Backstage News On Potential Bray Wyatt WWE Return Now That Triple H Is In Charge Of Creative
2021 was a change-filled year for the WWE, with the company releasing over 80 talents from its roster. Superstars on that ignominious list included Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, Malaki Black, and Andrade El Idolo, but there was no more puzzling name among them than Bray Wyatt. The three-time WWE world...
Becky Lynch Hints At Injury Recovery Timeline At WrestleMania 39 Launch Party
WWE fans have been clamoring for a singles match between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey since 2019, when their confrontation at Wrestlemania 35 was turned into a triple threat that included Charlotte Flair. After that, between Rousey's departure and Lynch's maternity leave, the wait got longer, until Lynch finally returned at SummerSlam 2021 and Rousey followed suit in January, winning the Royal Rumble. But despite the fact that Lynch was "Raw" Women's Champion at the time, Rousey chose to challenge Flair for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship — Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported that WWE had decided against Lynch vs. Rousey for WrestleMania 38, opting instead to build up anticipation for their eventual clash a year later.
Rey Mysterio Teases Passing On His Mask To Another WWE Star
Rey Mysterio recently celebrated his 20-year anniversary in WWE on the July 25th edition of "Monday Night Raw." For those 20 years, and even prior to that, Mysterio had been the underdog of many fights he went into, as he — billed only at 5'6" — is smaller than the typical WWE wrestler. His height would not deter him, however, as the luchador would go on to find massive success in WWE, becoming Grand Slam Champion for the company in 2019 following his United States Championship win.
Shawn Michaels Disputes Reports About Bruce Prichard And Vince McMahon's Influence On WWE NXT
Shawn Michaels has put to rest rumors surrounding who was really running "NXT" towards the end of last year and into this year. Michaels began working at the Performance Centre back in 2017. He returned to the ring for one last match at Crown Jewel 2018, teaming up with former D-Generation X teammate Triple H to defeat the Brothers of Destruction (Kane and Undertaker). Michaels retired from in-ring action for good soon after and join the "NXT" brand as a writer and producer. He worked his way up to second in command to Paul "Triple H" Levesque.
Is Roman Reigns Vs. Karrion Kross Expected For WWE Extreme Rules?
Tick tock. That's all Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns might be hearing in his ears right now following Karrion Kross' shocking return to WWE last Friday on "WWE SmackDown." Kross, along with his valet and real-life wife Scarlett, appeared in the final segment of the show involving Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions the Usos, Reigns, and the number one contender for the World Championship, Drew McIntyre. As Kross' theme music played, Scarlett appeared at the top of the stage, but out of nowhere, Kross blindsided McIntyre with an assault from behind on the floor. Once the Scottish-born star was taken care of, Scarlett walked towards the ring apron and placed an hourglass on it, turning it upside down as the sand began to fall in front of Reigns and the Usos, who stood perplexed in the middle of the ring.
Reality TV Star Challenges AEW's HOOK To FTW Title Match
AEW star HOOK's next challenger for the FTW Champion has been revealed. During the 8/12 episode of "AEW Rampage," Hook came down to ringside and issued an open challenge. "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" star and pro wrestler Zack Clayton came to the ring and challenged HOOK to a match next week on "Rampage," which HOOK accepted.
Former Wyatt Family Member Returning To AEW To Form Unique Tag Team
Despite never signing a full-time contract with AEW, Erick Redbeard [formerly known as Erick Rowan in WWE] has made his presence felt in the promotion over the past few years. Following the death of his former tag team partner, Brodie Lee, Redbeard appeared on the memorial "Brodie Lee Celebration of Life" episode of "AEW Dynamite" on December 30, 2020, where he protected Dark Order members from a post-match beatdown at the hands of Wardlow. After rescuing Lee's former stablemates, he would embrace Dark Order in an emotional moment while holding up a sign that read: "Goodbye, for now, my brother. See you down the road."
Did AEW Quake By The Lake Shake Up The Ratings?
AEW's Quake At The Lake episode of "Dynamite" was packed with newsworthy moments but did that translate into higher viewership?. Quake By The Lake did shake things up as fans were treated to an AEW Interim World Title match between Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho. Plus, the show closed with the long-awaited return of CM Punk. Punk came out following Moxley's defeat of a "Lionheart" Chris Jericho in what ended up being a bloody bout between the two. Minneapolis exploded at the sound of hearing "Cult of Personality" and it was Punk who sauntered out to stare down Moxley. Moxley, however, lived up to his rebellious reputation by extending a middle finger Punk's way before brushing past the returning AEW World Champion in what appears to be a set-up for the main event bout at All Out. The show also featured Darby Allin defeating Brody King in a Coffin Match and the reveal of the bracket for the AEW Trios Championship Tournament.
Top WWE Star Returns To Action At WrestleMania 39 Launch Party
Since his loss to Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38, Theory has appeared in 17 televised matches for WWE. If you count his matches at WWE's live events, it's hard to argue that the 25-year-old wrestler hasn't been one of the company's most featured Superstar this year. As such, the fact...
Has Goldberg Moved On From Ending Bret Hart's Pro Wrestling Career?
Goldberg has been in the wrestling business for a quarter of a century, winning titles and spearing heels in both World Championship Wrestling and WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer has been known for many feats and accomplishments, including his famed 173-match undefeated streak and the fact that he won a world championship after his Hall of Fame induction, but sadly, what some fans remember best is Goldberg accidentally injuring Bret Hart to the point that Hart was never truly the same performer.
Charlotte Flair Announced For Upcoming WWE Special
Eight months into 2022, it's easy to forget that Charlotte Flair was dominating the "WWE SmackDown" women's division during the early part of the year. Flair held the "SmackDown" Women's Championship through the first four months of the year, defending the title against Naomi and later Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38. But since losing the title to Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Flair has been nowhere to be seen on WWE programming, with the promotion claiming the 15-time women's champion would miss time due to a fractured radius.
Bret Hart Reacts To The 'Sad' News That Vince McMahon Resigned From WWE
After being in charge of the company for 40 years, Vince McMahon officially resigned from WWE in all capacities on July 22nd, 2022. The former CEO announced his retirement via Twitter, having stepped down from his positions as CEO and chairman of the board the month before, with daughter Stephanie McMahon taking over as interim CEO and chairwoman. On the day of McMahon's retirement, Stephanie would find herself in a more permanent role, becoming official co-CEO alongside WWE President Nick Khan. Meanwhile, her husband, Triple H, took over the head of creative title from McMahon and the role of EVP of Talent Relations from John Laurinaitis, who was quietly let go this past week. The termination of Laurinaitis' contract and the retirement of McMahon came following allegations that McMahon had used company money to pay off multiple women over past two decades to keep them quiet regarding sexual misconduct and abuse on the part of but McMahon and Laurinaitis — the reported total amount of hush money as so far totaled $19.6 million dollars, with investigations still ongoing.
Matt Hardy Agrees With Recent Speculation That Some AEW Talent May Return To WWE
Matt Hardy sees Triple H taking over WWE as a positive for pro wrestling. The older Hardy brother is in agreement with AEW President Tony Khan, who told SportsGrid that he is all for positive free agency in pro wrestling and welcomes the opportunity for better competition. "The challenge would...
Conrad Thompson Hints At 'Master Plan' Following Ric Flair's Last Match
Conrad Thompson has teased that there are more puzzle pieces in place after the Ric Flair's Last Match pay-per-view event. Ric Flair's Last Match took place at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee on July 30. Flair emerged victorious in said match, teaming up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo in the main event of the show to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in what may be his last ever match in the squared circle.
Did Upcoming WWE Venue Just Spoil Cody Rhodes' Return?
Major returns are, in many ways, the backbone of professional wrestling and arguably no return is more anticipated right now than the eventual comeback of one Cody Rhodes. The former AEW star roared back into WWE earlier this year when he defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 and was still going strong leading into the summer when he tore his pectoral muscle prior to WWE Hell in a Cell. Ever the wrestler though, the Codeman fought through the injury, defeating Rollins yet again and even appearing on "Raw" the next night before heading off to get surgery.
Tony Khan On How Triple H's New Role Affects AEW And WWE Dynamic
Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque was appointed head of WWE creative after the shocking retirement of Vince McMahon, wrestling fans have been treated with the returns of several talents, including Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY (formerly Io Shirai). There's also been speculation that several former "NXT" wrestlers are now itching to return to WWE, names that include Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and others, including a few currently signed to All Elite Wrestling.
Ric Flair Shares Tweet That Alludes To Him Possibly Wrestling Again
It's nearly been two weeks since Ric Flair's Last Match, where the legendary Ric Flair wrestled what should have been, you know, his last match, teaming with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. The success of the show from a commercial standpoint hasn't gone unnoticed, and Starrcast promoter Conrad Thompson has already indicated the event was the first part of a master plan for him.
John Cena Shares Pair Of Bray Wyatt Inspired Social Media Posts
John Cena is a man of many talents. His resume which includes sixteen world championship reigns in WWE, countless WrestleMania main events, and a successful transition to acting thanks to roles in films like "Trainwreck," "Blockers," and "The Suicide Squad," as well as the hit HBO Max series "Peacemaker." But Cena has another talent that may surpass all of those accolades: his knack for cryptic Instagram posts.
Paige Comments On How 'Everyone Wants To Come Home' To WWE With Triple H In Charge
Triple H has taken over as head of creative and head of talent relations for WWE following the exits of Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis from the company (via Business Wire). Their departures came after allegations regarding potentially illegal payments made to women that were considered hush money. Following the reveal in WWE's latest SEC filing that $5 million more was paid by Vince than originally reported, the total adds up to about $19.6 million dollars with multiple women being paid different increments of money.
