R&B and disco singer-songwriter Kathy Sledge is set to perform at Rivers Casino on Friday, Sept. 2, at 8 p.m. Sledge is best known as the youngest and founding member of the Philly-based vocal group Sister Sledge, which she formed along with her sisters Joni, Kim and Debbie in 1971. Their 1979 hits “He’s the Greatest Dancer” and “We Are Family” both charted in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, with the latter also earning a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 26 DAYS AGO