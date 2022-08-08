If Detroit City Council has yet to give Davontae Sanford one of its "Wrongfully Convicted Hero" awards, it should probably get on it. The 29-year-old man freed in 2016 for a bad quadruple murder conviction on Thursday returned some of his recent $7.5 million city settlement to select Detroiters in the form of free gas.

DETROIT, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO