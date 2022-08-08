Man indicted for arson of Chemung County Fairgrounds

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been indicted on several charges after he set fire to concession stands at the Chemung County Fairgrounds earlier this year, according to the Chemung County Court.

The Chemung County Court handed up the indictment against Jeremy Montgomery on August 8. According to the indictment, Montgomery set fire to concession stands at the Chemung County Fairgrounds on March 6, 2022, and caused damage exceeding $1,500.

Montgomery was also indicted on Burglary and Grand Larceny charges for allegedly entering buildings owned by Chemung County Fairgrounds, and stealing over $3,000 of property.

He was indicted on the charges of Arson in the 2nd degree, two counts of Burglary in the 3rd degree, Criminal Mischief in the 2nd degree, and Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree.

Photos of the fire damage can be seen in the slideshow below:

