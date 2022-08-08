Read full article on original website
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3:03 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2500 block of East Oak Lane, Warsaw. Auto theft was reported. Value of $15,000. 2:57 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2500 block of East Oak Lane, Warsaw. A purse was stolen from a vehicle....
One Person Airlifted From Detroit Street Crash
WARSAW — One person was flown to a Fort Wayne Hospital following a two-vehicle crash at Gilliam Drive and Detroit Street, Warsaw, Saturday evening, Aug. 13. The number of other injured persons was not available. Warsaw Police, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory and Lutheran EMS were called to the intersection at...
Laura Saldana — PENDING
Laura L. Saldana, 66, Warsaw, died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at her home in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Thallemer: More Input Will Happen Before US 30 Decisions
WARSAW – The idea of a limited access freeway replacing the heavily traveled US 30 across Indiana has been discussed for nearly a decade and it will likely be another two decades before it all comes together. But the long-term proposal has reached the point where a few property...
James Ramsey
James Daniel Ramsey, 77, Warsaw, died at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. James was born March 7, 1945, in Peru, to Roscoe and Clarrissia Gertrude (Hand) Ramsey. He graduated from Bunker Hill High School, Bunker Hill, in 1963. James enlisted in the U.S....
Car Catches Fire After Crash
WARSAW — An SUV caught fire after it crashed at CR 250S and Lake Sharon/Wilcox roads early Saturday morning, Aug. 13. Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory was called at 12:45 a.m. to a single vehicle crash, with the vehicle on fire. A female driver was out of the vehicle when firefighters arrived.
Jerry Ressler
Jerry Lee Ressler, 73, died at 9:48 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. He was born April 8, 1949. In 1973, Jerry married Barbara Beachy; she preceded him in death. In 2013, Jerry married Rutha Rhodes; she survives in Goshen. Jerry is survived by a daughter,...
No Injuries In Truck-Versus-Train Accident
MILFORD JUNCTION — No injuries were reported in a collision at approximately 1:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, between a Ford F-150 pickup truck and a train at the Norfolk Southern crossing near CR W. 1350N at North Main and East South Streets in Milford Junction. On the scene were...
New Conservation Officers Include Two From Noble County
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement held graduation ceremonies today at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis. Twenty-five new Indiana conservation officers officially joined the division during the event. Conservation Officer Andrew Harmon, the 2021 James D. Pitzer Officer of the Year, administered the oath...
Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
Smash Out Cancer Is Aug. 20
AKRON — An annual event meant to help those battling cancer in Kosciusko and Fulton counties returns on Saturday, Aug. 20. Beaver Dam United Methodist Church’s Wheels on Fire-Cancer Crusaders have their Smash Out Cancer event then at the Akron Community Center, 815 E. Rural St. From 4-9 p.m. people may gather to help raise funds for the organization, with monies going to the Kosciusko and Fulton county cancer care funds.
Silver Lake OKs Storm Sewer Work On Part of Sycamore Street
SILVER LAKE – Town Council on Wednesday, Aug. 10, approved plans to replace a storm sewer line along Sycamore Street east of SR 15. The project, which will include a new sidewalk on the north side, is expected to cost about $651,000, but with support from the Indiana Department of Transportation, the cost to the town will be around $162,000.
Charlotte Salyer
Charlotte Salyer, 90, South Bend, died Aug. 5, 2022. She was born June 22, 1932. Her partner of 32 years, John Strom, preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister, Joan (Luther) Daugherty, Lowell; her brother, Jim (Audrey) Reinholt, Warsaw; her sons, Donald (Pati) Salyer, South Bend and Douglas Salyer, Syracuse; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandkids; and nine great-great-grandkids.
Sandra ‘Sandy’ Burch
Sandra Lee “Sandy” Burch, 87, North Manchester died at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born March 20, 1935. Sandy married Thomas L. Burch on Oct. 9, 1954; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three children, Cheryl...
Kosciusko, Whitley Chambers Have Ribbon-Cutting For The Ole Hitchin’ Post
LARWILL — Krissy Ropp said what she and her husband Jay Ropp value the most are “God, our family and our country.”. They hope that is reflected in their restaurant, The Ole Hitchin’ Post. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce joined with the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce...
KCCVB Launches Adventure Challenge Passport
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Convention and Visitors Bureau has launched the Adventure Challenge Passport, the latest in a series of free, digital passports called the Engage Kosciusko Digital Passport Program. The Adventure Challenge includes 14 of the top tourist attractions in Kosciusko County. By digitally checking in at...
Jon Shopoff
Jon Peter Shopoff, 79, Fort Wayne, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. He was born April 18, 1943. He owned and operated Shopoff’s Drive-In, Syracuse. Jon is survived by his daughter, Marna Shopoff, Indianapolis; his two grandchildren; and siblings, Carl Shopoff, Virginia Hoover and Robert Shopoff, all of Fort Wayne.
Festival At Our Lady Of Guadalupe Is Saturday
WARSAW — The 15th annual Our Lady of Guadalupe Festival (Feria Guadalupana) is Saturday, Aug. 13. It’s 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the church at 225 Gilliam Drive, Warsaw. There will be food, a silent auction, a water balloon fight, live performances and community organization info booths.
Jury Finds Wooldridge Guilty On All Five Charges, Including Murder
WARSAW — After about 2 1/2 hours of deliberation, a 12-person jury found Vickie L. Wooldridge guilty of murdering Matthew A. Lucas. Wooldridge, 45, 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, was charged with murder, a felony; attempted murder, a level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.
Ronald Lee Glassley
Ronald Lee Glassley, 73, former Mayor and Police Chief of Columbia City, died at 12:27 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 21, 1949. On May 25, 2002, he married Beth Simmons; she survives. Additional survivors include a daughter, Jennifer Glassley, Columbia City; stepchildren,...
