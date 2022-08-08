Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNEM
Boil water advisory issued for 13 communities
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A boil water advisory has been issued for thousands in 13 communities after a water main break was discovered. Early Saturday morning, the Great Lakes Water Authority discovered a leak on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water from its Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.
WNEM
Former mayor reacts to mistrial declared by judge in Flint Water Bellwether trial
Kettering professor talks benefits of CHIPS Act for U.S. manufacturing, education. The future of U.S. manufacturing and the field of computer science and engineering received a boost from the newly adopted, bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Here are the top stories we're following today. Judge...
Residents outraged as Oakland County votes to expand public transportation
The measure would implement a 10-year countywide millage that would impose .95 mills on county property tax bills to maintain and expand public transit.
WNEM
Kettering professor talks benefits of CHIPS Act for U.S. manufacturing, education
Here are the top stories we're following today. Former mayor reacts to mistrial declared by judge in Flint Water Bellwether trial. The judge in the Flint Water Bellwether trial has declared a mistrial following requests by the jury. Judge declares mistrial in Flint bellwether case. Updated: 10 hours ago. |
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
candgnews.com
Troy residents have made their voices heard in the primary
TROY — Tudor Dixon emerged as the presumed winner of the Aug. 2 race for a Republican gubernatorial nominee. At press time, according to Michigan’s elections website, Dixon won with 40.57%, which means she’ll vie against incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November. Dixon was followed by...
WNEM
Genesee Co. judge relieved from in-person duties following misconduct investigation
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County judge has been relieved from his in-person docket amid sexual harassment allegations. The Genesee County 7th Circuit Court made the announcement about Judge Joseph Farah on Aug. 12. The decision was effective at 12 p.m. that day. The court said they received a...
Michigan city council candidate charged with election fraud
Manni was arraigned on Aug. 5.
WNEM
White supremacist group member sentenced to probation in Tuscola Co.
CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - A member of a national white supremacist group that advocates for violence against the government was sentenced in Tuscola County. On Wednesday, Judge Amy Gierhardt deferred jail time and sentenced Tristan Webb, 19, to a probation term with strict supervision from the court. The following sentence...
RELATED PEOPLE
abc12.com
Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range
WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
WNEM
TV5 news update: Friday afternoon, Aug. 12
The suspect accused of killing a Grand Blanc teen has been arraigned. The suspect accused of killing a Grand Blanc teen has been arraigned. Here are the top stories we're following today. Woman who had sexual assault case tried by judge retiring amid allegations wants it reviewed. Updated: 14 hours...
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, August 13
A local 16-year-old’s veggie stand he created to make some extra money was cleaned out by thieves several times in the past few weeks. A Genesee County judge has been relieved from his in-person docket amid sexual harassment allegations. TV5 news update: Friday evening, Aug. 12. Updated: Aug. 12,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Macomb County developers fined $350k, agree to restore wetlands
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI — A southeast Michigan home builder has been fined $350,000 for illegally filling in wetlands while preparing a site for single family housing. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced the fine last week against developers with MJC Companies, who state regulators say dredged and filled nine acres of wetlands at 41700 Romeo Plank Road in Clinton Township.
abc12.com
Saginaw ordered to pay $1 for people whose tires got chalked
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A federal judge has ordered the city of Saginaw to pay plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit involving the city's practice of chalking vehicle tires to enforce parking time limits. The chalking of tires to monitor how long people were parking in an area was ruled...
Detroit News
Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Oakland County abortion rights case
A Lansing-area lawyer issued a subpoena Monday requiring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to take the stand at a court hearing next week on the Democratic governor's legal effort to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman said Whitmer is the one who brought the case against his clients, Jackson...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How feds say disgraced Oakland County businessman used fake name to scam investors, fund his hobbies
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A disgraced Oakland County businessman used a fake name to scam Israeli investors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in order to fund hobbies such as fantasy football, video games, and more, officials said. A criminal complaint was filed Thursday (Aug. 4) against Sean...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNEM
Value City Furniture to open new store in Saginaw Co.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Value City Furniture announced it is opening a new store in Saginaw County. The company made the opening date announcement Thursday, Aug. 11. The store will be located at 2780 Tittabawassee Road, near the Fashion Square Mall in Kochville Township, and open Thursday, Aug. 18. “Our...
deadlinedetroit.com
Wrongfully convicted Davontae Sanford hosts Detroit gas giveaway after winning $7.5M
If Detroit City Council has yet to give Davontae Sanford one of its "Wrongfully Convicted Hero" awards, it should probably get on it. The 29-year-old man freed in 2016 for a bad quadruple murder conviction on Thursday returned some of his recent $7.5 million city settlement to select Detroiters in the form of free gas.
WNEM
Firefighter resigns, another disciplined following investigation into deadly house fire
FLINT, Mich., (WNEM) – One firefighter has resigned and another has been disciplined following an investigation into a house fire where two boys died earlier this year. On Wednesday, City of Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton announced one firefighter has resigned, and another has been disciplined for their actions involving a house fire that killed two children on May 28.
Detroit News
Michigan changed how election results get reported. Expect more delays in November
Lansing — An effort to make Michigan elections more secure and quell fears that electronic equipment could be hacked delayed the reporting of Tuesday's primary results, which officials said could foreshadow even lengthier waits in November. In some counties, including Wayne and Macomb, it took nearly four hours for...
Comments / 6