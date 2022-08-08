HAYS - As the Fort Hays State football team continues their preseason camp, senior quarterback Chance Fuller is trying to savor every moment. The Arlington, Texas native known for his long-flowing red hair begins his sixth season at FHSU. After redshirting in 2017, Fuller made his first start in the next-to-last regular season game at Northwest Missouri State and helped guide the Tigers to the 17-16 win and their second-consecutive MIAA title. Fuller has played in 32 games as a Tiger and said he’s exactly where he wants to be, on the field with his teammates.

HAYS, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO