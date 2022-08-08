Notable developments reflected in Miami Dolphins’ first depth chart of preseason

The Miami Dolphins released their first depth chart of the Mike McDaniel era, in advance of Saturday’s preseason game at Tampa Bay, and there were several notable details:

▪ Melvin Ingram, signed as a free agent this offseason, is listed ahead of Andrew Van Ginkel at one outside linebacker spot. Jaelan Phillips is the starter at the other spot, with Brennan Scarlett listed behind him.

Darius Hodge and Cameron Goode are the third-team outside linebackers.

As expected, Jerome Baker and Elandon Roberts are the starting inside linebackers on the initial depth chart, with Sam Eguavoen and Duke Riley on the second team and rookie Channing Tindall and Calvin Munson on the third team.

▪ Chase Edmonds was listed as the first-team running back, as expected. But Raheem Mostert was listed on the first team as well.

Sonny Michel and Myles Gaskin are the second-team running backs, and Salvon Ahmed and Gerrid Doaks are the third-team backs.

Alec Ingold is the first-team fullback.

▪ Tyreek Hill are Jaylen Waddle were listed as the starting receivers in an obvious move, but Preston Williams — who complained last week about having limited receiving opportunities — surprisingly was listed on the second team with Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Impressive fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma, who has flashed all camp, is surprisingly listed as a fifth-team receiver.

The third-team receivers are Trent Sherfield and Lynn Bowden Jr. The fourth-team receivers are River Cracraft and Mohamad Sanu.

SI.com’s Albert Breer reported the Dolphins have talked to other teams about potentially trading Preston Williams and Bowden. That’s not surprising; both have been seldom targeted in camp.

▪ Adam Shaheen has fallen to fifth on the tight end depth chart, behind (in order), Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Hunter Long and Cethan Carter.

▪ The first-team offensive line is the one used throughout camp: Terron Armstead at left tackle, Liam Eichenberg at left guard, Connor Williams at center, Robert Hunt at right guard and Austin Jackson at right tackle.

Larnel Coleman is the backup left tackle, and Greg Little the backup right tackle.

Adam Pankey is the backup left guard, and Robert Jones the backup right guard.

Solomon Kindley — who had hoped to challenge for a starting job — is only listed as the third-team right guard.

Michael Deiter, who has been out with a foot injury since Day 2 of camp, is the backup center, with Cole Banwart on the third team.

Kion Smith is the third-team left tackle. And Kellen Diesch, who received the most guaranteed money among undrafted Dolphins rookies, is the third-team right tackle.

▪ With Byron Jones sidelined, Nik Needham is listed as the first-team cornerback with Xavien Howard.

Noah Igbinoghene and Keion Crossen are the second-team cornerbacks. Rookie Kader Kohou and Trill Williams are the third-team cornerbacks.

▪ Eric Rowe and Sheldrick Redwine are the second-team safeties behind Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones.

Clayton Fejedelem and Quincy Wilson are third-team safeties. Rookie Verone McKinley III, who had interceptions Saturday and Sunday, is on the fourth team with Eliaj Campbell.

▪ The first-team defensive line was predictable: Emmanuel Ogbah, Raekwon Davis and Christian Wilkins. Zach Sieler, John Jenkins and former Browns linebacker/defensive end Porter Gustin are the second-team defensive line.

Rookies Ben Stille and Owen Carney and veteran Benito Jones are the third-team defensive line.

▪ Mostert is listed as the top kick returner, with Waddle and Edmonds behind him.

▪ Hill is listed as the top punt returner, followed by Waddle and Holland.

▪ Thomas Morstead is listed as the first team punter, ahead of recent addition Sterling Hofrichter, a 2020 seventh-round draft pick of the Falcons.