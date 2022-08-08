ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

US Army conducting military training downtown, east side through Friday

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio is hosting U.S. Army essential military training downtown and on the east side of San Antonio Monday. The training will be taking place through Friday, and will consist of air and ground mobility operations, along with close-quarter combat drills. San Antonians shouldn't be surprised if they hear low-flying helicopters, simulated gunfire and controlled explosions during that time period, city officials say. The local terrain provides training opportunities and simulates environments troops may encounter when deployed, the city also said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

U.S. Military to conduct intense simulation near downtown San Antonio on Monday night

Some San Antonio neighborhoods will sound and feel like a war zone as U.S. military personnel participate in an active combat simulation Monday night near downtown. Residents in central San Antonio can expect to hear “low-flying helicopters” and even “explosions” as part of an exercise to “enhance soldiers’ skills by operating in a realistic environment,” according to a notice posted on the San Antonio Police Department’s Facebook page.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KSAT 12

The downfall of Mike Yuchnitz; South Texas Crime Stories

It’s an entrepreneurial story turned true crime. Mike Yuchnitz, a 20-year veteran of the Air Force, opened his first My Econo’s $39.95 Optical chain in the early 1990′s. His vision grew to four locations, his commercials were a household favorite across the city. Yuchnitz’s ambitions didn’t stop...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Helicopters#Explosions#Sapd#The U S Army
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man left shot, beaten in random driveway, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A man was beaten up, then shot and left in a random driveway Wednesday morning, police say. Just before 2:30 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 800 block of West Theo for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man in his late 20s with a gunshot wound to the leg and beaten up in a driveway.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSAT 12

SAPD searching for suspect, crime scene after stabbing on SE Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was stabbed on the city’s Southeast Side early Wednesday morning. Officers were called around 4:45 a.m. to the 1900 block of Dollarhide Avenue, not far from Interstate 37 and Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of a person wounded.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Body found in San Pedro Creek, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — A body was found in San Pedro Creek on Sunday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials confirmed that a decomposing body was found in the creek near West Mitchell and Flato, and said it was likely there for some time. The medical examiner will work to determine the person's identity and cause of death.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy