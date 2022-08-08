Read full article on original website
Military training exercises cause confusion and fear among San Antonio residents
The training exercises are happening at night, and include low-flying helicopters, simulated gunfire, and controlled explosions. Here's what the city had to say.
US Army conducting military training downtown, east side through Friday
SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio is hosting U.S. Army essential military training downtown and on the east side of San Antonio Monday. The training will be taking place through Friday, and will consist of air and ground mobility operations, along with close-quarter combat drills. San Antonians shouldn't be surprised if they hear low-flying helicopters, simulated gunfire and controlled explosions during that time period, city officials say. The local terrain provides training opportunities and simulates environments troops may encounter when deployed, the city also said.
US Army conducts military training exercises in San Antonio this week
SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Army is conducting military training exercises in certain parts of the downtown and the central area of San Antonio this week, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The trainings will take place from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. between Tuesday and Friday. It...
U.S. Military to conduct intense simulation near downtown San Antonio on Monday night
Some San Antonio neighborhoods will sound and feel like a war zone as U.S. military personnel participate in an active combat simulation Monday night near downtown. Residents in central San Antonio can expect to hear “low-flying helicopters” and even “explosions” as part of an exercise to “enhance soldiers’ skills by operating in a realistic environment,” according to a notice posted on the San Antonio Police Department’s Facebook page.
Downtown San Antonio will be the site of military training Monday night
Hear 'gunfire' or 'explosions' downtown? It's just the military.
‘The house was shaking’: Downtown residents experience second night of military training
SAN ANTONIO – As the Army continues its training around downtown San Antonio this week, residents said some helicopters were flying so low that they rattled their homes. The Army training started on Monday and will continue every evening through Friday. Military members will use this time to train...
Militaries from around the world training for crisis situations at Fort Sam Houston
SAN ANTONIO — Military forces from more than dozen countries have made Fort Sam Houston home for the week as they train for crisis situations. U.S. Army South is hosting PANAMAX, a joint-military exercise dating back to 2003, which focuses on responding to a host of security threats and humanitarian disasters.
The downfall of Mike Yuchnitz; South Texas Crime Stories
It’s an entrepreneurial story turned true crime. Mike Yuchnitz, a 20-year veteran of the Air Force, opened his first My Econo’s $39.95 Optical chain in the early 1990′s. His vision grew to four locations, his commercials were a household favorite across the city. Yuchnitz’s ambitions didn’t stop...
Trial begins for man accused of dismembering San Antonio woman back in 2020
SAN ANTONIO – Opening statements were heard Wednesday morning as the trial began for a man accused of dismembering a woman back in 2020. Rafael Castillo is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of Nicole Perry. According to the indictment, on Nov. 19 Castillo allegedly killed Perry...
San Antonio elementary placed on secure status on first day of school
SAPD originally reported the school was on lockdown.
Beautiful sight🏮: Giant lanterns to light up the San Antonio River Walk for 2 weekends during Ford Parade of Lanterns
SAN ANTONIO – Residents and visitors in San Antonio are in for a beautiful surprise as giant lanterns will light up the River Walk for two weekends in September for the Ford Parade of Lanterns. According to our sister station KSAT-TV, there will be 10 parade floats, each 26...
Man left shot, beaten in random driveway, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was beaten up, then shot and left in a random driveway Wednesday morning, police say. Just before 2:30 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 800 block of West Theo for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man in his late 20s with a gunshot wound to the leg and beaten up in a driveway.
SAPD Chief McManus defends actions in 76-hour standoff
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police Chief William McManus is defending how long it took to end a standoff with an accused murderer. It lasted 76 hours. "This was the longest that anybody can remember in SAPD history that we waited for someone to come out," McManus said. The...
SAPD searching for suspect, crime scene after stabbing on SE Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was stabbed on the city’s Southeast Side early Wednesday morning. Officers were called around 4:45 a.m. to the 1900 block of Dollarhide Avenue, not far from Interstate 37 and Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of a person wounded.
Tree trimming solicitor, accomplices burglarize Castle Hills home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Castle Hills police are investigating a burglary involving a door-to-door solicitor. Police said a man went to an elderly resident’s house to solicit tree trimming work on the property. The man, who Shavano Park police said was dressed in business attire and said...
San Antonio landlord accuses residents of not paying rent, sets building on fire
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio landlord is in jail after she took an unorthodox approach when dealing with tenants that wouldn’t pay their rent. KSAT-12 is reporting 35 year old Elizabeth Flores Romo showed up at an apartment building on Lamar Street last Thursday. She...
Bexar County shows support of major downtown apartment projects, including Tower Life makeover
Bexar County Commissioners on Tuesday signaled support for two development projects, including a makeover of the historic Tower Life Building, that would add hundreds of apartments for downtown living. Commissioners, acting as heads of the Public Facility Corporation, voted to enter. into partner negotiations to breathe new life into the...
Body found in San Pedro Creek, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — A body was found in San Pedro Creek on Sunday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials confirmed that a decomposing body was found in the creek near West Mitchell and Flato, and said it was likely there for some time. The medical examiner will work to determine the person's identity and cause of death.
Suspect told clerk 'this is the way it's going to be' while stealing $400 worth of beer
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested on Monday accused of stealing more than $400 of beer from a local convenience store. Hector Del Rio, 42, was charged with aggravated robbery after allegedly walking out of the QuickTrip convenience store off Old Pearsall Road last month. The robbery happened on...
San Antonio residents' water bills could see a 20% drop in costs
Want to know what your water bill could like with this decrease?
