Tampa Bay Times

Rowdies’ unbeaten streak ends at 13 games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Rowdies saw their unbeaten run end at 13 matches Saturday with a 1-0 loss to Eastern Conference-leading Louisville City. “We can live with a defeat, especially away to Louisville,” coach Neill Collins said. “That’s always a tough place to come. But it’s more the performance that really disappoints me. I don’t think the team did themselves justice.”
