ETOnline.com
Lori Harvey Talks Dating On Her Own Terms, Says She 'Almost Got Married Very Young'
Lori Harvey isn’t in a rush to find love. The 25-year-old model got real about all things dating while speaking to Teyana Taylor during Wednesday’s episode of Bumble's Luv2SeeIt YouTube series and opened up about a life experience that led her to date on her own terms. Taylor...
Watch Kim Kardashian Spit Out Shot of Liquor at Kylie Jenner's 25th Birthday Party
No shots for Kim Kardashian! While celebrating her 25th birthday, Kylie Jenner caught her older sister spitting out a shot of liquor taken to help the makeup mogul ring in the big 2-5. In the video, shared to Kylie's TikTok account Thursday, Kylie is opening birthday gifts when Kim interrupts...
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Kobe Strips Down to His Underwear and Reveals a Surprise (Exclusive)
Things are getting racy during this season's 90 Day Fiancé tell-all special. In ET's exclusive clip from part one of the special airing Sunday on TLC, Kobe takes off his pants to show off his devotion to his wife, Emily. In the video, the couples candidly discuss how they...
Pete Davidson Appears in Good Spirits Following Split From Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson is taking care of numero uno, and he's doing an exquisite job considering he's all smiles on his way to work!. The 28-year-old comedian was spotted Thursday giving a high peace sign and sporting a smile while on his way to the set of his new film Wizards! in Cairns, Australia. The former Saturday Night Live star donned pink shorts and a green "1" muscle tee to go with a matching hat. Davidson, who also appeared to be holding a cigarette, completed the look with a pair of shades.
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Teddy Ray, Comedian and Actor, Dead at 32
Teddy Ray, a budding comedian and actor who was featured in the HBO Max series Pause with Sam Jay, has died. He was 32. The cause of death is not known at this time, but the tragic news comes just two weeks after he celebrated his birthday. All Def Digital, the multi-platform media company Ray collaborated with in the past, released a statement confirming the news.
Anne Heche's Ex Coley Laffoon Promises to Look After Their Son in Emotional Video Following Her Death
Coley Laffoon is paying tribute to Anne Heche after her death. The ex-husband of the late actress took to Instagram on Friday to remember Heche and promise to look after the son they share. Laffoon and Heche, who were married from 2001 to 2009, are parents to a 20-year-old son,...
Britney Spears' Lawyer Slams Kevin Federline Over Releasing Videos of Her With Their Sons
Britney Spears' attorney has taken a stand in her defense. After since-deleted videos of the 40-year-old pop star and her sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, were posted on Instagram late Wednesday by Kevin Federline, Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, issued a statement to ET on her behalf. "Britney Spears is...
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
Anne Heche's Son Homer Says He's Left With 'Deep, Wordless Sadness' After Her Death
Anne Heche's eldest son is speaking out following the unimaginable loss of his mother, who died Friday. She was 53 years old. In a statement to ET, Homer, 20, said, "My brother Atlas and I lost our mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness."
Jay Cutler Addresses His Divorce from Kristin Cavallari, Asserts He Never Cheated
Jay Cutler is getting candid about his divorce from Kristin Cavallari. During a recent appearance on the Sofia with an F podcast, Cutler addressed their split and cleared up rumors that he cheated on the reality TV star. "I've got 3 kids, so like at some point they're going to,...
Ricki Lake Shares Stunning Before and After Photos Amid Hair Loss Battle
Ricki Lake is glowing and growing. The 53-year-old TV personality showed off a stunning and dramatic transformation amid her longtime battle with hair loss, sharing side-by-side photos of her shaved head next to a full, healthy-looking salt-and-pepper coif. "For those of you who don't know or don't remember my personal...
Gwyneth Paltrow and Lookalike Daughter Apple Martin Have an Envy-Worthy 48 Hours in NYC
Gwyneth Paltrow had 48 hours in NYC with her mini-me! In a series of photos shared on her Instagram Stories, the Goop founder documented her time in the Big Apple with her and Chris Martin’s 18-year-old daughter, Apple Martin. The 49-year-old gave her followers the first glimpse of her...
Savannah Guthrie Accidentally Oversleeps, Documents Herself Rushing to 'Today' Show Set
Savannah Guthrie tested her speed skills Thursday morning after missing her alarm and arriving at the Today set with fewer than 20 minutes to spare before the show aired live. The co-anchor shared her rushed start to the day via Instagram, writing "It's 6:34 and I’m still in the car🚨."
Ellen DeGeneres Sends 'All My Love' to Ex Anne Heche's Family
Ellen DeGeneres is sending her love to Anne Heche's family. The former talk show host took to Twitter on Friday to express that "this is a sad day." "I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all my love," her tweet continued. The message was posted just moments before ET confirmed that Heche died after suffering from injuries sustained from a car crash last week in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. She was 53.
Anne Heche Dead at 53: Ed Helms, James Gunn and More Pay Tribute
Anne Heche, the actress best known for her roles in the soap opera Another World and films such as Donnie Brasco, Psycho and Six Days, Seven Nights, has died at the age of 53 after a car crash on Aug. 5. While the actress' heart is still beating, she is...
How Armie Hammer Feels Amid 'House of Hammer' Trailer Release
Armie Hammer is trying to make major amends, but discovery+ dropping the trailer to its upcoming three-part House of Hammer docuseries just made it that much more difficult. A source tells ET that "life has definitely humbled" the embattled actor. The source also said that "the trailer for House of Hammer dropping is not ideal because Armie has been trying to make major amends. Armie went to rehab and has spent a lot of time with Robert Downey Jr. and learned from him."
Joe and Melissa Gorga Break Their Silence on Skipping Teresa Giudice's Wedding
Joe and Melissa Gorga have spoken. Less than a week after their absence at Teresa Giudice's wedding jolted the Real Housewives fandom, the bride's brother and sister-in-law have addressed skipping her wedding in a new episode of Melissa's On Display podcast. "Obviously, we did not attend your sister’s wedding. We...
Halle Bailey Reveals 'The Little Mermaid' Moment That Made Her Cry (Exclusive)
One particular moment from The Little Mermaid made Halle Bailey emotional. ET's Deidre Behar spoke to the 22-year-old singer and actress at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event on Thursday, and, after telling ET that "little clips" from the film made her cry back in June, she's now revealing the specific scene that got the waterworks flowing.
