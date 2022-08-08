ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

WNEM

Boil water advisory issued for 13 communities

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A boil water advisory has been issued for thousands in 13 communities after a water main break was discovered. Early Saturday morning, the Great Lakes Water Authority discovered a leak on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water from its Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
candgnews.com

Troy residents have made their voices heard in the primary

TROY — Tudor Dixon emerged as the presumed winner of the Aug. 2 race for a Republican gubernatorial nominee. At press time, according to Michigan’s elections website, Dixon won with 40.57%, which means she’ll vie against incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November. Dixon was followed by...
TROY, MI
WNEM

White supremacist group member sentenced to probation in Tuscola Co.

CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - A member of a national white supremacist group that advocates for violence against the government was sentenced in Tuscola County. On Wednesday, Judge Amy Gierhardt deferred jail time and sentenced Tristan Webb, 19, to a probation term with strict supervision from the court. The following sentence...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
Sheldon Neeley
abc12.com

Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range

WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WNEM

TV5 news update: Friday afternoon, Aug. 12

The suspect accused of killing a Grand Blanc teen has been arraigned. The suspect accused of killing a Grand Blanc teen has been arraigned. Here are the top stories we're following today. Woman who had sexual assault case tried by judge retiring amid allegations wants it reviewed. Updated: 14 hours...
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, August 13

A local 16-year-old’s veggie stand he created to make some extra money was cleaned out by thieves several times in the past few weeks. A Genesee County judge has been relieved from his in-person docket amid sexual harassment allegations. TV5 news update: Friday evening, Aug. 12. Updated: Aug. 12,...
GRAND BLANC, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Macomb County developers fined $350k, agree to restore wetlands

MOUNT CLEMENS, MI — A southeast Michigan home builder has been fined $350,000 for illegally filling in wetlands while preparing a site for single family housing. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced the fine last week against developers with MJC Companies, who state regulators say dredged and filled nine acres of wetlands at 41700 Romeo Plank Road in Clinton Township.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw ordered to pay $1 for people whose tires got chalked

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A federal judge has ordered the city of Saginaw to pay plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit involving the city's practice of chalking vehicle tires to enforce parking time limits. The chalking of tires to monitor how long people were parking in an area was ruled...
SAGINAW, MI
Detroit News

Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Oakland County abortion rights case

A Lansing-area lawyer issued a subpoena Monday requiring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to take the stand at a court hearing next week on the Democratic governor's legal effort to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman said Whitmer is the one who brought the case against his clients, Jackson...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Value City Furniture to open new store in Saginaw Co.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Value City Furniture announced it is opening a new store in Saginaw County. The company made the opening date announcement Thursday, Aug. 11. The store will be located at 2780 Tittabawassee Road, near the Fashion Square Mall in Kochville Township, and open Thursday, Aug. 18. “Our...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Firefighter resigns, another disciplined following investigation into deadly house fire

FLINT, Mich., (WNEM) – One firefighter has resigned and another has been disciplined following an investigation into a house fire where two boys died earlier this year. On Wednesday, City of Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton announced one firefighter has resigned, and another has been disciplined for their actions involving a house fire that killed two children on May 28.
FLINT, MI

