Liberties

Following a two-year pandemic-induced delay, the 2nd Street Festival is returning to Northern Liberties on Sunday, Aug. 7, from noon to 9 p.m. The event, which will extend along North 2nd Street from Spring Garden Street to Girard Avenue, will feature a wide array of food and entertainment, including more than 200 live bands, DJs, entertainers, restaurants, breweries and small businesses participating.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Star News

EKNA holds July general meeting

The East Kensington Neighbors Association held its monthly general meeting on Monday, July 18, both in person at the Philadelphia Brewing Company and virtually over Zoom. The meeting, which was hosted by acting EKNA president Andrew Ortega and attended by numerous community members, featured brief notifications of the group’s latest and future activities as well as various updates on community matters.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Star News

Kathy Sledge to perform at Rivers Casino

R&B and disco singer-songwriter Kathy Sledge is set to perform at Rivers Casino on Friday, Sept. 2, at 8 p.m. Sledge is best known as the youngest and founding member of the Philly-based vocal group Sister Sledge, which she formed along with her sisters Joni, Kim and Debbie in 1971. Their 1979 hits “He’s the Greatest Dancer” and “We Are Family” both charted in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, with the latter also earning a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
