Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
Related
Popculture
'Street Outlaws' Star Ryan Fellows Dies in Crash While Filming Discovery Show
Ryan Fellows, a star on Discovery's hit series Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, has died. Fellows was killed in a car accident during filming of the popular racing series in Nevada on Sunday, Aug. 7. His death was confirmed to TMZ by Discovery, who shared in a statement, "The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss." Fellows was 41.
Star of ‘Street Outlaws: Fastest in America’ Dies in Fiery Crash
Ryan Fellows, star of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, died after he crashed his car while filming a race for the TV series near Las Vegas, TMZ reports. Fellows was racing another driver on Sunday morning when he lost control of his gold Nissan 24oz. The car flipped and burst into flames near the finish line. “The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” a spokesperson for Discovery said in a statement. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.” Street Outlaws is a documentary series that follows street racers around America. In a GoFundMe, Fellows’ family described him as “a road ‘warrior’” who was “admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to overcome the challenges before him.” Read it at TMZ
tvinsider.com
‘Street Outlaws’ Star Ryan Fellows Dies at 41 Following Car Accident
Street Outlaws: Fastest in America star Ryan Fellows has died. The street racer and cast member of the Discovery series was killed in a car accident while filming the series. He was 41. Fellows’ death was confirmed by the franchise’s official Twitter account. Their official statement reads, “The Street Outlaws...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash
A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
John Steiner dead aged 81 – Caligula actor who starred in 60s and 70s films killed in car crash
BRIT actor John Steiner has been killed in a car crash in the United States. The 81-year-old former Royal Shakespeare Company actor made his name playing villains, including in the film ‘Caligula’. Steiner had been living in La Quinta, California, and died at Desert Regional Medical Centre in...
Jason Momoa involved in head-on crash with motorcycle, California Highway Patrol confirms
CALABASAS, Calif. — Actor Jason Momoa was involved in a head-on collision with a motorcyclist in Calabasas on Sunday morning, California Highway Patrol confirmed. According to officers, the “Aquaman” star was not injured, but the motorcyclist was knocked off his bike and sustained minor injuries, KABC-TV reported.
RELATED PEOPLE
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
hotnewhiphop.com
Vanessa Bryant Looking For Millions In Damages In Kobe Crash Photos Trial
Kobe Bryant's passing came as a huge shock to many throughout the NBA world. It was made even worse by the fact that his daughter Gianna and seven others died alongside him in a horrific helicopter crash. Unfortunately, there were people who took advantage of the situation and breached the privacy of those who passed away.
At least 4 people killed including a toddler after a fiery collision in Los Angeles that left 8 others hospitalized
A fiery car crash in a busy Los Angeles intersection left four people dead, including one who was pregnant and a toddler, officials said.
Anne Heche Reportedly Drank Vodka, Wine During Podcast Posted Hours Before Crash
Anne Heche slurred through a podcast hours before her horrifying car crash. Apparently, she was drinking vodka and wine after being struck by “a very bad day.”. TMZ claims the podcast was posted Friday, just a few hours before her accident. In the podcast video, the actress wore sunglasses throughout the episode of “Better Together.” She suffered terrible burns in the incident after her car burst into flames.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bizarre Behavior: Anne Heche Bought Red Wig Before Being Rushed To Hospital Where She Remains In Coma After Fiery Car Crash
As Anne Heche remains hospitalized in "extremely critical care" and a coma, new details have emerged about what went down moments before she bulldozed her car into a home, setting herself and the property on fire. The 53-year-old actress went to a Venice Beach hair salon where she bought a red wig less than 30 minutes before police responded to the fiery crash site on Friday, Radar has learned. Heche was smiling and "coherent” just 27 minutes before the bizarre incident.'Extreme Critical Condition': Anne Heche In Coma, Needs Surgery For Burns — As Terrifying New Video Emerges Of 90 MPH...
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Under Investigation for Felony DUI After Fiery Crash into House
Anne Heche's horrific crash into a California home now has the potential to land the actress into even deeper legal trouble ... she's now under investigation for felony DUI. LAPD sources tell TMZ ... they've now upped the investigation to a felony because the woman inside the home Anne barreled through with her Mini Cooper claims she was injured -- suffering cuts requiring medical treatment.
Comments / 0