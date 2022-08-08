ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth County, KS

Kansas man jailed after alleged incident with woman at motel

Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after an incident that began in downtown Salina late Monday night. Just before 11p.m., police were sent to Homewood Suites by Hilton, 115 E. Mulberry Street, for the report of a man allegedly following and harassing a 28-year-old woman who had a protection order against him, according to Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus. Another woman in her 20s was with the 28-year-old.
SALINA, KS
KDHE: 63 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 63 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from July 30 to Aug. 5. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Nearly the entire state is now in the high-incidence classification (see map below). Cheyenne and Wallace...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Beran: All ribbons count

I am sharing some wise words from a fellow 4-H agent today and it is a great follow up to the county fair and in preparation for the Kansas State Fair. Growing up I was quick to hide any ribbons that were not purples! Yes, we all have those purple ribbons, buckles or duffle bags in our goals to win…but what about the “other” ribbons.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Longtime Hays chef to explore new career as child care provider

Manuel Hernandez, executive chef at Gella's Diner, is making a career leap from chef to child care provider. Hernandez, 38, has been a chef for 14 years for Gella's but he said workforce shortages have made the restaurant industry increasingly stressful. His last day at Gella's will be Aug. 14.
HAYS, KS
SPONSORED: Doonan Peterbilt seeking advisers, technicians

Seeking individuals to fill several open positions. Benefits for all three positions include: Competitive pay based on experience, Mon-Friday work week, Uniforms, paid vacation, Paid Holidays, Health/Dental Insurance, Retirement Plan, Overtime, EOE, air-conditioned shop and heated floors. Apply in person at dealership, 1980 West 55th, Hays, Kansas or contact Bill...
HAYS, KS
Noyce Teacher Leaders collect air quality data

During an add-on day in conjunction with the annual Noyce Summer Summit in June, former Fort Hays State University Noyce Teacher Leaders received training on air quality initiatives thanks to a National Science Foundation grant. The “Learning Where We Live: A Focus on Air” Workshop, held on the FHSU campus,...
KANSAS STATE
🏈🎧 FHSU coach Chris Brown happy with first practice

The Fort Hays State football team held their first practice of the 2022 season Monday morning at Lewis Field. Following practice, head coach Chris Brown said he was pleased with his team's first official workout. "I thought it went pretty well. We had lots of energy lots of excitement." Brown...
HAYS, KS
🏈 Fuller eager to lead Tigers back to winning ways

HAYS - As the Fort Hays State football team continues their preseason camp, senior quarterback Chance Fuller is trying to savor every moment. The Arlington, Texas native known for his long-flowing red hair begins his sixth season at FHSU. After redshirting in 2017, Fuller made his first start in the next-to-last regular season game at Northwest Missouri State and helped guide the Tigers to the 17-16 win and their second-consecutive MIAA title. Fuller has played in 32 games as a Tiger and said he’s exactly where he wants to be, on the field with his teammates.
HAYS, KS
