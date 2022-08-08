ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETOnline.com

Pete Davidson Appears in Good Spirits Following Split From Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson is taking care of numero uno, and he's doing an exquisite job considering he's all smiles on his way to work!. The 28-year-old comedian was spotted Thursday giving a high peace sign and sporting a smile while on his way to the set of his new film Wizards! in Cairns, Australia. The former Saturday Night Live star donned pink shorts and a green "1" muscle tee to go with a matching hat. Davidson, who also appeared to be holding a cigarette, completed the look with a pair of shades.
ETOnline.com

Teddy Ray, Comedian and Actor, Dead at 32

Teddy Ray, a budding comedian and actor who was featured in the HBO Max series Pause with Sam Jay, has died. He was 32. The cause of death is not known at this time, but the tragic news comes just two weeks after he celebrated his birthday. All Def Digital, the multi-platform media company Ray collaborated with in the past, released a statement confirming the news.
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
ETOnline.com

Ricki Lake Shares Stunning Before and After Photos Amid Hair Loss Battle

Ricki Lake is glowing and growing. The 53-year-old TV personality showed off a stunning and dramatic transformation amid her longtime battle with hair loss, sharing side-by-side photos of her shaved head next to a full, healthy-looking salt-and-pepper coif. "For those of you who don't know or don't remember my personal...
ETOnline.com

Ellen DeGeneres Sends 'All My Love' to Ex Anne Heche's Family

Ellen DeGeneres is sending her love to Anne Heche's family. The former talk show host took to Twitter on Friday to express that "this is a sad day." "I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all my love," her tweet continued. The message was posted just moments before ET confirmed that Heche died after suffering from injuries sustained from a car crash last week in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. She was 53.
ETOnline.com

How Armie Hammer Feels Amid 'House of Hammer' Trailer Release

Armie Hammer is trying to make major amends, but discovery+ dropping the trailer to its upcoming three-part House of Hammer docuseries just made it that much more difficult. A source tells ET that "life has definitely humbled" the embattled actor. The source also said that "the trailer for House of Hammer dropping is not ideal because Armie has been trying to make major amends. Armie went to rehab and has spent a lot of time with Robert Downey Jr. and learned from him."
ETOnline.com

Halle Bailey Reveals 'The Little Mermaid' Moment That Made Her Cry (Exclusive)

One particular moment from The Little Mermaid made Halle Bailey emotional. ET's Deidre Behar spoke to the 22-year-old singer and actress at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event on Thursday, and, after telling ET that "little clips" from the film made her cry back in June, she's now revealing the specific scene that got the waterworks flowing.
