wnypapers.com
New York state recognizes National Farmers' Market Week
State farmers’ market programs, including newly expanded FreshConnect Checks program, support access to fresh food. √ Encourages consumers to visit their local farmers’ market this weekend and shop local. √ Farmers’ Market Resiliency Grant program to launch later this year. State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball, during...
New Yorkers living in a state – five of them – of emergency
(The Center Square) – Gun violence, an increasing problem, is one of five states of emergency most New Yorkers have been living under for months, and in some cases more than a year. Others statewide are for COVID-19, a health-care staffing shortage, and monkeypox. The fifth is local to...
wnypapers.com
State agriculture commissioner announces New York awarded more than $100,000 to grow its farm-to-school program
Project designed to help farmers and producers access school markets. √ Builds on New York’s statewide program and 30% NYS initiative. New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced the Department of Agriculture and Markets was awarded a $110,000 USDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) grant to grow its farm-to-school program. A press release said, “The grant will support producer readiness trainings that will help New York’s farmers access the farm-to-school market, and provide the tools, resources and connections needed to sell their farm products to schools across the state.”
NY to help cover back-to-school costs for low-income children
New York families on public assistance can expect an additional boost to their wallets this month to help cover back-to-school costs, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced Thursday. The one-time payments come as inflation has tightened household budgets across the country, making the annual shopping trip for notebooks, pencils and backpacks a greater financial burden, particularly for low-income families.State officials will begin distributing the money Friday. Families on public assistance will receive $214...
New York Tenant Skips out on $17,000 Rent and Leaves Former Landlord Holding the Bag
Federal stimulus packages, created as a result of the C.A.R.E.S. Act provided protections such as eviction moratoriums, rental assistance programs, and landlord protections to encourage self-sufficiency while preventing homelessness and allowing real estate investors to flourish as they created passive income streams.
New stimulus bill would send New York families thousands
man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Tired of having sticker shock every time you go to the store because of what it is doing to your wallet? That's understandable. And, thankfully, there is an exciting new law being proposed from three senators that would likely help you out A new law, called the Family Security Act 2.0.,was introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. This new government program would send money in the amount of $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
newyorkupstate.com
With less than two weeks until marijuana retail licenses open, how many dispensary spots has NY secured?
Tickets are going fast for our NYC meetup on Aug. 23! Network, learn and listen to an expert-led panel discussion about CAURD and DASNY from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Get tickets here. Under the Office of Cannabis Management’s conditional adult-use retail dispensary program. must agree to locate in a...
wnypapers.com
People Inc. announces 2023 retirement of President and CEO Rhonda Frederick
After eight years leading People Inc., President and CEO Rhonda Frederick announced she will retire in April 2023. Frederick ’s retirement plans will bring to a close a remarkable career of 43 years of service at People Inc. “Rhonda’s contributions over her career have been extraordinary, not only to...
wnypapers.com
NYS: Major increase in 'Red Flag Law' usage by law enforcement statewide
Hochul: Keeping New Yorkers protected from gun violence caused by individuals who pose a risk to themselves or others. √ NYS: Substantially more Red Flag applications filed in last three months than all of 2021; State Police: More than 93% increase. √ State will offer new training in partnership with...
wnypapers.com
Attorney General James announces election protection hotline ahead of August primary
OAG will troubleshoot voting issues during early voting and on Election Day. √ Voters experiencing problems can call 866-390-2992, submit complaints online, or email [email protected]. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) will make its election protection hotline available for the Aug....
fox5ny.com
This is the salary you need to afford to buy a home in NYC
NEW YORK - The salary needed to afford a home in New York City is pretty steep, as you might expect. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to...
Gov. Hochul signs package of bills aimed at allowing seniors to ‘age in place’
Two of the bills signed by the governor focused on seniors aging in place.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Invasive fly species spreading in New York state
Officials are asking residents to look out for an invasive fly from Asia that has made its way to New York. The New York State Division of Plant Industry says the spotted lanternfly was first discovered in the U.S. in 2014. It was first spotted in New York on Staten...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Waiting List Opens for Affordable Housing Vouchers
YONKERS – The Municipal Housing Authority for the City of Yonkers (MHACY) held a lottery last Tuesday for 3,000 Yonkers residents who qualify for affordable housing. For the first time in more than 10 years, MHACY has opened its waiting list for Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8) for affordable housing.
Megalandlord Bought Rent-Controlled Apartments Then Forced Tenants Out of Them
A megalandlord in New York City bought a series of small, rent-controlled apartment buildings in gentrifying Brooklyn neighborhoods then systematically forced tenants out of them so they could jack up the rents, according to a settlement with New York State’s Attorney General. The finding comes on the heels of...
wnypapers.com
Statewide effort to prevent speeding
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced law enforcement agencies throughout New York state will be increasing patrols to target speeding from Aug. 14-21. Speed Awareness Week is a high-visibility enforcement campaign supported by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee to stop speeding and prevent avoidable crashes caused by unsafe speed. "There are countless...
wnypapers.com
Hochul signs new laws to enhance street safety, prevent traffic deaths & crack down on hit-and-run crashes
Legislation authorizes municipalities to reduce speed limits to 25 miles per hour; increases fines for leaving scene of a car crash without reporting it. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday signed a legislative package to enhance street safety, prevent traffic-related fatalities, and crack down on hit-and-run incidents. Two new laws will allow municipalities to reduce speed limits to 25 miles per hour, and increase fines for leaving car crash scenes without reporting them.
wnypapers.com
Hochul addresses attack on Salman Rushdie
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday addressed the attack on Salman Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution in Western New York. She said, “It is heartbreaking to learn that within the last hour, a prominent individual, Salman Rushdie, was attacked on a stage in Western New York, just before he was about to give a speech. He is alive. He has been transported, airlifted to safety, but he is an individual who has spent decades speaking truth to power. Someone who's been out there unafraid despite the threats that have followed him his entire adult life, it seems. And it happened at a site that is a place that's very familiar to me. A very tranquil, rural community known as Chautauqua, Chautauqua Institution, where the most preeminent speakers and thought leaders and politicians and justices, and everyone come together to have the free expression of thought.
Spotted lanternfly: New York State Department of Agriculture urges residents to kill invasive bug
Spotted lanternflies are a destructive, invasive species that feed on over 70 types of plants, including crops that are important to New York's agricultural economy.
therealdeal.com
Teitelbaum slaps Sharpton with legal notice at Harlem HQ
Rarely has a lease renewal been so tense. Al Sharpton wants a new deal for his nonprofit, the National Action Network, at 106 West 145th Street in Harlem. The New York Post reported Sharpton and NAN were on the receiving end of a legal notice from landlord Lenox By the Bridge LLC over rent payments and the lease for the space.
