WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS
A Roseburg woman was jailed for an alleged trespass incident, by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said just after 12:30 p.m. the 38-year old was arrested at a business in the 900 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard when she returned to the store after previously being trespassed.
TWO CITED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Two people were cited for an alleged disorderly conduct incident by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 11:30 p.m. officers located and charged two of the participants of a large disturbance that occurred Wednesday in the parking lot of a business in the 500 block of Southeast Stephens Street.
Sheriff: attempted car theft with child inside brings kidnapping charge at Shady Cove
SHADY COVE, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a suspect is in the County Jail today after attempting to steal a car with an infant inside. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says 33-year-old Jason Lee Cheatham of Bend is charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of recklessly endangering, first-degree robbery, second-degree disorderly conduct, and harassment.
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged domestic violence incident on Thursday. An RPD report said at 10:30 p.m. the 45-year old was detained in the 500 block of Northeast Winchester Street for a case from the previous day. Charges included assault in the fourth-degree, menacing, harassment, recklessly endangering another person, and second-degree disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $23,750.
Springfield police arrest May shooting suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man suspected of shooting someone in the leg back in May has been arrested, the Springfield Police Department said. The SPD said that on May 19, 2022 they responded to a reported shooting incident in the 4400 block of Holly Street. Police said they found a man who had been shot in the leg, and he was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives said they found evidence at the scene identifying the suspect as Justin Lamar Floyd, 38, of Springfield.
MAN CITED FOR DRINKING IN PUBLIC
A Roseburg man was cited for drinking in public by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said at 3:20 p.m. an officer allegedly watched a 29-year old consume an open container of beer, in the 200 block of Southeast Jackson, just west of the courthouse. The suspect was released after the citation was issued.
WOMAN, JUVENILE LOCATED, NO LONGER CONSIDERED MISSING
Delmagene “Dallas” Smith and Charlize Gibson have both been located and are no longer considered missing. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday deputies learned that Smith had been spotted at her place of employment in Riddle. O’Dell said deputies contacted her and conducted an interview. Smith denied having any knowledge of Gibson’s whereabouts.
Arcimoto founder arrested on suspicion of DUII 3 weeks before company removed him as CEO
Three weeks before Oregon electric vehicle manufacturer Arcimoto removed company founder Mark Frohnmayer as CEO, Eugene police arrested Frohnmayer on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants. Officers cited Frohnmayer in downtown Eugene at 10:09 p.m. on July 15, according to Melinda McLaughlin, the a spokesperson for the Eugene...
K9 Raven locates burglary suspect hiding under blankets in storage unit
NORTH BEND, Ore. — The Coos County Sheriff's Office reported that on August 10, 2022, at about 8:46 AM, deputies were dispatched to a report of a burglary in progress at Hauser Dunes Storage. Upon arrival, deputies were told by employees that they had security camera footage of a...
Burglary in Progress, Aug. 11
CCSO report – Date / Time: August 10, 2022 at 0845 hours; Case Number(s): S2221174; Classification: Burglary II, Criminal Mischief I and Warrant Service; Suspect: Michael, William Landon; Location: 68512 Highway 101, North Bend, OR. Narrative: On August 10, 2022, at about 8:46 AM, deputies were dispatched to a report of a burglary in progress at Hauser Dunes Storage, 68512 Highway 101 in North Bend. Upon arrival, deputies were told by employees that they had security camera footage of a male subject breaking into the storage units. The male suspect had gained access to the attic area and broke through the drywall on several other units. Deputies requested a K9, and K9 Raven from the Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene to assist. Deputies were able to narrow down the unit the suspect was most likely in. After gaining access to that unit, K9 Raven was deployed and located the suspect attempting to hide under several blankets and clothing items. The suspect was identified as 30 year old William Landon Michael of Roseburg. The damage to the drywall and building was estimated at over $2,500.00. Michael also had a warrant for Fail to Appear on Attempt to Elude and Parole Violation. Michael was transported to the Coos County Jail, where he was booked and lodged.
MOTORCYCLIST HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING FRIDAY WRECK
A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a single-vehicle wreck on Friday. A report from Oregon State Police said the accident took place just before 12:20 p.m. on Highway 38, two miles west of Scottsburg. Initial reports said the man was unconscious but breathing. Troopers responded and the operator was flown by REACH helicopter prior to their arrival. EMS personnel advised that the man had regained consciousness and was responsive prior to be flown out.
OSP: Ongoing black market investigation results in three separate raids on illegal grows
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. - An ongoing investigation into illegal marijuana exportation in Oregon resulted in multi-agency police raids on three related illegal grow operations on Thursday in Jackson County, according to Oregon State Police. After the operation was concluded, a total of 11,416 illegal marijuana plants and approximately 500-pounds of processed marijuana which was packaged for export, were seized.
Missing Roseburg teen believed to be in danger
ROSEBURG Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Roseburg teen believed to be in danger. DHS says Charlie Gibson, 15, went missing from foster care on Aug. 3. Gibson is said to spend time in the Canyonville and Cow Creek areas. Child welfare believes Gibson may be with two adults, Delmagene Smith and David Allen Laird. Officials say Smith and Laird may be attempting to travel out of state with Gibson, possibly to Texas.
Large Scale Illegal Marijuana Grow Shut Down
On August 11, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served three related illegal marijuana search warrants in Jackson County. The investigation was the result of evidence obtained that marijuana was being illegally exported from Oregon on the black market. After the operation was concluded, a total of 11,416 illegal marijuana plants and approximately 500-pounds of processed marijuana which was packaged for export, were seized.
MAN JAILED FOR TRESPASS AFTER TUESDAY FIRES
A Roseburg man was charged with criminal trespass in the second degree, following fires east of Gaddis Park Tuesday morning. A Roseburg Police report said the 40-year old was contacted as he walked away from the two fires along the railroad tracks east of the 800 block of Northwest Highland Avenue at about 6:00 a.m. The suspect denied any involvement in starting the fires but was on the railroad tracks near them. He also had a warrant for his arrest.
FIRE FIGHTER HONORED DURING PROCESSION TO AIRPORT
Fallen fire fighter Collin Hagan was honored in a procession that went from St. Joseph’s Church to the Roseburg Regional Airport on Saturday morning. The 27-year old from Toivola, Michigan died on Wednesday while assigned to the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge. An initial report said Hagan was critically injured after being struck by a tree. Despite efforts by emergency crews on the scene, Hagan succumbed to his injuries.
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED ASSAULT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged assault on Friday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 4:15 p.m. a victim reported that she had been assaulted by the suspect in the 3000 block of Carnes Road. A deputy contacted the victim at CHI Mercy Medical Center and observed several fresh bruises along with a black eye. The victim said she had been kicked and punched.
Missing 17-year-old believed to have met internet man
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Springfield Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old who was last seen on August 7 and is believed to have been coerced to leave home. Edgardo Bautista Gallardo, 17, was last seen on August 7 at 11 p.m. in Springfield. Gallardo is believed to...
