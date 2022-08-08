HOUSTON (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. pitched six shutout innings in his season debut, Alex Bregman homered and Trey Mancini had three hits as the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 8-0 on Saturday night. McCullers, an All-Star in 2017, allowed two hits, struck out five and walked four, tossing 47 of his 81 pitches for strikes. It’s his first shutout since August 31, 2021. “He was surprisingly sharp with most of his pitches, especially his breaking stuff,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “He was very competitive today. We didn’t know what to expect. He was great.” The 28-year-old McCullers (1-0) pitched for the first time in 305 days for Houston, last going for the Astros in Game 4 of the 2021 AL Divisional Series against the Chicago White Sox. McCullers went on to miss the 2021 ALCS and World Series for the Astros due to a right flexor tendon strain.

