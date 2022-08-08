AR-15s are being put in every school in North Carolina county in case of school shooting

NC sheriff placing locked-up AR-15 rifles in some schools

A North Carolina sheriff says he’s having AR-15 semi-automatic rifles stored in every public school in his county to be prepared in case of a school shooting.

Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood said he wants his deputies to be able to react quickly, saying, “I do not want to have to run back out to the car to grab an AR, because that’s time lost.”

Harwood said the AR-15s -- which have become the weapon most commonly used by perpetrators in mass shootings -- will be locked in safes at the schools.

He also said there will be other items in there, stating, “We’ve also got breaching tools to go into those safes. We’ve got extra magazines with ammo in those safes.”

While saying he believes keeping guns in schools is now necessary, Harwood said he hates that it’s come to that.

