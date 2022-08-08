ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AR-15s are being put in every school in North Carolina county in case of school shooting

By Joe Kelley
 5 days ago
NC sheriff placing locked-up AR-15 rifles in some schools

A North Carolina sheriff says he’s having AR-15 semi-automatic rifles stored in every public school in his county to be prepared in case of a school shooting.

Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood said he wants his deputies to be able to react quickly, saying, “I do not want to have to run back out to the car to grab an AR, because that’s time lost.”

Harwood said the AR-15s -- which have become the weapon most commonly used by perpetrators in mass shootings -- will be locked in safes at the schools.

He also said there will be other items in there, stating, “We’ve also got breaching tools to go into those safes. We’ve got extra magazines with ammo in those safes.”

While saying he believes keeping guns in schools is now necessary, Harwood said he hates that it’s come to that.

ricardo Stephens
5d ago

Don’t u guys think this is info that only the school staff should have. Now u got kids running around school trying to find the AR-15 safe. The only people who should know about this is the people who would have access to the firearms if this situation was to occur

Terry Scott
5d ago

Along with the guns put ballistic shields and blankets. I just heard on the news that there was 127 billion given to fight COVID but they only used 7% of the money. That means there is 119 billion sitting there, let's defend our kids and grandchildren

CmnSens
5d ago

Omg!! All of you are morons… all these school shooter want to be famous and be killed… you literally just opened the door for more. Congratulations for making it worse.

