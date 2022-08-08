Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
MoDOT to close Route 63 exit ramp coming into Jefferson City Monday night
MoDOT announces a road project, effecting motorists trying to get into Jefferson City, from southbound Route 63, will begin earlier than originally planned. The southbound exit ramp from 63 to westbound Route 54 was originally supposed to close to traffic on Tuesday, August 16. But MoDOT’s Central District announced earlier today the exit ramp will now close Monday night.
Woman seriously injured following motorcycle crash off Route T in Camden County
A woman is seriously injured following a motorcycle crash near the Lake of the Ozarks on Wednesday evening. The post Woman seriously injured following motorcycle crash off Route T in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
2-year-old hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake of the Ozarks
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - A two-year-old boy from Sunrise Beach is hospitalized after a near-drowning at Lake of the Ozarks. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the boy walked away from a house on Wednesday night on Tara Vista Road west of Osage Beach. Troopers say he was found in the water just after 8 p.m.
2-year-old Missouri boy survives near-drowning
CAMDEN COUNTY — A 2-year-old Missouri boy survived a near drowning on Wednesday at Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a boy from Sunrise Beach wandered away from a home at 60 Terra Vista Road and was later located in the water at the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm and revived at the scene.
KYTV
2 charged in burglary in Montreal, Mo
MONTREAL, Mo. (KY3) - Two men from Laclede County are in the Camden County jail after being charged with burglary and stealing. Jeffrey Jones and Bobby Alford were two of five people deputies say were at the residence when deputies arrived. A concerned neighbor called the police because the neighbor knew the owners were not home. The neighbor told police that the owners were in St. Louis, and people were taking things from a barn on the property.
KYTV
Ozarks Life: Rich Green’s Route 66 mystery
HAZELGREEN, Mo. (KY3) - Down historic Route 66, 2.1 miles from the old Gasconade River Bridge, and just inside the Laclede County line, sits a Mother Road relic. “History, it needs to be saved because eventually, it’s all going to be gone,” Route 66 resident Rich Green said.
KTTS
Toddler Hospitalized After Near-Drowning
(KTTS News) – A two-year-old boy was airlifted to a Columbia hospital after a near-drowning at Lake of the Ozarks. The accident happened Wednesday night just west of Osage Beach. According to reports, the boy walked away from a home on Tara Visita Road and was found in the...
Laclede County men charged in rural Missouri barn burglary
Two Laclede County men have been arrested and charged in connection with a barn and home burglary in neighboring Camden County, located in central Missouri.
CLOSURE: Highway 42 outside Osage Beach closed after crash
OSAGE BEACH, Mo.– Highway 42 South of Osage Beach is experiencing closures in both lanes, estimated to last at least two more hours by the Missouri Department of Transportation. The closure began at about 1:38 p.m. when a power line was knocked down on the road. It is unclear if any injuries were sustained in […]
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on warrant out of Jefferson City
A Tina man was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Clay County the morning of August 12th on a felony warrant and other allegations. An arrest report shows the warrant for 40-year-old Lawrence Hart was from Probation and Parole of Jefferson City on property damage. The Patrol also accused him of tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, not having a driver’s license, and displaying plates of another vehicle.
Wrongful death lawsuit filed after two-vehicle crash in Cole County
The widow of a man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit after a two-vehicle crash in October 2020 in Cole County. The post Wrongful death lawsuit filed after two-vehicle crash in Cole County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Victim at MU Hospital after JCMO shooting
A shooting victim is in serious condition at University Hospital in Columbia after a Jefferson City attack Thursday afternoon. Police say the 46 – year old man was shot during what they term a ‘family disturbance’ at an apartment on Ventura Avenue. A 30 – year man was arrested. Investigators say the victim is thought to have been involved at an earlier domestic assault at the home. No one else was hurt.
kfmo.com
Area Man Arrested for Robbery and Assault
(Camden County, MO) A man from Bonne Terre, 43 year old Jeffrey Raymond Walker, has an initial court appearance in Camden County, Missouri, today on charges of second degree robbery, third degree assault, first degree property damage, first degree harassment, assault in the fourth degree, property damage, animal abuse, and DWI persistent offender. The charges come after Walker is alleged to have attempted to rob a general store in Linn Creek near the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County August 3rd. He is also accused of assaulting several people and a dog. Walker is also said to have wrecked his pick up causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to several boats and trailers at a marina after the general store incident. Walker was arrested and taken to the Camden County detention facility.
krcgtv.com
Man seriously injured in crash in Camden County
A Kansas City man had serious injuries after a crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report states the crash happened Monday night on Bumper Hill Road. Gregory Hepner, 41, of Kansas City, was driving a 2019 Dodge Caravan when it went off the left side of...
KTTS
Two Laclede County Men Arrested For Burglary
(KTTS News) – Two men from Lebanon are being charged in connection with a barn burglary in Camden County. Camden County deputies say that five people total were arrested in connection to the burglary. 44-year-old Jeffrey Jones and 44-year-old Bobby Alford have been charged with felony burglary and felony...
myozarksonline.com
Juvenile dies in Laclede County accident Monday
AN ACCIDENT YESTERDAY (MONDAY) AT AROUND 10 AM, LEFT ONE TEENAGE PASSENGER DEAD IN LACLEDE COUNTY. THE TEEN-AGED DRIVER TRAVELED OFF THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE ROADWAY, STRUCK AN EMBANKMENT, AND OVERTURNED INTO A NEARBY POND. THE DRIVER RECEIVED MODERATE INJURIES, THE PASSENGER WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD ON THE SCENE ON EIDSON ROAD, JUST SOUTH OF HIGHWAY 32. AUTHORITIES’ POLICY IS NOT TO IDENTIFY JUVENILES INVOLVED IN ACCIDENTS. THIS MARKS HIGHWAY PATROL TROOP I’S 2ND FATALITY FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST AND 24TH FOR THE YEAR.
krcgtv.com
UPDATE: One in serious condition after shooting in Jefferson City
A 46-year-old man was shot during a family dispute, according to a release from Jefferson City police. The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital and then transformed to the University of Missouri Hospital. The suspect, a 30-year-old man, was taken into police custody without incident at the scene,...
KOMU
Eldon man charged in connection to 2020 trooper-involved shooting
ELDON − A man now faces felony charges in connection to a 2020 trooper-involved shooting in Eldon. A prosecutor charged David Wallace with three counts of second-degree assault on a special victim and resisting arrest Thursday in Miller County. The charges stem from an April 22, 2020 hostage situation,...
krcgtv.com
Columbia police release photos of possible robbery suspect
Columbia Police released photos of a person they believe committed a theft on Tuesday. The photos show a man wearing a blue cap, a surgical mask, a black vest, a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes. A spokesperson for the department said the theft happened in the 600...
KTTS
Two Die In Separate Crashes in Wright County Over The Weekend
(KTTS News) – Two drivers died in two separate crashes in Wright County over the weekend. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that 65-year-old Tangala Brown was driving her vehicle seven miles south of Mountain Grove when she went off the side of the road and hit an embankment. The...
