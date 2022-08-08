Ryan Fellows, star of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, died after he crashed his car while filming a race for the TV series near Las Vegas, TMZ reports. Fellows was racing another driver on Sunday morning when he lost control of his gold Nissan 24oz. The car flipped and burst into flames near the finish line. “The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” a spokesperson for Discovery said in a statement. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.” Street Outlaws is a documentary series that follows street racers around America. In a GoFundMe, Fellows’ family described him as “a road ‘warrior’” who was “admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to overcome the challenges before him.” Read it at TMZ

ACCIDENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO