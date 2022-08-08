CCSO report – Date / Time: August 10, 2022 at 0845 hours; Case Number(s): S2221174; Classification: Burglary II, Criminal Mischief I and Warrant Service; Suspect: Michael, William Landon; Location: 68512 Highway 101, North Bend, OR. Narrative: On August 10, 2022, at about 8:46 AM, deputies were dispatched to a report of a burglary in progress at Hauser Dunes Storage, 68512 Highway 101 in North Bend. Upon arrival, deputies were told by employees that they had security camera footage of a male subject breaking into the storage units. The male suspect had gained access to the attic area and broke through the drywall on several other units. Deputies requested a K9, and K9 Raven from the Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene to assist. Deputies were able to narrow down the unit the suspect was most likely in. After gaining access to that unit, K9 Raven was deployed and located the suspect attempting to hide under several blankets and clothing items. The suspect was identified as 30 year old William Landon Michael of Roseburg. The damage to the drywall and building was estimated at over $2,500.00. Michael also had a warrant for Fail to Appear on Attempt to Elude and Parole Violation. Michael was transported to the Coos County Jail, where he was booked and lodged.

NORTH BEND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO