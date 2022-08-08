Read full article on original website
Kansas man jailed after alleged incident with woman at motel
Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after an incident that began in downtown Salina late Monday night. Just before 11p.m., police were sent to Homewood Suites by Hilton, 115 E. Mulberry Street, for the report of a man allegedly following and harassing a 28-year-old woman who had a protection order against him, according to Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus. Another woman in her 20s was with the 28-year-old.
Barton Co. law enforcement seeking help in stolen oilfield tubing
The Barton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in solving a theft. On Aug. 4, approximately 100 joints of 2 and 3/8 tubing was stolen from a lease near Hitschman in rural Barton County. The loss is estimated to be roughly $10,000. If you have information...
KDHE: 63 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 63 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from July 30 to Aug. 5. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Nearly the entire state is now in the high-incidence classification (see map below). Cheyenne and Wallace...
80M years ago, western Kansas was 'hell's aquarium' — here's what it can teach us
CASTLE ROCK BADLANDS — How do you save sea turtles from climate change? Maybe start by digging around in the arid badlands of western Kansas. Eighty million years ago, this dry, desolate landscape was completely covered by water, teeming with exotic forms of life. And the remnants of that...
Beran: All ribbons count
I am sharing some wise words from a fellow 4-H agent today and it is a great follow up to the county fair and in preparation for the Kansas State Fair. Growing up I was quick to hide any ribbons that were not purples! Yes, we all have those purple ribbons, buckles or duffle bags in our goals to win…but what about the “other” ribbons.
Longtime Hays chef to explore new career as child care provider
Manuel Hernandez, executive chef at Gella's Diner, is making a career leap from chef to child care provider. Hernandez, 38, has been a chef for 14 years for Gella's but he said workforce shortages have made the restaurant industry increasingly stressful. His last day at Gella's will be Aug. 14.
SPONSORED: Doonan Peterbilt seeking advisers, technicians
Seeking individuals to fill several open positions. Benefits for all three positions include: Competitive pay based on experience, Mon-Friday work week, Uniforms, paid vacation, Paid Holidays, Health/Dental Insurance, Retirement Plan, Overtime, EOE, air-conditioned shop and heated floors. Apply in person at dealership, 1980 West 55th, Hays, Kansas or contact Bill...
Noyce Teacher Leaders collect air quality data
During an add-on day in conjunction with the annual Noyce Summer Summit in June, former Fort Hays State University Noyce Teacher Leaders received training on air quality initiatives thanks to a National Science Foundation grant. The “Learning Where We Live: A Focus on Air” Workshop, held on the FHSU campus,...
Artists at Large of Central Kansas featured at Deines exhibit
RUSSELL — The next exhibition opens at the Deines Cultural Center, Russell, on Friday, Aug. 12, with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. The Deines is proud to present the Artists at Large of Central Kansas with their show Visual Delights. The AAL formed several years ago in...
🎙 FHSU job fair connects area business to potential workforce
In an effort to connect Fort Hays State University students to a community with high demand for new employees, the university will soon host a part-time job fair. The event is scheduled from 2:30 to 4 p.m., Aug. 24, in the Memorial Union on the FHSU campus. "We want to...
🏈🎧 FHSU coach Chris Brown happy with first practice
The Fort Hays State football team held their first practice of the 2022 season Monday morning at Lewis Field. Following practice, head coach Chris Brown said he was pleased with his team's first official workout. "I thought it went pretty well. We had lots of energy lots of excitement." Brown...
🏈 Fuller eager to lead Tigers back to winning ways
HAYS - As the Fort Hays State football team continues their preseason camp, senior quarterback Chance Fuller is trying to savor every moment. The Arlington, Texas native known for his long-flowing red hair begins his sixth season at FHSU. After redshirting in 2017, Fuller made his first start in the next-to-last regular season game at Northwest Missouri State and helped guide the Tigers to the 17-16 win and their second-consecutive MIAA title. Fuller has played in 32 games as a Tiger and said he’s exactly where he wants to be, on the field with his teammates.
